Bed Bath & Beyond: Management At Advanced Stage Of Cost Cutting

In our previous article, we highlighted the value of management’s ability to make operational changes with minimal value destruction, as key to Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ: BBBY) valuation on a go-forward basis. Subsequent to our article, management outlined a cost cutting plan which, in our opinion, can be sub-divided into two “action items” - namely, human resource re-allocation and real estate and logistics optimisation. As a follow-up to our previous article, we will discuss the contents of the plan.

According to the press release on August 3, 2017, the company stated that:

… after an extensive and careful review, has initiated in approximately half of its U.S. Bed Bath & Beyond stores and about a dozen U.S. buybuy BABY stores, a limited realignment of its store management organization, primarily resulting in a reduction of about 880 Department and Assistant Store Manager positions. These actions accelerate a transition in store management roles that began more than a year ago through store hiring practices and attrition. These efforts simplify the store management structure and strengthen the company's ability to meet the growing and changing desires of its customers by focusing additional staffing needs in non-management roles, and placing less emphasis on a management structure that supported a more rapid rate of store growth. There are no further reductions planned in connection with this realignment. After this transition is complete, the company expects overall staffing levels in-store to remain the same as before this realignment, or in some cases, increase.

Human Resource Re-allocation

This excerpt indicates a couple of things; first, management has been pro-active in identifying areas where cost can be eliminated from the operations of the company. According to Bed Bath & Beyond, the transition in management began more than a year ago. In our view, the research and problem identification phase was likely done two fiscal years ago, if actions were taken at least a year ago. Two years ago would put us in FY-15, which is shortly after the period in which gross margins started declining, SG&A margins started increasing, and investments in digital infrastructure began to ramp. Second, post management reorg, staffing in-store is expected to remain the same or increase. This goes to the heart of the strategy to differentiate while maximising profitability. In our view, a critical advantage of having a good retail footprint over online capabilities is the ability to differentiate by maintaining excellent customer touch points, and to maximise sales from impulse-buying. Re-allocating human capital to lower levels of staff allows for cost savings, while enhancing the customer touch points within the store.

Management expects to see immediate cost savings from the re-alignment of team members. According to the company, it expects to:

...generate future annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately $16 million. Due to the timing of these changes, the pre-tax cost savings for the remainder of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be approximately $7 million. The company expects to incur pre-tax cash restructuring charges of approximately $17 million in fiscal 2017, primarily for severance and related costs in conjunction with these changes, all of which will be expensed in the second quarter.

Real Estate and Logistics Optimisation

Management has also pointed to other cost optimisation initiatives that will be explained further in its Q2 FY-17 conference call. According to the press release:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has other ongoing transformational initiatives to improve operational efficiencies across the organization and enhance profitability. As part of these efforts, a Strategic Portfolio Management Office has been established and additional resources have been engaged, including industrial engineers, to drive operational excellence. The short-term costs associated with these ongoing initiatives, estimated to be several million dollars, are expected to be incurred throughout the remainder of fiscal 2017. The company plans to provide additional information about these ongoing initiatives, including the expected costs and benefits, during its next quarterly conference call on September 19, 2017, and throughout the year.

There are several important issues noted here.

Timing: It is our belief that management is well advanced in the implementation of these “other transformational initiatives.” Why? To determine any sort of cost benefit scenario, there must have been a study conducted prior, which indicates that management probably identified the problem several quarters ago. Additionally, management expects to recognise some of these costs throughout the rest of FY-17 and beyond. This indicates to us that implementation will begin in Q3 of FY-17, if not already.

Focus: Management will likely focus its cost saving initiatives on its real estate portfolio - both retail and warehouse, inventory management, and the supply chain. It mentioned the hiring of “industrial engineers, to drive operational excellence.” Though this sort of talent can be applied to many things, given management’s other pronouncements, we strongly believe that these engineers have been focused on minimising the use of square footage and optimising the flow of inventory across the value chain. Online sales have been growing at double-digit rates, while foot traffic to stores has been declining at a reasonable clip, according to the company's 10-K filings. Over time, some stores will become unprofitable and will be closed; we expect this trend to continue until some optimal balance is achieved. As this trend unfolds, the distribution and size of warehouses and retail space will have to be recalibrated to suit the volume of business flowing through the different sales channels (See Brick and Mortar Retail Not Dead).

As explained in our previous article, management has already hinted at areas where savings can be solicited. It has also been clear on the fact that it had anticipated the increase in cost and that it has been proactive in determining the cost savings necessary to sustain the competitiveness of the business. According to the Q1 of FY-17 conference call transcript, the company has leases coming up for renewal on approximately 80-100 stores per year for the next 5 years - accounting for close to 30% of the total stores. With leases on roughly 30% of the store foot print expiring soon, the company is in a good position to consolidate warehouses and stores, while experiencing minimal value destruction.

Real Estate Portfolio

As a side note, information from Bed Bath & Beyond’s 10-K filing shows that the company leases substantially all of its existing stores, with lease terms that range from 10 to 15 years, and usually with renewal options. The company also has three owned and 18 leased distribution facilities, and plans to open a 525K square foot distribution facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, in FY-17. According to the company's 10-K filings, the new facility will replace a smaller distribution facility in that area, which will close in late 2017, and provide additional capacity to support the growth in the company’s customer-facing digital channels. As of February 25, 2017, the company has 19 leased and owned facilities for procurement and corporate office functions. In addition, the company has five locations utilized primarily for sales related functions for its institutional sales segment.

It is difficult to determine the potential cost savings from the proposed restructuring of the company’s real estate portfolio, but we can get to an estimate by using Bed Bath & Beyond’s closest comparable company - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) - which sells premium goods in the home décor and home furnishing product category. Williams-Sonoma, with roughly 50% of its sales volume coming through the online channel, has 28% more sales per square foot than Bed Bath & Beyond. According to recent 10-K filings, Bed Bath & Beyond has 51.6Mn Sqft in retail, distribution, and office space, while Williams-Sonoma has 16.8Mn (sales levels are outlined in the table below).

If we were to assume that Bed Bath & Beyond wants to get the same sales per square foot as Williams-Sonoma, it would need to slash its real estate portfolio down to 40.3Mn Sqft from 51.6Mn - a 22% decline in the amount of Square footage. In FY-16, Bed Bath & Beyond booked rent expense of approximately US$582Mn, which leads us to believe that the company could save north of US$128Mn (1.05% of revenue) on real estate optimisation. Undoubtedly, there would be additional savings in COGS due to inventory optimisation and business process re-engineering. Overall, we think the total potential cost savings could lie somewhere between US$100 and US$200Mn annually. Nevertheless, our estimate is a really rough guide, and we expect management to provide further guidance on its own estimates in the Q2 of FY-17 conference call on September 19, 2017.

As a final note, though we expect improvement in the cost structure of the company in the coming months, there appears to be heightened competitive forces in the industry, perhaps due to a slowdown in economic activity. Retailers such as Williams-Sonoma has been spending more money on advertising, resulting in reduced margins, even with 50% of its revenues already coming from the online channel (Source: company filings). In our view, this indicates the possibility that some of the deterioration in earnings of Bed Bath & Beyond is due to factors outside of its control.

In summary, there is tremendous upside to Bed Bath & Beyond as the company’s earnings power adjusts to the changing retail landscape. Investors have priced in significant deterioration in operating margins forever. In our view, management has a credible plan to adjust the structure of the business to suit the changing retail landscape. As such, though there will be short-term challenges, earnings power will likely improve over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.