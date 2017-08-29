Beer Money: Anheuser-Busch, Sam Adams, And A Changing Industry

For quite a few years, craft beer companies were gaining market share, while the old titans struggled to stop it. The number of beer options today is enormous compared to the past. Most of the credit falls to Boston Beer Co. (NYSE:SAM) and its founder Jim Koch. The company changed the game. For years, its stock performance symbolized its success. That said, I pointed out a while back that the number of craft beer companies within the beer sector were diluting potential for stock gains. The beer market didn’t grow in 2016, but the number of beer players increased exponentially. This, in turn, blocked profit potential. The evidence continues to mount as sales struggle at Boston Beer Co.

The larger companies have been in a merger race as pressure on profits intensifies. In particular, you’ve seen reactionary moves from the large corporate players to stop the erosion of market share due to the popularity of craft beers. AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) has been working to stifle craft competition for a while, and the overpopulated market is making it easier for the company to do so. With better quarterly performance, it’s beginning to look like AB InBev is once again the stock to own.

According to the Brewers Association, the number of regional craft breweries increased 4.5% between 2015 and 2016. At 186, craft brewers have nearly doubled since 2012. Perhaps even more disruptive to SAM’s market share is the rising number of microbreweries. With a 20.6% gain between 2015 and 2016, there are over 3,100 in business. That’s around 3 times the number in existence in 2012. My hometown is not immune to the craft craze. Its first microbrewery opened last year, and this is definitely eating into sales of regular bars and six pack shops in the area. That means a lot less Boston Lager or Dogfish Head being sold. Total U.S. breweries increased 16.6% in that same time frame. Between 2012 and 2016, total breweries increased by 2,826.

The creator has become the prey

With such massive increases in players within the business, no other company serves as a perfect showcase of the effects than Boston Beer Co. Arguably the father of the craft beer industry in America, the maker of Samuel Adams (my favorite beer, by the way) is suffering stifled sales growth as the number of competitors has risen. For years, owning SAM stock was a golden ticket. Now things are slipping a bit. Annual revenues topped out in 2015 at just under $960 million, and since then, Boston Beer has struggled to regain its momentum toward $1 billion in sales. I don’t consider it a coincidence that SAM’s revenue flattened off at the exact same time that microbrew/brewpub startups had their largest increases. The market is saturated. It is going to be very difficult for Boston Beer to boost sales numbers without abandoning its identity.

Sales fell off by about 5.5% in 2016. The trend has continued into 2017, with 26-week revenues at $437.1 million versus $463.2 million the year before. Some life was breathed into the stock recently as second-quarter results bucked the trend of declining revenues. The thirteen weeks ended July 1st yielded $264.6 million in revenues. That’s roughly a meager 1.3% improvement over 2016, but it created $2.35 versus $2.06 per diluted share year over year. In fact, SAM’s earnings for the year are outpacing 2016 in spite of lower overall revenue. For the first half of the year, Boston Beer has reported $2.79 per diluted share versus $2.58 in 2016. I would attribute most of this to cost-cutting measures and a lower overall number of outstanding shares to spread the earnings over.

Despite the second-quarter strength, the company is still looking at slower business overall. I fear also that revenues are coming more from higher prices versus sales, since the actual number of barrels sold are well below last year’s performance. In the 26 weeks ended July 1st, total barrels sold are down 128 to 1,786. The company’s CEO lamented the fact that most of its success in the quarter came from things like Twisted Tea and hard spritzers. Its coveted Sam Adams beers are struggling to find traction. Seasonal beers that usually allow a boost to quarterly sales, such as Oktoberfest or Summer Ale, failed to spark first-quarter results, and not much was said about the companies' summer seasonals either. I suspect that the tougher market conditions are to blame. There are so many “summer this,” “Lemon that” craft brews out there that the Sam Adams niche is losing its originality. Goldman’s downgrade of the stock proves my point. For the company to reinvigorate itself, it is going to have to accept that it’s no longer a microbrew. It has to act like the big boys and jump-start acquisitions. With a ton of cash on hand, Boston Beer has the means to start looking at more aggressive plays.

The bigger players are more appealing

I love to root for the underdog; but as too much competition stifles the microbreweries, I say target your investments in the big guns. Acquisitions are very much how AB InBev is disrupting the craft beer scene. The interest in craft certainly dampened expansionary possibilities for BUD’s lighter beers. So, the company has done what any multi-billion dollar powerhouse would do: It’s buying up the competition. The trend began largely in 2015, when over $13 billion worth of craft beer deals took place. AB InBev has made a bunch of acquisitions since, among the more recent being Wicked Weed Brewing Co. out of North Carolina and Karbach Brewing Co. out of Texas. The plays into craft beer seem to be working for BUD, as its revenues have been growing at a positive pace this year.

In the second quarter, BUD’s revenues grew 5% year over year to $14.18 billion. Earnings took a hit despite higher profits, due to an overall increase in outstanding shares, as well as market adjustments. All in all, normalized earnings per share of $0.95 were $0.11 lower than those in Q2’16. Earnings notwithstanding, BUD is successfully increasing its barrel volume (2.1% in own beer volume), while craftmakers like Boston Beer struggle.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), owner of Corona, has been outpacing many craft brewers as well. It has consistently increased revenues 5 years in a row and delivered impressive earnings per share. I would fault the company, however, on its seeming inability to drive net income off of that sales growth, as it has remained rather stagnant since 2014 despite sales gains.

In an ultimate irony, the major players are consolidating, whilst the microbrews and beer pubs are increasing at a remarkable pace. AB InBev’s acquisition of SAB Miller is the ultimate example. The $106 billion deal, which was the largest beer merger in history, makes AB InBev the beer stock to own, in my opinion. The culmination of brands from the merger easily creates an unrivaled portfolio of favorites.

The merger’s approval stipulated spin-offs of assets to Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). That, in turn, has created further subsequent consolidation within the industry. That said, I still hold that the culmination of the Miller and Budweiser brands creates a strong powerhouse in terms of brand control, which will make it the stock to own. The company has been the most aggressive about craft beer acquisitions, and the sales potential of Budweiser, Bud Light, Miller Lite, etc. will create cash flows to further fund its buyouts. This leads me to my next thought on the industry. When will Boston Beer Co. lose its sovereignty?

I’m simply not sure SAM can win the fight. Jim Koch himself published a shockingly honest editorial about the nature of corporate beer’s unbalanced leverage in the beer industry. His criticism of big-league mergers like the AB InBev/SAB Miller deal is justified. That said, it doesn’t seem to matter. These big corporate deals are succeeding and stacking the deck against Boston Beer, or Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., whose retail sales have fallen 7.5% this year. It’s a rigged game in a way, but that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

So, how do you invest?

You have to really dig deep on the research side to figure out craft brewers like Boston Beer Co. or Craft Beer Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). As I said earlier, the beer market has stalled out in terms of growth rates, and yet, the number of startups keeps growing. That’s a simple recipe for lower profit margins.

It’s not all gloom and doom. Despite flat sales, the Samuel Adams brand is a big asset. The market simply allowed for too much speculative valuation in terms of stock pricing. Investors really failed to incorporate the rising number of competitors created by the craft boom and let SAM stock climb to unattainable levels. Now that the pricing is more realistic, I think you’ll see less heavy volatility. That said, there isn’t a lot of evidence at this point for a catalyst to spur renewed expansion. The company is at the point where it has to decide to stay a microbrew-style operation or try and go heavy on corporate expansion. That, of course, would take the company away from its puritan roots within the craft beer scene.

Right now I think it’s wise to stick to the big dogs like AB InBev. Through acquisitions and just the general leverage that the company has within the industry, the tides have shifted back in their favor. For quite a few years it seemed that the Sam Adams of the world were gaining the edge. Then, Anheuser-Busch simply went out and bought a bunch of them to make its own craft beer business. The logic is as simple as this. AB InBev is growing overall beer sales, and the stock is performing well. Boston Beer is suffering stagnant sales growth, and the stock is acting accordingly.

