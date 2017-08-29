Comparing First Data And Vantiv: A Quick Look Before Their Acquisitions

Valuation of Vantiv could rapidly change since the acquisition of Worldpay will come with a 30% premium.

The First Data mobile point of sale “Clover” is lagging behind more specialized providers like Square and Intuit.

In the age of the internet and mobile devices, the world demands everything to be efficient and immediate - with a swipe of a finger you can arrange a date on tinder or buy the new model S from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA); people have no time to waste and lag has become the biggest inconvenience for all. The payment industry has adopted this tendency of immediacy only in recent years, and only after the arrival of FinTechs, cashless payments and virtual terminals that have changed the consumer behavior forever and now they don’t have time to wait for their money to be settled.

According to a study from BI Intelligence, $503 billion in payment volume could be recorded in 2020 from in-store mobile, as online shopping becomes more common. This trend is creating new winners and losers in the payment industry while small businesses and merchants are trying to shift to a digital offering. Retailers are adopting new transaction methods to adapt to their customer preferences and needs, in an effort to countermeasure the increasing surge of small e-commerce and the overwhelming competition of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The payment processors and acquirers now have to offer more than just the transaction and settlement process, their customers are now demanding speed, efficiency and security.

As one participant in the payment processing industry, First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) provides commerce enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The main source of revenue comes from its global business solutions (GBS), which includes retail point of sale (POS) for merchant and also e-commerce services.

First Data is better known for its cloud-based “Clover” mobile point of sale that is lagging behind similar products from more specialized companies like Square (NYSE:SQ) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Due to this, revenue growth hasn’t been exceptional over the past years, and is barely above the inflation rate, with a modest growth of 2% annually for the past 5 years.

Source: Information extracted using data from the SEC.

Recently, First Data announced the acquisition of CardConnect, a longtime distribution partner, for approximately $750 million, as an effort to boost the global business solutions. This acquisition could represent an increase of volume processes payment of $26 billion annually as CardConnect portfolio of clients comprehends about 67,000 merchant customers. Executives are being really optimistic about the acquisition, and continue with their initiatives of developing the e-commerce products, and maintaining the company's independent software vendors (ISV) partnerships.

In a similar way, Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) is helping merchants to meet their payment processing needs. The company enables its customers to accept and process credit, debit and prepaid payments; it also offers added services such as security solutions and fraud management. Its major source of revenue comes from the merchant services segment, which authorizes, clears, settles and provides reporting of electronic payment transactions originated at the point of sale as well as e-commerce and mobile transactions.

The merchant services segment has reported strong growth over the past years, driven in part from large retail chains and from the increasing momentum in the e-commerce, as customers increasingly prefer to shop online.

Source: Information extracted using data from the SEC.

A few days ago, Vantiv announced a deal to buy its British rival Worldpay Group PLC (WPG) for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion), in a bid to create a $29-billion global payments company. The reason for the deal seems to be to offset the “Amazon effect” as traditional businesses and retailers have suffered from the crushing competition of the giant tech, and the losses could potentially transfer to Vantiv.

While the combined company will process $1.5 trillion in payments annually and 40 billion transactions when the deal is completed, the merger will take some time to see the synergies on track. Meanwhile, in the mid-term, it will cost approximately $330 million to combine the two companies. Nevertheless, the combined company will bring global exposure and value in the long term for investors, as both companies are currently reporting double-digit growth.

At this time, First Data and Vantiv have about the same market cap. The present article has the intention to lay the groundwork before these companies have a rapid change in valuation, by offering a snapshot of the companies before the acquisition events.

Profitability

Source: Information extracted using data from the SEC.

First Data's margins have remained practically unchanged over the past 5 years, which speaks about the fixed cost structure and the management commitment to generate returns which are improving from the negative levels reported in previous quarters.

The company seems to be more focused on improving its EBITDA and free cash flow levels, rather than increase the growth rates, as executives continue the cost discipline and proactive balance sheet management. As a result, it has reported an early recovery, since the second quarter of 2017 has delivered better-than-expected results, which could boost the profits for the fiscal year ended while the company prepares for the fourth quarter which is typically First Data's seasonally strongest quarter.

In a similar way, Vantiv's margins and returns have been also constant and reliable over the past years, although enhanced lightly over time due to an increase in leverage. While in the long term, the margins for the combined company between Vantiv and Worldpay will improve due to harmonizing the company's platforms and from streamlining corporate costs, in the short term, executives are expecting to incur a restructuring cost of $330 million after the completion of the merger.

Additionally, although the margins of Worldpay look inferior when compared to Vantiv's, its debt levels and leverage are much lower. Moreover, Vantiv will benefit from the capital expenditure investments made by Worldpay last year, in addition to potential capitalized R&D investment.

Source: Information extracted using data from the SEC.

Extending the return analysis over two years, while the ROIC seems to be at similar levels between the two companies, Vantiv presents a better asset turnover ratio compared to First Data that is boosting its ROIC through a higher tax burden due to its equity earnings in affiliates, rather than improving the EBIT margin or the asset turnover.

Also, First Data presents higher levels of financial leverage compared to Vantiv, their ratio of financial debt compared to EBITDA is 8.52x and 4.46x respectively, and the debt to equity ratio is 6.34x to 3.54x, respectively.

Valuation

Since First Data started trading, the price has been underperforming the market as it has risen a 16%, while the S&P has increased 17%. On the other hand, Vantiv's stock price has surged 60% over the same period, outperforming the S&P by more than 40%. The constant revenue growth is supporting the appreciation of the stock price of Vantiv, while in the case of First Data, the slow increase of the price in recent quarters is based on the positive shift in net earnings.

VNTV data by YCharts

The growth of Vantiv is being driven by recent insertion into the small and mid-sized merchants that are contributing to a higher net revenue per transaction. Furthermore, future growth could be sustained if Vantiv keeps switching to new e-commerce merchants and continues expanding its global presence through the Worldpay acquisition.

For First Data, executives are expecting revenue growth in the range of 3-5% by full-year 2017, on a constant currency base, an increase that will be aligned with its historical growth. It looks like the company is still waiting for its global business solutions to take off, while trying to retain its customers of its integrated POS product “Clover” and continue to expand its equity earnings in affiliates.

Source: Information extracted from the SEC and calculated using price data from Google.

Overall, the valuation for First Data seems to be slightly above the market mean, but still below the IT services Industry (GICS®), and it is supported by margins and free cash flow levels instead of revenue growth. The price would continue to underperform since there is no near-term catalyst for the company. As an alternative, a buyback program could be authorized as a way of returning capital to shareholders and maintaining an investment thesis, but for now this is not the case.

In the case of Vantiv, investors should stay cautious about the change in valuations after the merger, as the deal to buy Worldpay will come with a high premium, and together with a dilution effect. This could put more pressure over the price if future revenue growth doesn’t beat expectations even though the combined company continues to report double-digit growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence.