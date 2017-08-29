Gold Weekly: Bears, Game Over!

I am long GLD and may increase the size of my position by the end of the month.

Gold is grinding higher on Monday due to ongoing dollar weakness following the conclusion of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Gold in a nutshell

Source: NetDania

Comex gold active is up to a good start to the week, up 0.5% as I type, after registering a small gain of 0.6% last week. In spite of risk-on mood, evidenced by gains across broad equities, gold pushes higher due to ongoing weakness in the dollar following the conclusion of the expectedly uneventful Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday last week.

The uptrend in gold will be tested this week by a raft of US macro data, most notably core PCE for July (released on August 31) and the jobs report (released on September 1). Any positive macro surprise may prompt the market to expect a faster pace of policy accommodation removal by the Fed, which would push the dollar and US real rates higher and thus gold lower.

Let’s now analyse the speculative sentiment and investor sentiment in gold to better assess the potential for gold prices in the short term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitments of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a sixth straight week over the reporting period (August 15-22), while spot gold prices rose nearly 1%, from $1,272 per oz to $1,284 per oz.

The net long fund position - at 547.37 tonnes as of August 22 - increased 46.84 tonnes, or 9%, from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by fresh buying (+37.66 tonnes w/w) and further reinforced by short-covering (-9.18 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is up 424.43 tonnes, or 345%, in the year to date, while gold prices are up 11.5% over the same period.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors bought 7.73 tonnes of gold last week (August 18-25), with inflows concentrated on Friday, August 25 (+4.89 tonnes), according to our estimates.

Gold ETF holdings have increased by 25.70 tonnes, or 1.3%, since the start of August, with net inflows in the second half of the month more than offsetting outflows in the first half.

In July, ETF investors were net sellers of nearly 70 tonnes of gold, the largest monthly outflow since December 2016 (-101 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 104.91 tonnes of gold (i.e., an increase of 5.4% in gold ETF holdings), principally thanks to hefty inflows of 94 tonnes in February. The year-to-date increase in ETF buying in gold is the largest across the precious metals complex.

As of August 25, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,055 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view on speculative/investor sentiment

The surge in speculative/ETF buying interest in gold was driven by much friendlier macro forces, namely a drop in the dollar and US real rates over the period, as you can see in the charts below.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

The fall in the dollar (DXY) and US real rates (the yield on 10Y US TIPS) was driven by two mains factors: political uncertainty in the USA and the dovish Fed minutes of the July FOMC meeting.

On the one hand, investors expressed stronger doubts over the Trump administration pushing through fiscal stimulus measures after the President disbanded two business advisory groups on August 16 as a number of chief executives wanted to resign in the wake of Trump’s failure to denounce clearly white supremacists over a rally in Charlottesville on August 12. The rise in US political uncertainty sent the dollar and US real rates lower.

On the other, the Fed released the minutes of the July FOMC meeting on August 16. The minutes were interpreted as more dovish than market expectations, principally because: 1) some FOMC members were concerned by weak inflation and argued for patience before raising rates again; and 2) some FOMC members were concerned about fiscal policy uncertainty hurting firms’ spending and hiring plans. This prompted investors to expect a flatter path of the Fed funds rates, pushing the dollar and US real rates lower.

What’s next?

On the speculative side, I expect speculators to continue to lift their net long positions gold until they reach an extremely long positioning. At 547.37 tonnes as of August 22, the net spec length remains fairly below its historical record of 774 tonnes reached last year. This should add fuel to the rally, thereby pushing gold firmly above its psychological level of $1,300 per oz.

On the ETF side, I expect ETF investors to continue to buy gold at a steady pace on expectations of friendlier macro forces for the precious metals complex. Indeed, the recent episode of market turbulence earlier in August showed clearly the extent to which gold could provide a reliable protection against a sudden spike in volatility and sell-off in risk assets. While the next spike in volatility is hard to predict with accuracy, it is likely that some macro investors are already rebalancing their portfolios toward less risk in light of the currently rich equity valuations and numerous macro/political/geopolitical risks to risk assets that could materialise in the second half of the year. This should therefore translate into steady inflows into gold ETFs, pushing prices higher.

Trading positioning

I have a long GLD position, a position that I opened on June 5. Below are the parameters of my trade.

Let’s take a quick look at the technical picture.

Source: TradingView

As can be seen above in this weekly chart, GLD is grinding higher on Monday, after registering a marginal gain of 0.16% last week to close at $122.74.

The technical picture is healthy because: 1) GLD is above its rising 20-DMA (a sign of positive sentiment); 2) It is above its stable 200-DMA (a sign of a bull market); and 3) GLD moves away from its downtrend line from the all-time high (a sign of a bullish breakout pattern).

My positive technical view on GLD comes in line with my constructive view of speculative/investor sentiment, which suggests that there is plenty of room for buying pressure from both specs and ETF investors in the coming weeks and months.

I am comfortable with my current risk exposure, and I may consider lifting it by the end of the August in case of a solid monthly close. I will inform SA readers on my Twitter feed.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.