Ford: Falling Knife Or Fallen Angel

Ford (F) has a lot going for it: a powerful and resilient brand, rich history, dominating market positions in multiple key areas of the world's largest car market, the number one selling vehicle in the U.S. for 35 straight years, successful execution of a complex transition to an aluminum structure on the aforementioned vehicle, a Mustang light years ahead of its predecessors, and no black marks from the not-so-long-ago bailout of some of the U.S. automotive manufacturers or emissions scandals crisscrossing the globe.

Source: Ford

I've never owned a Ford or Chevy though I grew up with them. The Mustang was not my cup of tea when I saved enough money to buy a car around the year 2000; it had less than perfect build quality, an unsophisticated, if not rudimentary suspension design, a large displacement engine with proportionately "modest" power output, and a reputation of being the perfect first car for a spoiled teenager named Brittany. But that was a long time ago and now the Mustang has a fully independent rear suspension, styling rivaling any European competitor within $10,000 of its MSRP, build quality an order of magnitude better than previous models, and class leading power output (depending on the drivetrain).

Source: Ford

Ford has come a very long way from the depths of the Financial Crisis. General Motors (GM) has recovered meaningfully but is still tarnished from the bailouts. In my opinion the market has discounted the whole segment primarily due to low profit margins. I own Honda (HMC) and have great respect for the firm, but it is not as favorably priced as Ford. I have a bid out on Toyota Motor Company (TM) near $100 per share but that is 13% below its current price. Let's take a balanced look at Ford's prospects, challenges, and valuation and determine if it is worth acquiring today.

Prospects

Ford has streamlined its business after selling off brands such as Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover. This has enabled it to better focus on its core competencies and produce steady free cash flow and distributions since getting its head above water post-Great Recession. It has the highest market share in the U.K. and its small car (Focus and Fiesta) and transit van business is one of the few bright spots in an extremely challenging European automotive market. General Motors, for example, hasn't made money in Europe since Bill Clinton was president. Ford has had less than desirable results in China and Africa/Middle East in 2017 but has done well in South America and better than most of its competitors.

Ford's 5.7% yield is impressive but not meaningful without understanding what portion of its cash flow it represents. The $3.4 billion in dividends paid in 2016 was approximately 25% of its $12.8 billion in free cash flow ($20 billion in operating cash flow minus $7 billion in capital expenditures). The payout ratio has been consistently 40% or below since dividends were reinstated back in 2012. Ford's dividend yield is among the top 2% in all of the S&P 500 and few cover its distribution with cash flow nearly five times over.

Speaking of cash flow, it has increased every year since 2012 with 2017 on par with 2016's $12.8 billion thus far. Remember - Ford's entire market cap is $42 billion meaning it is generating this sum in free cash flow every 3.5 years at last year's rate. It is exceedingly rare to find that cash flow multiple in a large, well established company. I wouldn't bet on 2016's performance repeating indefinitely but do not need to; a discounted average of the last few years still results in an attractive valuation. Ford's price to sales ratio has followed the same trend and stands at approximately 0.25x. This is down from 0.50x in 2014 and its recent high of 0.60x in 2011.

GM is Ford's closest competitor. Its price to earnings ("P/E") ratio is slightly more favorable than Ford's but its yield (4.3%) and price to cash flow (~20x) are not.

Source

GM's net profit margin has also eclipsed Ford's in five of the last six quarters but Ford has beaten Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) in every one. Overall Ford is better than average in this category. Like GM and other car makers, Ford is aggressively pursuing autonomous vehicle technology and ride-sharing. It has invested in four start-ups related to the industry shift and has the infrastructure most technology heavy companies lack. Lastly, as an avid sports car/motorcycle fan, I appreciate that the GT40 has received almost universally positive reviews and reinforced Ford's ability to profit from its history while continuing to build its brand.

Challenges

There is a catch to Ford's seemingly too good to be true setup: a continually declining share price has its upside (no pun intended).

Source: Google Finance & WER

Dividend yields go up while payout ratios remain constant. Many financial ratios improve when share prices decline but that does not make the trip down any more enjoyable for shareholders. Capital expenditures have ranged between $6.6 billion and $7.5 billion since 2013 and are unlikely to let up even if revenues and margins decline. Tesla Motor Company (TSLA) has captured the hearts and minds of a generation (for the time being) as well as the financial capital required to reach a $59 billion market cap. U.S. auto sales continue to fall and it is possible if not likely that the cyclical peak in sales was established with the record 17.55 million last year.

U.S. Vehicle Sales via Y Charts

Used vehicles are also starting to pile up.

Future sales have been pulled forward by the loosest loan terms the industry has ever seen. The average U.S. auto loan length is a record 69.3 months thanks to extremely low interest rates, and in my opinion, desperate lenders.

Balance Sheet

Ford's balance sheet is not as straightforward as many other companies mostly due to the fact its automotive financial services division is reported on the balance sheet. Breaking down the different types of debt (Automotive, Financial Services, Secured vs Unsecured) justifies an article in and of itself, but the key here is backing out "Financial Services debt payable within one year" and "Financial Services long-term debt" takes $127 billion off of the firm's Total Liabilities of $208.7 billion. These are liabilities, however, because there is no guarantee that repossessed cars will not result in net credit losses and not all the debt is secured against assets. Debt of this type is not the same as the corporate debt we are accustomed to and does not necessarily cost Ford money.

Falling Knife or Rare Opportunity?

What do we know? Auto stocks generally follow the sales cycle which appears to have peaked last year. We are in the midst of an unusually long bull market that has a better chance of ending in the next three to five years than not. The auto sector is priced attractively compared to the rest of the market. Ford is the best priced among them though GM is not far behind.

Source: Scottrade

Given Ford's modest share price it is much easier to use options than, say, Toyota where a single contract requires 10 grand+ in capital. If you are willing to go out to December expiration, selling puts with a strike at $10.00 provides 25 cents+ per contract in premium for a cost basis deep into the 9s. Moving out to March of 2018 increases the premium to a full 50 cents+ per contract and a cost basis of approximately $9.50. This is worth considering for patient income investors who only want to buy at the right price but appreciate the current income if Ford holds up. In fact, this is the best way to trade Ford in my opinion, hands down.

I initiated my first buy of Ford on 8/17 at $10.66 per share and plan on selling puts near $10.00 to build a full position. This is a good diversification opportunity and I am comfortable receiving the fully covered 5.7% yield on cost if the stock continues to decline in value and holding for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, CCP, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.