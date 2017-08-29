Life After The Demise Of Xbox One

But the question we need to consider is: Does Xbox have a place in Microsoft's future, seeing how sales have been struggling?

It's been coming for months, but it's finally here: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has discontinued sales of the iconic original Xbox One. Although the refurbished Xbox One models still appear on the company's official online stores, the writing is already on the wall that it's only a matter of time before they are also given the boot, since only Xbox One S and the upcoming Xbox One S show up as new models.

Microsoft no longer discloses official sales figures for its gaming division. Industry experts, though, estimate that Xbox One lifetime sales clock in at 27 million units. Not too shabby, though it pales in comparison with Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PS4 with lifetime sales of 54 million. To be fair, Xbox One went through a difficult launch because, unlike the older Xbox 360, it did not enjoy the significant advantage of being the only HD console in the market, not to mention that ill-fated Kinect bundle that pushed its price beyond the reach of many gamers. Sony capitalized on Microsoft's fumbles with the PS4 and has never looked back.

(Source: VentureBeat)

The latest quarter provided further proof that Xbox One has continued struggling to remain relevant. GameStop (NYSE:GME) released mixed Q2 results a few days back and pinned the blame on lagging Xbox One sales:

”In both new and preowned, we’re seeing underperformance in Xbox One versus PS4, which we believe 'is due to the coming Xbox One X launch.''

In many ways, Microsoft's gaming division appears in danger of one day becoming an also-ran, not to mention that the company itself sometimes treats it like a second-class citizen. So, does Xbox have a place in Microsoft's future?

Xbox as a side project?

It's a thought that has no doubt crossed the minds of many MSFT investors at one point: would Microsoft be simply better off without Xbox and its gaming business? There have been rumors in the past that the company might offload the division and be done with it. After all, there is a solid chance that the business sports much lower margins than Microsoft's healthy 66% corporate gross margin. And gaming is now a big part of Microsoft, meaning its deleterious effects on the bottom line cannot be easily brushed off.

When CEO Satya Nadella took over from Steve Ballmer in 2014, one of the first things he did was to dial back his predecessor's attempt to transform Microsoft into a "devices and services" outfit, and instead, focused on increasing productivity through cloud and mobile. That involved de-emphasizing Xbox from the company's core portfolio:

"I want us to be comfortable to be proud of Xbox, to give it the air cover of Microsoft, but at the same time not confuse it with our core."

In its latest earnings report (FY 17 Q4), Microsoft said its gaming division posted 3% Y/Y annual revenue growth to more than $9 billion, or 10% of company revenue. Meanwhile, Microsoft has declared the Xbox One X - to be launched in November - as its fastest-selling pre-order ever. The company, though, did not provide any numbers. Console revenues declined, but 11% growth in the software and services business was enough to offset that. Microsoft launched the highly popular sci-fi battle simulator Halo Wars 2 during Q3. The company also takes a substantial cut off any third-party games sold through its online stores. So, mammoth launches like Ghost Reckon, Andromeda and For Honor must have helped. Mr. Nadella said the gaming division was growing profitably, without divulging any profit numbers. The company lumps console sales in the huge More Personal Computing segment together with Windows OEM, Surface, mobile and Bing, so it's hard to decipher anything profit-related.

There are indications, though, that Microsoft loses quite a bundle on console hardware sales. When the company launched Xbox One back in 2013, IHS Research reckoned that it was losing quite a bit of money on the console. Costs broke down as follows: hardware costs were $457 per unit, and manufacturing costs were $14 per unit. The most expensive piece of hardware in the Xbox One is Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) processor, which comes in the form of a system-on-a-chip package consisting of a GPU and CPU and cost $110, while the Kinect cost $75 to manufacture. The console sold for a hefty $499 at launch, but even at that left a measly profit of $28 per unit. The research outfit also estimated that R&D and other overheads eventually gobbled up whatever little was left, leaving Microsoft in the red.

Dismal sales have forced the company to repeatedly slash prices, with the last cut in 2016 taking the console to a mere $299. It's quite likely that Xbox One's overall manufacturing costs have not come down by much through the years, implying Microsoft could be booking heavy losses on each console sold. Xbox One S does not look much better either - Microsoft lowered bundle prices in June to $249 for the 500GB model and $299 for the 1TB model. At a price of $499, Xbox One X might have a better chance, though that price point is eerily reminiscent of the Xbox One launch.

Going by those IHS estimates, Microsoft could be currently losing more than $100 per console. Assuming the company ships a million consoles every quarter, that translates into ˃$1 billion in console hardware losses. The company reported net income of $5.7 billion during the last quarter, so those losses are in no way insignificant.

Microsoft unlikely to give up on Xbox

For all its troubles, it just doesn't seem very likely that Microsoft would be willing to sell its gaming business. For starters, it is likely recouping all its hardware losses through sale of high-margin gaming services and subscriptions. During the last earnings call, the company reported that the Xbox Live active user base expanded 8% to hit 53 million. Gamers must pay an annual subscription fee of $40 to access many of the console's online services. That works out to $2.12 billion annually, or $530 million per quarter. Further, the Xbox Store allows gamers to purchase games, music, movies and in-game cash. The virtual goods industry is worth about $15 billion. Being the second-largest console player, Microsoft no doubt owns a good chunk of that market.

The company has already declared that the 7-year console generations is now a thing of the past. We can now expect regular incremental imrpovements instead of huge leaps and bounds that come once or twice in a decade. The Xbox One X is already looking like a step in the right direction by Microsoft. With its near-PC power, native 4K gaming and no superfluous hardware that bogged down Xbox One, it has the right combination of features that might prove enough to entice gamers even in this price-sensitive but rebounding market.

Ultimately, Xbox plays a big part in Microsoft's cross-platform strategy, which explains Xbox One X's near-PC specs. So, don't expect the gaming platform to go anywhere anytime soon.

