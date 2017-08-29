GE And Goldman Sachs Team On New York Shipping Exchange Financing

GE is investing due to its significant supply chain interests as a major manufacturer, and Goldman's interest is for an inside track on the creation of a new exchange

NYSHEX has created the first forward contract for the freight industry, enabling participants to minimize spot market pricing volatility

GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs have co-led an early stage financing round for the New York Shipping Exchange

Quick Take

GE Ventures (GE) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have invested in New York Shipping Exchange’s $13 million Series A financing round.

New York Shipping Exchange is a provider of digital forward freight contract for the global shipping industry.

While both GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs have a very diverse investment history, GE Venture has a sub-focus on investing manufacturer and logistics companies, and Goldman’s interest stems from its financial services focus.

Investee Company

New York-based New York Shipping Exchange was founded in 2014 to provide a digital platform for the digital global freight shipping industry.

Management is headed by CEO Gordon Downes, who was previously director of digital strategy at SABMiller and director of supply chain at A.P.Moller-Maersk.

Below is a brief video about NYSHEX ’s approach to shipping services:

(Source: YouTube)

NYSHEX has created the industry’s first forward freight contract, which promises to enable market participants to minimize unpredictability in the spot market for freight transport by providing:

NYSHEX integrates industry players digitally: Carriers provide shippers and NVOCCs with a range of offers clearly displaying the relevant details of their service like space availability, prices and on-time performance. Shippers and forwarders can immediately accept a carrier’s offer on NYSHEX and enter a binding contract.

As a shipper: have space protection, receive fixed rates, enforceable contracts, accurate invoices and a reliable supply chain.

As an NVOCC: offer new products to your customers, create value for your customers with a combination of products and services that best meets their supply chain needs.

As a carrier: have 95% certainty in your future cargo flows

(Source: New York Shipping Exchange)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs, other investors in the current round included Blumberg Capital, Tectonic Capital, On Grid Ventures and New York Angels.

New York Shipping Exchange has now raised more than $13 million in funding since 2014.

Rana Yared, Managing Director in Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments group said,



As a leading global capital markets participant and active investor in the exchange space, we are pleased to partner with NYSHEX and support their efforts to innovate in the freight market.

Mark Chadwick, Executive Sourcing lead at GE added,



We are excited to be working with NYSHEX, and expect the exchange will create opportunity for shippers to improve supply chain planning and reliability. Carriers will improve vessel utilization and network planning which will deliver efficiencies desperately needed in today’s challenging market environment.

Both GE Ventures and Goldman Sachs have a very diverse investment history. Some of GE Venture’s recent investment include: ENBALA Power Networks’s series B, Gravie’s series C, and Desktop Metal’s series D.

GE Ventures, despite its broad investment history, has a sub-focus on manufacturer and logistics, which is an industry that New York Shipping Exchange belongs to. The previous logistic company that GE Venture invested was Freightos, a Hong Kong based startup.

Corporate Investment History - GE Ventures

Recent investments for Goldman Sachs include Skytap’s series E, Versive’s series C, Redis Labs series D.

Goldman’s interest in NYSHEX is more from a financial perspective - it wants to have an inside track in the creation of a new market, especially one in which the dollars amounts are so large, that of international shipping.

Corporate Investments History - Goldman Sachs

This is a fascinating deal in that there are two corporate investors co-leading the round, but with very different reasons for becoming involved.

GE stands to gain insight into a new way to better predict and manage freight cost volatility, and Goldman wants a preferred position for financial market reasons.

Two corporate investors, two business model effects, and one investee company.

