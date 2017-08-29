Take The 7.64% Yield Over The 8.23% Preferred With Material Call Risk

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Two easy steps

Sell A Buy C

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have both called a preferred share recently. It may now be time for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) to do the same. While there is a significant amount of call risk on one preferred share from ANH, the other is within the buy range.

Call risk

It’s time for ANH-A to be called. Call protection is up, and the price is too expensive:

ANH-A is trading $1.57 over par. This would be a good time for ANH to call its preferred shares.

ANH-C is also trading over call value but not by nearly as much. It also has several metrics an investor would want. After we adjust for dividend accrual, ANH-C shares have a $24.95 stripped price ($25.26, if we ignore dividend accrual). That indicates there is a pretty strong market demand for those shares right around par value. Even if the issuance were a full 300 basis points (about $.75 per share), the coupon rate is 100 basis points lower on ANH-C compared to ANH-A.

Here’s a quick refresher on the shares:

The base rate is 8.625% on ANH-A, or 862.5 basis points.

The base rate is 7.625% on ANH-C, or 762.5 basis points.

If the expected offering costs somewhere between 200 and 300 basis points, how many times does the mortgage REIT need to save 100 basis points to pay off costs in the 200-300 basis point range?

Guess?

Correct, it takes 2-3 years for the savings to pay for itself. This is why NLY-A was called, and it is also why AGNCP was called. It is the reason ANH-A should be called. The inflow of cash from ANH-C should provide the necessary liquidity.

Buy rating

ANH-C is trading over par value, but take a look at the other metrics. Instead of having no call protection, it has over 2 years of call protection on the calendar. This makes a significant difference in the worst-cash-to-call column. While ANH-A is at -$1.16, ANH-C is in the dark green (this means a really good metric) with a positive $4.57.

The company has a good market capitalization-to-preferred shares ratio at 7.08. Put all these metrics into a 7.64% stripped yield, and you have a fairly strong investment. ANH-C is currently $0.11 into my buy range. The price would have to jump up $0.71 for me to change from a buy rating to a sell. This would be an increase of $0.71 in addition to the dividend accrual.

Conclusion

There have been several preferred shares being called lately. ANH-A is expensive right now, and I believe there is a good chance it’ll be called. ANH-A is well into my sell range. ANH-C has over 2 years of call protection on the table and has a nice 7.64% stripped yield. It is in my buy range.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a note in the comment section.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.