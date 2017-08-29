7.85% Baby Bond Looking Like A Sell

MFA Financial could issue another preferred share and use the cash to call MFO.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is running a portfolio of primarily credit-based RMBS assets. Normally, I wouldn’t expect them to have an exceptionally low rate on preferred shares, but the shares are trading in the ballpark of 109-112% of current estimated book value, and the baby bonds and preferred shares both trade above call value.

Price points

Here are the current prices for MFA-B and MFO:

Both securities are selling at a fairly large premium. I believe MFO is too exposed to call risk, so it is currently $0.19 into the sell range. The baby bond carries an 8% base coupon rate.

MFA-B has some call risk as well with a 7.5% base coupon rate, and it trades more than a full dividend over call value. Given the pricing on MFO and MFA-B, I think the company could issue MFA-C with a coupon rate around 7.25%, perhaps even at 7.125% given the market's highly favorable view of residential credit.

Based on the coupon rates and what the company is having to pay out, MFO carries far more call risk compared to MFA-B.

More metrics

Here are more metrics on the two investments:

MFO has almost no call protection on the calendar. Holders will only get the 30-day notice a company normally gives when calling a security. MFA-B still has call protection until 4/15/2018. The benefit of the call protection is that MFA-B has a positive worst-cash-to-call of nearly a dollar. MFO, on the other hand, is -$0.49.

The underlying company has a great market capitalization-to-preferred share ratio at 11.56. This is one of the better ratios in the mortgage REIT sector - notice how it’s a dark green metric. I still want to see MFA-B drop by over $0.30 for me to consider it a buy. As it stands, I’ll stick with my shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) with a 4% yield.

Conclusion

MFA-B and MFO both have material call risk currently. I find it very probable that we could see a call on MFO coming up fairly soon. Both are selling at a premium, but the call protection on MFA-B gives it a massive edge. MFO is well within my sell range. MFA-B should still be a good security for any investor currently holding shares. The price would have to jump $0.62 for me to downgrade the security to a sell.

MFO does have one very nice advantage. It is a baby bond. If things went downhill dramatically, the shares of MFO are structurally senior to preferred shares. However, if MFA calls in the baby bonds, it would make it easier to issue MFA-C at a lower rate because there would not be any baby bonds with seniority over the preferred stock.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a note in the comment section.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.