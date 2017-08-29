Intel Proposes Its Embedded Processor Graphics For Real-Time Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia’s Pascal and Vega GPU monsters will always be the best for training deep learning computers. FPGA and Intel’s embedded Processor Graphics could be top hardware choices for inference computing.

Further research revealed that Intel is also proposing its integrated processor graphics as a component along with FPGAs in deep learning inference computing.

I was wrong to say that Intel (INTC) doesn’t need GPUs to compete with Nvidia (NVDA) on artificial intelligence/deep learning computing. Further research told me that along with FPGA (Field Programmable Field Gate Array), there’s an embedded Intel Processor Graphics for deep learning inference. It’s a new concept that was discussed by Intel only last May.

Nvidia’s GPU can be the Training Engine for deep learning computers. Intel’s FPGAs and embedded Processor Graphics could be the go-to hardware accelerators for inference computing. Unlike the Project BrainWave of Microsoft (which only relies on Altera’s Stratix 10 FPGA to accelerate deep learning inference), Intel’s Inference Engine design uses integrated GPUs alongside FPGAs.

(Source: Intel)

What’s The Potential Economic Benefit?

Aside from gaming, Intel now has another way to monetize the GPU IP/technology it licensed from Nvidia. Its expertise in integrated based graphics processing units [iGPU] and Altera’s FPGA IP could be a better inference acceleration design than Microsoft’s Project BrainWave. In short, Nvidia allowed Intel to compete better in deep learning inference acceleration.

Going forward, Intel will probably make more money by selling its own GPU-acceleration version of Microsoft (MSFT) BrainWave board. Intel (or any of its many OEM partners) can directly buy GPUs from Nvidia and build a complete deep learning kit with multiple GTX 1080 Ti GPUs and several units of FPGAs and Intel Processor Graphics. This could be a more affordable option to the $149,000 Nvidia GTX-1. Instead of using eight Tesla V100 GPU, Intel or its future partners could just buy 19 GTX 1080 Ti video cards for $700 each and use a modified version of Asustek’s new B250 Mining Expert motherboard, which has 19 PCie slots. Intel can then integrate 6 FPGAs and 6 Processor Graphics on it to make a $30K alternative to the DGX-1.

The floating-point performance between a PCie GTX 1080 Ti and PCie Tesla V100 is not too significant, 11,340 gigaflops vs. 14,029 gigaflops. Budget-constrained data center/deep learning service providers will appreciate more affordable alternatives to Nvidia’s GTX-1 product.

Why Accelerating Deep Learning Inference Is Important

Inference in deep learning refers to executing/implementing the knowledge/data/skills learned through continuous training of deep learning computers. Nvidia’s Pascal and Vega GPUs are obviously the best when it comes to parallel computing-centric training of deep learning/artificial intelligence computing. However, embedded Intel’s Processor Graphics and Altera’s Stratix 10 FPGA could be the top hardware products for deep learning inference accelerations.

(Source: Nvidia)

Deep learning platforms need the fastest inference workflow to deliver real-time (zero-latency) artificial intelligence services. The concept of deep learning doesn’t end in training/gaining the most amount of data/skills. It also has to produce money-making products/services out of those gained information. Real-time deep learning/artificial intelligence computing is necessary because time is money.

Gauging how fast hardware can do inference tasks was one of the top requests for Baidu (BIDU) to implement on its DeepBench benchmark software tool. The June 2017 update of DeepBench can now do inference benchmarking. This only fortifies the need for inference accelerators like Intel’s FPGAs and Processor Graphics. The industry wants the best hardware for training and inference computing on its deep learning neural networks.

Having licensed GPU technology from Nvidia, Intel’s Kaby Lake gaming-centric integrated GPUs are almost as good as Nvidia’s mobile GPUs. Tweaking a laptop Iris Plus 650 integrated GPU for inference acceleration should improve its performance. Instead of Intel optimizing for so many things in PC video games/content creation, an Iris Plus 650 could just be reconfigured to do real-time executions of one or two deep learning-trained capabilities.

Conclusion

Marketing its embedded graphics processors to accelerate deep learning/artificial intelligence computing is one more reason for us to stay long INTC. Anything that could provide new revenue streams is a vital expansion move for Intel. Intel needs new sources of revenue because China’s internet giants have agreed to deploy Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) EPYC processors for their data centers.

China is the country which contributes the most to Intel’s annual revenue. AMD’s big push for EPYC in China means Intel needs something new to offer to datacenter operators. I say Intel’s best new pitch to Chinese firms like JD.com, Baidu, and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is deep learning inference accelerators like its Stratix 10 FPGAs and Processor Graphics.

Going forward, Intel might actually have a x86 CPU that could compete better with Nvidia’s GPU in deep learning training. The next iteration of Xeon Phi Knights Mill could be efficient enough to attract customers away from Nvidia’s Pascal and Volta deep learning GPUs. If not, Intel could just focus on FPGA and integrated Processor Graphics for Inference Engine.

(Source: Intel)

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, AMD, NVDA, TCEHY, BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.