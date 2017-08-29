Growth Accelerates At JD

There is still ample room for further expansion.

The company is still expanding at a fast pace and it generates a lot of free cash flow even if margins are small.

The selloff in the shares of JD.com seems like an opportunity to us.

JD.com (JD), the Chinese online retailer is still in the land-grab stage. The Chinese market is large, and the shift towards online sales still has some way to go.

The company is much smaller than its main competitor Alibaba (BABA), at least in gross merchant value and market value of the stock, but it operates under a different business model. Unlike Alibaba, JD.com sells its own stuff and handles inventory and fulfillment, as well as operating an online marketplace with some 130,000 merchants.

China provides companies with the biggest online retail market, from Digitalcommerce360.com:

Online retail sales in China reached 5.16 trillion yuan ($752 billion) in 2016, representing 26.2% growth from 2015—more than double the growth rate of overall retail sales, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the agency charged with tracking economic data. Total retail sales amounted to $33.23 trillion yuan ($4.98 trillion) in 2016, up 10.4% year over year. While consumers made 15.5% of their total retail purchases online, the percentage was a bit lower for physical goods, at 12.6%. Overall sales of tangible goods amounted to 4.19 trillion yuan ($610 billion). The remaining nearly $145 billion in retail purchases was of digital goods, such as music and videos. The report guarantees China will further extend its lead over the United States as the world’s largest online retail market. U.S. e-retail sales totaled $341.7 billion in 2015, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, and is on track to grow at around 15% in 2016 to around $393 billion. The U.S. Commerce Department will report fourth quarter 2016 and full-year U.S. online retail sales on Feb. 17.

Alibaba is perhaps the stock of the moment, but let the following graph sink in for a second:

The business models are different though. JD.com also provides its own goods and services (or '1P' in industry jargon), rather than Alibaba, which is just acting as a platform for third parties ('3P'). In that respect, it's more like Amazon (AMZN).

Of course, the size of the market and the growth opportunity hasn't gone unnoticed to outsiders, so Wal-Mart (WMT) has taken a 12.1% stake in JD.com and teamed up with them for single's day, the big Chinese shopping event.

The cooperation between the two giants runs deeper, with some integrated supply chains, backend systems and shared physical facilities. There are also online Wal-Mart stores on the JD.com platform and a JD.com electronics store within a Wal-Mart.

Growth acceleration

The company certainly experienced a very solid second quarter; here are some metrics:

Net revenue (factoring out the discontinued JD Finance) grew 43.6%, way above the 33% to 37% company guidance (and it would have grown 45% inclusive of JD Finance).

GMV (gross merchant value) grew 46%.

Non-GAAP gross profit grew 44%

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations grew 59%.

For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2017, free cash flow totaled $4.3B, up 215%; that is, the company is generating $3 per share in free cash flow.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $6.8B (not including the majority of the proceeds from the JD Finance reorganization) whilst the company has $2.58B in long-term debt.

When asked for the main drivers of the acceleration during the Q2CC, management pointed to improving customer experience and economies of scale. The latter enables the company to offer everyday low prices.

The company expects revenue to grow between 36% and 40% in Q3, which is a seasonally slow quarter.

Whenever growth accelerates and the company exceeds its targets, it ploughs back the excess proceeds into sales and marketing, as this gives excellent ROI according to management (per the Q2CC).

Domestic alliances, with the likes of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Toutiao and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), are another route in creating a larger exposure to consumers.

Last mile delivery

Because of its historically complex logistical situation, China is ahead in what's called O2O ("online-to-offline"), or 'last mile delivery,' with big online merchants tying up with bricks and mortar chains.

The purpose is to enable customers to shop online but pick up the merchandise in a convenient location and for the bricks and mortar chains it gives them an online presence.

For instance, the Dalian Wanda Group (China's biggest property firm), Tencent and search engine Baidu formed such an O2O company in 2014.

JD's competitor Alibaba's bought a 20% stake in bricks-and-mortar electronics chain Suning Commerce Group for $4.6B.

JD.com bought a 10 percent stake in Chinese supermarket operator Yonghui Superstores for $689M. JD's own O2O company, JD Daojia, merged with Dada Nexus Limited, China’s largest crowdsourcing delivery platform, to form a new company and the latter (as well as JD.com itself) entered into a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart.

And the company isn't afraid to expand itself, it had already opened 1700 physical appliance stores, but that isn't the end of it, not by a long shot, from Caixin:

JD.com, which accounts for 62% of China’s online home appliance sales, plans to expand its offline presence by opening 10,000 brick-and-mortar stores this year, according to Vice President Yan Xiaobing. JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce platform after Alibaba Group, is counting on the new physical stores to expand into the home appliance market in rural areas, targeting populous counties and townships, Yan said Tuesday.

The company is also embarking on other offline opportunities, for instance in connecting offline supermarkets to a location-based mobile app, from QZ.com:

Synching up mobile apps with offline shops could, in theory, bring all your nearby merchants and restaurants into an interactive, “omnichannel” marketplace, connecting people in multiple ways to the goods and services around them.

And they will collaborate with SF Express with regards to use of pickup cabinets (the company already has a partner here in Sintiquai). The company is also experimenting with its own brands, but on a limited basis as to not upset its extensive brand partner network.

They are also going to launch their own platform for luxury products later this year and claim this doesn't bite their investment in Farfetch (in which they have invested), which specializes in foreign boutique products.

The company has also opened up its strong logistical platform and is already seeing (per Q2CC):

a lot of big brands approaching us and - or using our services so we are pretty confident, even just for the first year we can probably achieve the $20 million of revenue. Yeah, and we will expect over 100% growth next year and also decent profitability for this business.

International expansion

According to an interview in the WSJ, the company also mulls expansion in developed markets, but for now, the efforts are concentrated in adjacent Asian markets like Thailand and Indonesia.

Valuation

Perhaps the biggest negative of JD.com is its low margins; in that respect, it isn't unlike Amazon.

On the positive side, one could argue that the margins are at least rising, but on the other hand, GAAP operating margins are still in negative territory, albeit only just.

While gross margin fell back a bit to 13.6%, this was largely the result of the deconsolidation of JD Finance and reclassification of fulfillment costs into COGS. The company has raised its full year non-GAAP net margin outlook to 0.5%-1.5%.

The fact that sales have been rising faster at JD.com compared to Alibaba and the rising margins should put worries about the intensity of the competitive nature of the industry (as expressed by SA contributor Mount East Research) at ease at least to some extent, in our view.

And at least on one metric the company has gotten cheaper:

Analysts expect the company to produce $0.46 in non-GAAP earnings per ADS this year, almost doubling to $0.87 in 2018. That's still far from cheap, but the company produces lots of free cash flow.

The shares are a little oversold and seem to have arrived at some support levels.

Conclusion

JD.com is a big Chinese online retailer growing fast but operating on wafer thin margins. However, despite brutal competition from the likes of Alibaba, the company has been able to outgrow the latter, improve its margins and generate a significant amount of free cash flow.

Analysts expect EPS to nearly double next year and the company still has plenty of expansion opportunities, both domestically as well as internationally. Besides a general market selloff, we see little reason for the shares to fall through the support levels around $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.