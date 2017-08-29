A Monthly Dividend-Payer You Can Buy

Many of my followers and subscribers depend on monthly dividends to meet their living expenses.

There are close to twenty REITs (in the U.S) that pay monthly dividends, but I steer away from the riskier names that I consider “sucker yields”.

I just finished writing the content for the September edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter and included in each issue are updates on all of the tactical REIT portfolios.

One of these portfolios is the Monthly Dividend Portfolio, the smallest portfolio in the newsletter, that includes a basket of durable REITs that pay monthly dividends.

There are close to twenty REITs (in the U.S.) that pay monthly dividends, but I steer away from the riskier names that I consider “sucker yields.”

Although many REIT investors seek out the highest-paying yields, I maintain a more conservative strategy of selecting only the REITs that offer the best of both worlds: modest payout ratios and growing dividends.

Many of my followers and subscribers depend on monthly dividends to meet their living expenses and it’s important for me to recommend only the REITs that enjoy the most durable and reliable sources of income.

However, another important part of the decision-making process is price and this simply means that I consider capital preservation one of the most critical elements of the research process. What good is it to buy a REIT that pays a 5% dividend yield when the shares are priced well above their intrinsic value?

Selecting stocks with a significant margin of safety remains that value investor’s definitive precautionary measure, or said on the simplest terms, the wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk and the greater potential for gain.

Today I am highlighting a monthly dividend-payer that has become cheaper to buy. I own shares in this REIT within my Durable Income portfolio and Monthly Dividend portfolio. If you don’t own shares in this REIT now, it may be a good time to take a deeper dive…

Photo Source

Unlocking The Key For LTC

Most of you know that my REIT picks aren’t meant to generate extraordinary returns. I am most focused on principal preservation and modest price appreciation. Over time, I have found that owning shares in reliable dividend growers produces the most favorable returns without taking excessive risk.

In early January, I decided that it was time for me to become more tactical within my REIT portfolio, especially the Healthcare REITs. As I surveyed the list of companies, I decided to maintain exposure in LTC and look to increase my stake when the time was right. I explained that I “believe that LTC has the potential to deliver outsized returns by continuing to maintain disciplined capital management and by partnering with best-in-class operators.”

Everything was clicking just fine for LTC Properties (LTC), until August 8th when the company announced Q2-17 earnings.

On the earnings call, Wendy Simpson (LTC’s CEO) explained,

“I now want to provide an update on our Anthem properties which resulted in our issuance of a monitory default notice on our master lease with them covering 11 memory care communities, nine of which are operational and two of which are currently under development. When we began helping Anthem grow their business approximately six year ago, they had a very aggressive growth plan and unlike many of great startups, they have suffered growing pains. Anthem's communities are in deferred locations, many are doing well and generating positive cash flow and we believe that over time all will become fully established. However, three communities in particular, Tinley Park, Burr Ridge and Westminster are dealing with some short-term problems that are currently being addressed. Staffing challenges including at the executive director level at three of the communities resulting in distractions that we believe have impacted lease ups in these buildings.”

Anthem is LTC’s 6th largest tenant/operator that generates around $10 million annually. Anthem is privately owned with 10 locations (9 owned by LTC) and when I spoke with Simpson this afternoon she described the issue with Anthem as “growing pains” and she explained that several of the properties had “not been leasing up as fast as proforma.”

Simpson explained (on the earnings call) that she was “holding a weekly call with one of the Anthem principles to keep them focused on corporate cost reductions and to give more current occupancy reports.”

She added that “some challenges at two of LTC’s Kansas communities operated by Anthem. Anthem took over operation of these properties post acquisition and soon realized that turning around existing properties was not part of their core D&A. We’re currently in negotiations to transition these two communities to a different operating partner which would help elevate some of Anthem’s curve burden and better allow them to focus on their core competencies.”

Simpson said that LTS is “evaluating all options related to the nine remaining communities. In addition to negotiating with Anthem, LTC could transition some or all of the remaining properties to a new operator, sell some or all of the properties or a combination of these two.”

It’s comforting to know that LTC was the developer of all of the Anthem-leased properties and this means that the cost basis in Anthem is well below current market value.

If you apply a 7% cap rate to the non-stabilized trailing 12-month NOI on the first four Anthem assets (which opened in the Denver area), the potential value per unit basis would be $282,000 and LTC’s net book value plus straight line and other assets is about $197,000 per unit, translating into approximately a $20 million potential value creation.

As a result of the current Anthem challenges, LTC wrote off approximately $1.9 million of straight line and other assets in Q2-17 related to releasing the Kansas properties. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the rent paid by Anthem will be recorded on a cash basis, which LTC currently anticipates to be approximately $1 million per quarter through year-end.

LTC is now forecasting FFO between $3.03 and $3.05 per share for 2017, which includes the anticipated quarterly payment of rent from Anthem of approximately $1 million. FAD has been reduced by $.05/share with midpoint at $2.88 per share.

LTC Properties: Under The Radar

LTC is a healthcare REIT that has been around for over 25 years. The company was incorporated on May 12, 1992, in the state of Maryland, and commenced operations on August 25, 1992. LTC invests primarily in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties (57.6%), assisted living properties (42%), independent living properties, and combinations thereof.

LTC owns a portfolio with 201 properties, 3 development projects, and 4 land parcels (in 29 states). LTC is based in Westlake Village, CA, and, as you can see below, the company has a nationwide footprint:

LTC has a well-balanced geographic footprint. Texas has the highest concentration (17.1%), followed by Michigan (14.1%), and Wisconsin (8.0%).

Michigan is the second largest state for LTC, and that is due to the company's loan portfolio. In Michigan, most healthcare REIT deals are done as loans due to the state Medicaid reimbursement regulations, and that's also why you see (below) Prestige Healthcare as the second largest tenant (for LTC). As you can see below, LTC has over 66% of its portfolio in Top 100 MSAs:

LTC's Master Leased Portfolio

The vast majority of LTC's portfolio (94%) is tied together in various master leases, such that an operator can't cherry-pick the properties it chooses to keep without the risk of losing all of the assets embedded in the lease structure.

Senior housing operator Senior Lifestyle, and skilled nursing operator Prestige Healthcare, account for 12%% and 16.1% of annual income, respectively. Genesis (NYSE:GEN) accounts for 5.0%. The majority of other operators are regional companies that provide granular diversification, protection against one tenant failure.

LTC's initial lease terms are between 10 and 15 years, and the weighted average remaining lease term for the portfolio is 8.9 years. All of the leases are triple net, such that the lessee is required to pay additional charges including taxes, insurance, assessments, maintenance, and repair. Here's a snapshot of LTC's lease maturity schedule:

Most of the leases provide for a fixed minimum base rent, annual rent increases, and renewal options. There is just one lease maturity in 2017 (GAAP rent of $.4 million) and ALL leases are TRIPLE NET.

This means that there is absolutely no operator risk and the total portfolio is 52% private pay. The government pay model is riskier (than private pay) but LTC's net lease model provides added protection since the leases are cross-defaulted.

A Highly Disciplined Balance Sheet

LTC has well-laddered long-term debt maturities that are matched to projected free cash flow, there are no amounts currently outstanding under the line of credit, and the company doesn’t have any significant debt maturities over the next five years.

LTC’s current availability includes $550 million under its line of credit, $47 million under the shelf agreement with Prudential, and $185 million under the ATM program. LTC plans to continue allocating capital strategically and conservatively to provide maximum value for the portfolio.

At the end of the second quarter, LTC’s credit metrics continue to compare favorably to the healthcare REIT industry average with debt-to-annualized normalized EBITDA of 4.2x, a normalized annualized fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.3x and a debt-to-enterprise value of 24.1%.

The Latest Earnings Results

As I explained above, the Anthem operator performance sparked a selloff in early August; however, I did not see any other news related to fundamentals.

At the end of Q2-17, LTC’s NAREIT FFO increased more than 7.5% from a year ago. On a diluted per share basis, Q2-17 FFO grew to $0.79 on nearly 4% more weighted average diluted shares outstanding compared with last year.

This expansion was driven principally by increases in revenue from investments, completed development in capital improvement projects and lease amendments in the latter part of 2016, partially offset by higher interest expense that resulted from terming out the line of credit in 2016 and 2017.

Also in Q2-17, LTC invested $54 million in property acquisitions and funded $11 million in various development and capital improvement commitments. LTC received $40 million from the sale of four properties and $6 million in principal payments and mortgage loan payoffs.

LTC also funded its $0.19 per share monthly common dividend, and as illustrated below, the company has a very stable dividend growth history:

A Monthly Dividend-Payer You Can Buy

Now let’s take a look at LTC’s FFO/share growth compared with the peers:

As you can see, LTC is not the most robust FFO/share grower, but the dividend is safe, with a payout ratio of around 80% (including the $.05/share decline as a result of Anthem).

Now let’s consider the dividend yield:

Clearly, there are higher-paying dividend payers, but I consider LTC one of the safest REITs based on the company’s conservative risk management profile and successful record of dividend performance. Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Based on the above metrics LTC screens BUY, and here is another interesting chart…

The Bottom Line: LTC is well-positioned to maneuver the Anthem-related “growing pains.” The recent news creates a buying opportunity and I believe that shares will recover to normal levels.

As I alluded above, principal preservation is critical to the investing process and I consider LTC a high-quality monthly dividend-payer that can now be purchased at sound value. I am maintaining a BUY.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and LTC Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (VTR), (HCN), (CTRE), (NHI), (UHT), (HCP), (SNH), (OTC:GMRE), (MPW), (HTA), (HR), (DOC), (SNR), (SBRA), (OHI), (CHCT), and (QCP).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.