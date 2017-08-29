Sunesis Pharmaceuticals: SNS-062 Could Be The Company's Salvation

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) have fallen 95% in the past three years, over 60% in the past year and over 40% year to date.

In mid-July the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in a phase 1b/2 dose-escalation and cohort-expansion trial utilizing their reversable, non-covalent Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase-inhibitor SNS-062 in adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and mantle cell lymphoma that have progressed after treatment with other therapies.

Figure 2: Significant unmet need for patients with B-cell neoplasms (source: corporate presentation)

Management believes there is significant unmet need in patients who have become resistant to ibrutinib, the only FDA approved BTK inhibitor with projected 2018 sales of over $1.2 billion. As the primary resistance mechanism observed to date by ibrutinib and other BTK inhibitors has been the presence of the C481S mutation, it stands to reason that SNS-062 (designed to retain its activity in the presence of said mutation) has a decent shot at provoking clinically meaningful responses. Preclinical studies in proprietary cell line and primary patient CLL samples showed that SNS-062 decreased surface expression B-cell activation markers and cell viability in a dose-dependent manner, with BTK inhibition comparable to ibrutinib. Equally as important, the study confirmed that SNS-062 maintains its activity in mutants C481S BTK, where ibrutinib was inactive.

Figure 3: Retains activity against BTK C481S mutant cells (source: corporate presentation)

According to a landmark analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and mentioned in the corporate presentation, 308 CLL patients treated with ibrutinib were followed up for median 3.4 years. During this time 51% of patients discontinued treatment, with over half of those doing so due to progression of their disease and 47.5% due to adverse events. 77.5% had mutations in BTK C481 only, while an additional 15% had mutations in both BTK C481 and PLCG2. A prior phase 1A study in healthy volunteers revealed that SNS-062 possessed an improved PK profile relative to ibrutinib with rapid, profound (around 100%), and prolonged target inhibition of greater than 12 hours. For context, it is expected that 85% inhibition is sufficient for clinical activity. As for the safety profile, all AEs were grade 1 except for one patient with grade 2 headache and fatigue.

Exploratory in nature, the hope is that the recently initiated trial serves to provide initial proof of concept that SNS-062 could be utilized as a novel treatment option for these patients. Other objectives include identifying a recommended dose and assessing efficacy and activity in a variety of B-cell lymphomas. 124 patients are scheduled to be enrolled, with the first portion to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity of a variety of dose levels as well as to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD). The second portion of the trial will examine SNS-062 monotherapy within specific indications, such as relapsed CLL with C481S mutations.

On the conference call it was revealed that all five trial sites were open and enrolling, with patients two and three already being actively screened and identified to fill out the first cohort. President and CEO Dan Swisher answered an analyst question regarding timelines by affirming that initial data could be presented by the second quarter of next year from several cohorts as they should be finishing up dosing with the third cohort around the end of the year.

Other Information

Interestingly enough, Balyasny Asset Management reported a 9.32% passive stake in at the beginning of July. Other institutional healthcare investors also own significant positions, including BVF, Great Point Partners and Baker Brothers.

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $22.7 million while loss from operations totaled $8.6 million. Management has guided for an operational runway into the second quarter of 2018, and I imagine they will continue to tap their ATM offering from which they have obtained $8.2 million year-to-date. On August 28th the company made a $2.5 million milestone payment to Biogen related to the start of the Phase 1b/2 study of SNS-062.

While SNS-062 is the main draw at this point, it should be noted that soon the company could be making an IND decision for SNS-229 and find out whether or not Takeda will be exercising its option for partnered asset TAK-580.

A main risk to the story is dilution in the near term, as their dwindling cash reserves continue to be diminished while progressing SNS-062 to the point of possibly creating value in 2018. Setbacks in the trial with enrollment or other factors could push back timelines, causing them to burn more cash as well as result in the stock price being punished as investors want to see data. When it finally comes, data could be disappointing.

Readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence could approach the stock in several different ways. Those who are more risk averse could await the dilution overhang to be removed via offering, establishing their pilot position after. Those who are more aggressive could establish their pilot position in the near term, but I'd still suggest the majority of the position being added to after dilution has taken place. The stock price is in the 52 week low club for a reason as Wall Street punishes it until uncertainty is removed.

