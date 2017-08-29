Apple: Catching Up In AI, Staying Ahead In Wearables

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 28, 2017.

Apple AI research paper wins prestigious award

A year ago, I wrote an article predicting that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would catch up in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company was being roundly criticized for being behind competitors such as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). I pointed out that Apple has come from behind before, notably in the field of mobile device processors, to take a leadership position.

I wouldn't argue that in the past year the company has fully caught up, but it has made substantial progress. Apple hired Ruslan Salakhutdinov to head its AI research and was reported to be working on a hardware accelerator chip for machine learning.

In July, Apple started a blog about machine learning and published its first technical paper to appear in a refereed journal. That paper, "Learning from Simulated and Unsupervised Images through Adversarial Training," has been chosen for the "Best Paper" award by the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) at its July meeting. The paper was presented by its key author Ashish Shrivastava at the meeting, as shown above.

A version of the paper served as the first entry in the Apple blog and has been followed by several more. The company appears to be committed to being more open in its research. Its historical secretiveness has been criticized as an impediment to performing truly world-class research, especially in AI. Modern scientific research thrives in an open, collaborative environment.

Apple certainly has yet to catch up with its competitors, but it's doing the right things to get there. It has undertaken the “mother of all AI projects,” as CEO Tim Cook has called it, in its Project Titan autonomous vehicle. Alphabet's Waymo has already started to offer a ride sharing service based on its autonomous vehicle technology. The gap between Waymo and Apple in autonomous vehicles is probably a good, though rough, measure of the gap that still exists between Alphabet and Apple in AI.

In other words, Apple still has a long way to go.

What were the NYC Police thinking when they bought Windows Phone?

The headline from the New York Post says it all: “NYPD needs to replace 36K useless smartphones.” The reason is that NYC bought the Nokia-branded smartphones, and MSFT recently pulled the plug on support for Windows Phone 8.1.

The purchase of the phones started two years ago as part of a $160 million modernization campaign called the NYPD Mobility Initiative. The NYPD bought two Nokia models, the Lumia 830 and the Lumia 640XL. The 830 was first released in October 2014. Both phones were furnished with Windows Phone 8.1.

With its miniscule market share, the NYPD probably should have gone another way, but in early 2015, it still wasn't apparent to everyone just what a disaster Windows Phone had become. In late 2014, I wrote that Microsoft would be better off not having bought Nokia.

But Microsoft still had an in with the IT departments of most large organizations, including apparently the NYPD. It was the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Information Technology, Jessica Tisch, who reportedly drove the decision.

The Post reports that the NYPD will replace all of the Lumias with Apple iPhones - a final indignity for the phone that was supposed to be an “iPhone killer.”

Can the Fitbit Ionic challenge Apple Watch?

The fate of the Windows Phone is, in the eyes of most tech observers, an illustration of the importance of the app ecosystem. Try as it might, Microsoft never seemed to be able to reach a critical mass of apps or users. This lesson probably applies to the smartwatch as well. There are currently two major app ecosystems for smartwatches, Apple's watchOS and Alphabet's Android Wear.

On Monday, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announced the Ionic, its new smartwatch that is presumably the outgrowth of its acquisition of Pebble's software assets. The Ionic is primarily a very capable waterproof fitness watch. It has GPS and a heartrate monitor and built-in apps for fitness tracking.

Ionic comes with the accoutrements we have come to expect from smartwatches, including smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, notifications and customizable watch faces. It has a touchscreen visible in bright sunlight and excellent multiday battery life, as long as you don't use the GPS.

But Fitbit promises more, including “popular apps” from Pandora and Starbucks. We are told that there is a new Fitbit App Gallery that will offer apps for fitness, finance, social media and more. There will even be a Fitbit Pay app for contactless payments.

I was unable to find Fitbit's new App Gallery, but I'm sure there will be one soon. And there's the rub. This just sounds like Pebble 2.0. Is Fitbit going to be able to bootstrap its own app ecosystem from scratch in the face of competition from watchOS and Android Wear? If you're at all confused about the answer, consider that Fitbit doesn't even have the pull, the gravitas, of Microsoft.

