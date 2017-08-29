Gilead Did Not Pay Too Much For Kite



Gilead (GILD) finally acquires another company and with that a potential blockbuster drug. The market has been practically begging the company to acquire another company in order to offset declining HCV sales. Gild has now at least delivered on the acquisition part. When looking at the financials, it would appear that the company will soon deliver on the blockbuster drug part as well.



Assessing acquisitions: Easier said than done



The best way to judge an acquisition is in hindsight. Unfortunately for investors, that usually doesn’t do us much good. For example, many thought Gild was overpaying when it purchased Pharmasset for, coincidentally, $11 billion. A year later, the stock had doubled as the blockbuster potential had become clear.



Most comments and articles I’ve read are questioning whether GILD has now overpaid for Kite Pharma (KITE). Gilead has entered into an agreement to purchase Kite Pharma for $180 per share or $11.9 billion. Those who consider this pricey, point to the fact that KITE traded around $50 per share as recently as January.



I don’t consider this a particularly good argument for determining whether or not GILD has overpaid. At that time, KTE-C19 –the potential blockbuster drug- was still in its phase 3 study. The significantly lower stock price reflected significantly higher risk. It was only after the company announced positive results on February 28th, that it began its upward moment, reaching $80 a share the following days.



Additionally, acquisitions take time. Due diligence must be done. It is paramount that the due diligence process isn’t rushed, considering the amount of monetary and reputational risk involved,



Gilead made its offer exactly six months after the positive phase 3 trial. This suggests to me that GILD recognized the opportunity almost immediately. The share price run-up in those six months is not something the company could have controlled.



So if price action is not a suitable way to judge whether Gilead overpaid or not than what is? Corporate finance teaches us that a company’s value is the sum of future net cash flows. If we look at the acquisition from this perspective, it becomes a lot easier to assess whether or not the company has overpaid.





The value of KTE-C19



Determining how much the blockbuster drug is worth would go a long way in determining whether GILD overpaid. Unfortunately, this will require the use of assumptions. Still, if the drug’s value comes close to the purchase price, it might not be unreasonable to assume that GILD paid a reasonable price at the very least. According to my estimates, KTE-C19 alone is worth $164 a share or $10.8 billion. This is based on an NPV with the following assumptions:



1) ASP of $300,000 in US markets

2) This results in peak sales of $3 billion in 2025

3) COGS of 30%. This is a lot higher than what is typically seen in the industry. The higher COGS reflect the novelty and thus complex manufacturing process.

4) Cost of equity of 9%, which is in-line with peers. All though, it can be argued that the cost of equity can be lowered as we should apply Gilead’s cost of equity, which is slightly lower at 8.5%.









I should note that the ASP of $300,000 is at the high-end and that $250,000 is probably more conservative. Keep in mind that conservative is not the same as realistic. If we apply an ASP of $250,000 the drug’s value is around $135 a share or $9 billion.



Commercialization risk is removed



These valuations are close to what KITE was trading at. I suspect that any discount was the result of market uncertainty as well as commercialization risk. It is not unheard of for companies with a successful product to struggle with commercialization. The process is complex and involves acquiring reimbursements and manufacturing on a sizeable scale.



For example, Dendreon declared bankruptcy as a result of the challenges even though the company’s clinical data would have indicated success. Valeant (VRX) subsequently bought the company out of bankruptcy. Clearly, this risk has now been reduced significantly as Gilead has enough expertise to successfully commercialize and obtain reimbursements.



Price seems reasonable on the basis of one drug’s potential alone



The further out a drug is, the less accurate an intrinsic value assessment becomes. As such, it is hard to peg a value to these as they are too early in their development. It appears that Gilead might have slightly overpaid if the rest of the pipeline is valued at $0. Additionally, we must also assume that synergies cannot be achieved. While management has not touched on the subject, it might be a possibility since both companies are California based.



Pegging the rest of the early stage pipeline is certainly very conservative. It is not unreasonable to assume that the company is able to successfully develop at least part of the oncology pipeline. After all, the company has proven itself capable of doing so once and the company is staffed with experts in the field.



Conclusion



All in all, while it might be hard to give an accurate assessment of the value of the company’s pipeline, it would appear to be a stretch to state that Gilead overpaid. In order to do so, we must assume that the rest of the pipeline will fail and that no synergies will be realized. While the latter might be a reasonable assumption, the former seems rather aggressive. Particularly in light of the company’s recent success demonstrating their expertise in the field.







