Is The United States Really At Full Employment?

For quite some time now, economists and pundits have been stating that the United States economy is at full employment. Indeed, I recently read an article making this very claim. However, an in-depth look at the actual employment data does not bear this out. If we look at wage data, there certainly is no shortage of labor, except perhaps in highly specialized fields. In this report, we will review the actual data, which shows that contrary to what mainstream reports claim, the nation has a long way to go until employment reaches a level close to normalcy.

The most commonly used metric to report the unemployment rate is known as the U3 unemployment rate. Investopedia defines the U3 unemployment rate thusly:

"The official unemployment rate is known as U3. It defines unemployed people as those who are willing and available to work, and who have actively sought work within the past four weeks. Those with temporary, part-time or full-time jobs are considered employed, as are those who perform at least fifteen hours [a week] of unpaid family work."

Historically, economists consider the economy to be at full employment when the U3 rate is between 4% and 5%. As the graph below shows, by this measure, the employment situation in the United States has indeed recovered from the depths of the last recession and the economy is indeed at full employment or very close to it.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

However, there are numerous problems with the U3 unemployment rate, most important of which is that it drastically understates the true unemployment rate. A better metric to use is what is known as the U6 unemployment rate. The U6 unemployment rate is the U3 rate plus discouraged workers (people that have given up looking for a job due to a belief that none are available), people working part-time for economic reasons, and people who are marginally attached to the workforce. This metric thus counts people who want full-time work but have been forced to settle for part-time work. Here is the US rate over the past ten years:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Historically, during a very strong economy, the U6 unemployment rate is typically around 8%. As shown above, the U6 unemployment rate, which while drastically improved from the depths of the recession, has not yet reached full employment. It is arguably close, however.

Another measure that can be used to measure the jobs situation is the labor force participation rate. Investopedia defines the labor force participation rate thusly,

"The participation rate is a measure of the active portion of an economy's labor force. It refers to the number of people who are either employed or are actively looking for work. During an economic recession, many workers often get discouraged, resulting in a decrease in the participation rate."

The labor force participation rate is quite simply the percentage of the population aged sixteen or older that are either employed or actively looking for work. During a recession, firms typically conduct layoffs and, as many of those laid off workers fail to find new jobs, they become discouraged and thus stop looking for work. These individuals would not be considered in the U3 unemployment rate as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics but would be considered in the labor force participation rate (and the U6). If these individuals believe that the employment situation is improving, then they can be expected to begin looking for work and thus raise the labor force participation rate. The labor force participation rate also has the advantage of accounting for those individuals that for whatever reason do not want to work. Here is how the labor force participation rate has trended over the past ten years:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As this graph shows, the labor force participation rate began to decline sharply both during and immediately following the most recent recession. This is exactly what we would expect. However, there has been no recovery in the labor force participation rate along with the economic recovery that followed the recession. Instead, the labor force participation rate continued to decline until it reached a lower bound and it has continued to hover around that level ever since. In fact, despite some improvements in recent months, the labor force participation rate remains very close to the levels that it had during the depths of the Great Depression! This clearly tells us that, for whatever reason, American workers are not choosing to rejoin the workforce despite the supposed employment recovery.

There are a few reasons a person may choose to remain outside of the labor force. Two of the most common would be attending school or retiring. Indeed, the aging of the Baby Boomer generation combined with the stock market growth since the end of the recession has led to an increasing number of Baby Boomers choosing to retire. Fortunately, we can account for this. In general, we can assume that individuals attending school full-time are relatively young, in their late teens to mid-twenties. Conversely, those retiring are almost certainly in the latter stages of their lives to provide time to accumulate the assets necessary to support them through their retirements. In most cases, this would put the minimum age of most new retirees in their sixties, but some fortunate individuals are able to retire in their fifties. Therefore, to remove these two categories of people from the labor force participation rate statistics, we will look solely at those individuals aged 25-54. Here is the labor force participation rate chart for just these individuals:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Here, we clearly see some similarities to the broader figure. As in the broader chart, the labor force participation rate began to decline during and immediately following the last recession. This is once again exactly what we would expect. In this case however, it did begin to show a strong recovery in the middle of 2015. Unfortunately, it has largely flatlined since then and is currently at a level that is still significantly lower than the level that it held even during the period of mass layoffs that took place during the last recession. This is most certainly not indicative of full employment.

Economic law tells us that during periods of full employment, wages will necessarily increase. This is due to the law of supply and demand. In full employment, there is a shortage of labor so employers will aggressively attempt to recruit employees away from other employers. The easiest and most common way to do this is to offer a higher wage to a prospective recruit than what that worker is currently earning. This results in upward pressure on wages in aggregate. Conversely, the opposite is also true. During periods of high unemployment, employers will feel little incentive to raise wages because employees are easily replaceable. So let's have a look and see what wages have been doing. Here are the median wages for the American worker over the past ten years:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Here we see that the median weekly earnings of the American worker have been increasing, and increasing sharply, over the past few years. This is indeed indicative of an economy that is at full employment. With that said, there are a few other factors that could account for this including the trend of increasing minimum wages that is sweeping the nation and the full implementation of the Affordable Care Act. Regardless though, we see a clear willingness on the part of employers to raise wages.

So, is the economy at full employment? By most indications, it is not as there are fewer people working as a percentage of the working age population than there were during the recession or indeed at most points in the nation's history. However, the rapidly rising real weekly earnings show that employers may be having difficulty finding suitable employees. Thus, it is difficult to say. The nation may be at full employment among those individuals willing and able to work but there is clearly a significant amount of untapped talent out there that could enter the workforce at any time.

