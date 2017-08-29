Rogers Communications: Lofty Valuation With Average Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE: RCI.B) offers a decent yield at a much higher valuation than comparable companies in Canada, on the back of expected growth in its wireless operations. Although the company's future seems rosy and the stock is a decent investment choice, I believe the competition in Canada - Telus (NYSE:TU) and Bell Canada Enterprises (NYSE:BCE) - offers slightly better alternatives.

Rogers is Canada's second-largest telecommunications company, specializing in wireless and cable.

Peer comparison:

(Source: Google Finance)

Rogers has had the lowest income growth of the three large telecommunications companies at 3.2% average annual growth during the last few years. Excluding legacy business lines that were sold a few years back, income has actually been flat during the last five years. As with most telecommunications companies, the past and future expected performance of the company varies widely among its business segments: Wireless, Cable, Media and Business Solutions.

Segment comparison:

(Source: Rogers's 2016 Annual Report)

Wireless

Rogers is Canada's largest wireless service provider, with around third of the market's revenue and subscribers. Rogers's market share in this area has remained flat throughout the years.

This segment has achieved income growth of around 3.2% per year, not all that high considering the importance of the segment to the company. Growth has come from increases in the subscriber base and higher ARPU. Although the figures aren't comparable, both Telus and Bell have achieved significantly higher growth in this segment during the same time period, 4.4% and 10.5%, respectively.

The company has invested heavily in expanding and improving its internet networks across Canada, and is usually ahead of the competition in this regard (by, for example, being the first to build an LTE network). Due to differences in technology and piggybacking on its cable network, Rogers has been able to expand its network at less expense than its competition, especially Bell (Read more: BCE, Rogers racing to new frontier in high-speed Internet). Investment in this segment started to taper off in 2016, as the company's LTE network started to reach most of Canada's population. Although Rogers's network is a significant competitive advantage, the segment's relatively slow growth throughout the years is definitely more worrying.

(Source: Rogers 2016 and 2011 Annual Reports, 2Q2017 and 2Q2012 reports)

Cable

Rogers also has around a third of Canada's cable market, also slightly behind Bell.

The company's cable operations have remained flat during the last five years, experiencing no income growth. Television and phone subscriptions and revenue have gone down, while internet subscriptions and revenue have gone down by almost identical amounts, leaving the overall segment flat. Although bad performance in this sector is to be expected, as customers switch from TV to Netflix and similar services and legacy phone-lines are disconnected, no growth is still a disappointing result. Although the business lines are segmented slightly differently, both Telus and Bell had better results in their TV and internet operations during the same time period.

Rogers has also invested heavily in this segment, mainly in expanding its network across Canada, but also by attempting to create its own television platform. After quite a few setbacks and hundreds of millions of dollars, Rogers decided to partner with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and offer the company's X1 platform starting 2018 (Read more: Rogers scraps in-house IPTV plan, delays response to Bell's Fibe TV). I expect growth to pick up in this business line starting next year, as Rogers starts integrating this new technology into its current service offerings.

(Source: Rogers 2016 and 2011 Annual Reports, 2Q2017 and 2Q2012 reports)

Other segments

The company's other business lines are quite small, and not all that relevant in aggregate. The company is quite involved in sports, having exclusive rights to the NHL and being part-owners of The Toronto Blue Jays.

Balance Sheet and Debt

Rogers has significantly more debt than its peers. Debt has grown relatively slowly during the past five years, only averaging 6% annual growth, so the company has shown it is more than capable of handling, managing and controlling its high debt load.

Peer comparison:

(Source: Google Finance)

Peer Comparison

Rogers's dividend yield is significantly lower and its valuation higher than its peers'. Although the stock has room to grow, I believe these two facts make the company a worse overall investment than its competitors:

(Source: Google Finance)

Rogers's dividend has remained flat for around two years now and with a payout ratio of 85%, there is very little room for further dividend increases.

I had previously looked into Rogers's competition, Bell and Telus, and much prefer their results. Rogers is a relatively stable dividend stock with a strong wireless segment and expected future growth in its cable operations. But both Bell and Telus offer a higher dividend, at a lower valuation, with Bell being more stable and conservative, and Telus also having some upside potential due to its investments in the wireless segment.

Conclusion

Although Rogers's stock offers a decent choice for a dividend investor, both Telus and Bell seem like better overall choices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.