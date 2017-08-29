8 Reasons To Buy Celgene Now

Celgene (CELG) continues to be one of my favorite pharmaceutical stocks. It's one of those few companies that just doesn't seem to have any weakness. Celgene has an impressive operating history, an attractive growth profile, and what I consider to be a de-risked clinical portfolio. The best part is the stock is also attractively valued. Its current PEG ratio is only 0.81x, which is the lowest I've seen out of any large-cap pharmaceutical stocks. I also present a conservative two-stage discounted cash flow analysis, which yields similar results to consensus Wall Street estimates.

1. Historic Sales Growth

Celgene's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last 3 years (this does not include year-to-date performance). This has been impressive and is rare among pharmaceutical companies of Celgene's size.

Data Source: Google Finance

2. Celgene is Quickly Becoming a Cash Flow Machine

Most companies that have such extravagant growth expectations like Celgene must also spend heavily on R&D, which hurts profits and free cash flow. One of my favorite things about Celgene is that it's turning its growing revenue base into increasing amounts of free cash flow. Over the last few years, Celgene has used this excess cash flow to repurchase common shares. In the future, I see it funding additional acquisitions and a dividend.

3. Impressive 2020 Goals

Earlier this year, Celgene reaffirmed their growth targets for 2020. Total revenue is expected to exceed $21 billion (an 87% increase or 17% CAGR compared to 2016) and adjusted diluted EPS is expected to exceed $13.00. These are aggressive goals, but they appear achievable given Celgene's clinical portfolio and pipeline.

4. A Young Clinical Portfolio

This is where Celgene really shines. Their 4 best-selling drugs are all patent-protected in the U.S. until at least 2024:

Revlimid - 2027 U.S./2024 Europe (For U.S. - full patent protection until 2022 and then shared with Natco Pharma until 2027)

- 2027 U.S./2024 Europe (For U.S. - full patent protection until 2022 and then shared with Natco Pharma until 2027) Pomalyst & Imnovid - 2024 U.S./2023 Europe

- 2024 U.S./2023 Europe Otezla - 2024 U.S./2028 Europe

- 2024 U.S./2028 Europe Abraxane - 2026 U.S./2022 Europe

If Celgene hits their 2017 outlook and continues on a similar growth curve, they will likely exceed $17 billion in revenue by 2020 on their existing portfolio alone (note - Celgene did reaffirm 2017 targets in its latest earnings release). In my opinion, this de-risks Celgene given they will significantly grow with no additional regulatory approvals. The good news is Celgene has an excellent clinical pipeline.

5. Receptos Acquisition And Clinical Pipeline

In 2015, Celgene acquired Receptos for $7.2 billion. This acquisition added Ozanimod, which is in Phase III Trials for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Celgene expects Ozanimod to accelerate growth beginning in 2019 and reach peak sales of $4-$6 billion per year (this makes the acquisition price a bargain). Including Receptos, Celgene has an extensive clinical pipeline and expects the results of close to 20 phase III trials over the next two years.

6. A PEG Ratio Below 1

Celgene's PEG ratio is below 1, which is quite rare these days. As you can see in the table below of comparables, only Celgene and AbbVie have ratios below 1. This means Celgene has the best combination of current earnings and future growth.

Forward P/E and PEG Ratio statistics provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth rates provided by Reuters.

7. Conservative Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 10% Upside Potential

The following analysis is conservative for two main reasons. First, I used a beta of 1.89. This model is very sensitive to beta given it creates a very high required rate of return. With a lower beta, the upside potential of the stock would be much higher. Second, a long-term growth rate of 5% is on the low side. Consider that Reuters expects a long-term growth rate of more than 20%.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Projected Revenue corresponds to Celgene's projections (i.e. $21 billion in revenue by 2020, which is year 4 in the table above). After the initial 5 years of super-normal growth, the model assumes a growth rate of 5% per year.

8. Wall Street is Bullish

According to MarketWatch, 22 out of 30 analysts recommend Celgene as a 'buy' (only 1 recommended a 'sell') with an average target price of $150.38. Given the current stock price of $131.72, that's 14% upside.

Conclusion

Celgene continues to perform within expectations and has continually reaffirmed long-term goals. A forward P/E of approximately 15x combined with a growth rate above 20% is attractive, which equals a PEG ratio below 1x. This is a lower PEG ratio than all other large-cap pharmaceutical stocks. Even if Celgene suffers a few clinical trial failures, it still has long-term patent protection on existing blockbuster commercial drugs, so the company is almost guaranteed to see strong growth through 2024. In my opinion, this significantly de-risks the stock and makes it an excellent buy right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.