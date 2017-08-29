Southern Company Justifies Stockholders' Faith Despite Plant Vogtle

The company’s second quarter 2017 earnings remain strong at $0.73 per share, as does its dividend of 4.8%.

With multi-year construction delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, you would expect that a company’s stockholders and bond holders would have reason to worry about a company’s future, but you would be wrong if you are holding stock or bonds of the Southern Company (SO).

In this case, stockholders and bond holders can depend on customers of Southern Company’s subsidiary, Georgia Power, to continue to subsidize the construction of Plant Vogtle nuclear units 3 and 4.

The problems stem from the construction of the nuclear project whose main contractor had been Westinghouse Electric Co. until it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

Large cost increases at Plant Vogtle and at the V.C. Summer nuclear project in South Carolina have been blamed for Westinghouse's bankruptcy.

It is estimated that the construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 is at least $11 billion over budget and five years behind schedule, and that completion of the two units will cost more than $25 billion and not be final until 2023.

Key is success with state's political leaders

The success of the Southern Company has been its continued ability to keep public opinion on its side despite the problems.

Customers of Southern Company’s Georgia Power have been paying towards the unfinished plants since 2009 after Southern Company successfully lobbied state legislators to pre-pay for construction of the two nuclear reactors.

The law requires that Georgia Power collect a nuclear tariff from customers valued at 7% of their monthly bill, which was authorized by the Georgia General Assembly as “construction work in progress” costs.

The Southern Company has also developed excellent relations with the Georgia Public Service Commission, which has smoothed over potential conflicts related to the construction.

When asked about construction at Plant Vogtle, a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote that some PSC commissioners support the project because it was carbon-free, and PSC Commissioner Tim Echols told the reporter that it still makes sense to spend heavily on nuclear because millennials will keep pushing for carbon reductions in the future.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle has quoted PSC Chairman Stan Wise as saying, "We know full well the current schedule and costs are no longer viable. This vote today sends a message to the company, the company’s partners, ratepayers, and Wall Street that the commission continues to be supportive of this project provided it can be done economically."

It is true that not all public opinions in the state have been positive.

For example, Jay Bookman, a liberal opinion columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has written that “Southern Co. officials will recommend whether to continue dumping billions of dollars into its nuclear expansion at Vogtle. If their recommendation is yes, they will be asking the ratepayers of Georgia to make an enormous multi-billion-dollar leap of faith, even after previous such leaps of faith have fallen short.”

What is remarkable is that there has been so little dissent on the feasibility of going ahead with the project at ratepayers’ expense.

It is a testimony to the Southern Company’s adroit handling of the issue that this sort of negative publicity has been the exception rather than the rule when it comes to media response to the ongoing construction project.

Comparison with South Carolina demonstrates Southern Company's strengths

Compare this to the reaction when SCANA Corporation (SCG) and the South Carolina state-owned state-run Santee Cooper chose to abandon construction of the V.C. Summer nuclear project near Jenkinsville, S.C.

The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier published a scathing article titled “Early signs of 'incompetence at every level' went unheeded as South Carolina rushed toward 'sexy' nuclear future”

Meanwhile, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) announced plans on August 25 to abandon the William States Lee III Nuclear Generating Station in South Carolina, and to raise rates to recover money already spent on the project subject to the approval of South Carolina’s Public Service Commission. The Lee nuclear project was also based on the Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactors.

Next important date in the process is August 31

According to Georgia Power, the utility plans to complete its comprehensive schedule and cost-to-complete assessment, as well as cancellation cost assessment, for the Vogtle nuclear expansion by August 31.

At that time, the utility will file its final recommendation with the Georgia Public Service Commission as part of the 17th Vogtle Construction Monitoring (VCM) Report as to whether to continue construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.

Georgia Power has announced that “Once submitted, Georgia Power will work with the Georgia PSC to determine the best path forward for customers.”

There is nothing to indicate that the PSC will do anything but agree with Georgia Power's plans.

Back on August 18, a Seeking Alpha contributor (Southern Company: Is Deliverance Near?) wrote that he was long on Southern Company, “in spite of two difficult projects: Vogtle Units 3 & 4 and the Kemper County coal gasification facility.”

It appears he and other long-term stockholders will have their faith justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.