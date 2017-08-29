As If Gun Stocks Haven't Been Hurt Enough?

A dive into the numbers to see how Smith & Wesson and Ruger may be impacted.

A discussion of the firearms industry and a summary of my previous firearms articles.

I have been publicly cautioning overly optimistic investors for the last 6 months, mostly trying to get investors and gun owners to realize that just because it is a TERRIFIC time to be a gun owner, this does not mean that it is somehow a great time to be a gun investor too.

I suspected bad times coming for the gun industry as soon as President Trump was elected. My suspicions were confirmed after attending the largest firearms industry trade show, Shot Show in Las Vegas in early January. I wrote about my experiences in the article "Shot Show 2017: A Warning Shot Across The Bow?"

By early June we had some evidence of issues and I discussed them in detail in the popular "Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors."

August brought us face-palm moments courtesy of Sig Sauer, which we discussed in "Sig Sauer's Bad News Is Relief For Ruger And Smith & Wesson"

More importantly we looked at some recent sales data for potential benefits to Smith & Wesson (AOBC) and Ruger (RGR) in the follow up "Why Smith & Wesson And Ruger Should Be Thanking Sig Sauer."

Finally for those that have not yet seen the light, we looked at the most recently available background check data, the significant falling price pressure and the abysmal stock performance in the article "Don't Stand In Front Of A Loaded Gun."

As if times were not hard enough for Ruger and American Outdoor Brands Company investors, and to a small extent Vista Outdoor (VSTO) shareholders; Glock just added to their misery.

The Gen 5 Glocks are here! (Almost.)

Very soon Glock is going to release the 5th generation of the Glock pistols. Many publications and media outlets have already gotten their hands on them and even as someone who does not like Glocks (but I own three of them), I am IMPRESSED.

Source: Recoil Magazine

Why is Gen 5 Glock Significant?

As per Glock, the Gen 5 pistols were designed to further improve the longevity and reliability of arguably the most durable and reliable pistol out there today.

On the outside, what most gun owners are going to notice is that two of the most criticised features/problems of the Glock pistols were addressed.

First, they got rid of those finger grooves on the front of the grip. While they worked for many hands, there were just as many for whom they did not work.

Getting rid of the finger grooves will surely bring into the Glock brand many gun owners who disliked them and otherwise purchased a different pistol, such as the Smith & Wesson M&P pistol.

Secondly the firearm is now truly ambidextrous with an interchangeable magazine release that works on either side AND slide release on both sides (for those that use it).

Glock made other improvements as well. There is a new finger groove in the frame for the magazine release that will make the gun work even better for those with small hands.

Finally there is a new groove in the front of the grip and a flared magwell that will make magazine changes quicker while making it easier to remove stuck magazines.

Source: Recoil Magazine

The changes continue inside with improved safeties and firing components.

Did the "best" just get better? I think so.

Bad News For The Competition

Is Glock going to sell a TON of these? ABSOLUTELY.

Glock fans wanted meaningful updates and this is it.

A new Gen 5 Glock is not going to magically increase overall gun sales however. A Gen 5 Glock is not a must have necessity that will create a new market. It will however steal market share from the competition, and that presents a major problem for Smith & Wesson and Ruger investors.

In the gun community you either buy a Glock or something else. The current improvements in the pistol will without a doubt get many of the people who wanted Glock reliability but the ergonomics of an M&P to reconsider and look at a Glock.

From my previous article where we examined the ATF Imports & Exports data, including the 22lr pistol market, Glock owned about 19% of the pistol marketshare. Glock DOES NOT participate in the 22LR market.

From ATF data I am able to get an estimate for 2015. Manufacturer Pistols (Manufactured and Imported) Glock 216K Produced + 923K Imported - 1.139 Mil Smith & Wesson 989k Ruger 747k

Source: ATF Imports & Exports report.

Furthermore for 2015 we have 3.5 million US manufactured pistols and 2.47 million imported. Together we can estimate 5.97 million imported and produced pistols. Keep in mind however that this is including 22 caliber firearms as well.

From this data we can estimate the following market shares.

Manufacturer Pistol Share Glock 19% Smith & Wesson 16.56% Ruger 12.5%

Source: Why Smith & Wesson And Ruger Should Be Thanking Sig Sauer

If we exclude 22lr pistols, Glock should be a bit over 20% and Smith & Wesson should be at 15% and 10% for Ruger.

I believe the current improvements have the potential to grow their market share by at least 2% to 3%, maybe more, especially in light of Sig's "Drop Safe" fiasco.

Can Ruger and Smith & Wesson respond? Maybe?

While Glock had nothing new to introduce at Shot Show 2017, Ruger introduced the brand new Ruger American Pistol (which can now be found for around $250) and Smith & Wesson rolled out the updated M&P 2.0 line of pistols which offered some "cool" slide serrations and a much needed improved trigger.

Since neither of the Ruger & Smith & Wesson responses were able to make any meaningful headway for the company, a heavily improved offering from the market share LEADER is only going to present more headwinds.

Bottom Line

I believe out of the two publicly traded companies, AOBC is going to be hurt significantly more than Ruger.

Ruger, no matter what the "fanboys" of the Ruger American pistol will say, is simply in a different class of pistol from that of a Glock. The reality is, you will be hard pressed to find a brand new Glock for under $500 unless you are military or LEO and have special discounts on blue line guns.

A Ruger American is a $350 gun at best, and no matter how good it is, it competes best against other value guns. A number of times it has been offered for around $250.

Source: GrabAGun

An M&P pistol from Smith & Wesson on the other hand is a direct competitor to Glock and at the same price, the vast majority of the people would chose the Glock. That is also why a part of choosing an M&P pistol is due to the lower price.

For instance, you can pick up a brand new Gen 4 Glock 17 in 9mm for $539 from the discount site GrabAGun.

Source: GrabAGun.com

You can pick up an M&P 9mm for as low as $369.

Source: GrabAGun

If you want the latest M&P 2.0, you can get one for $469 before a rebate of either $75 or $180 worth of accessories from Buds Gun Shop.

Source: BudsGunShop

For Smith & Wesson, one of two things is going to happen.

First, Smith & Wesson is going to lose more margin share (in order to maintain profit margins), or two, Smith & Wesson is going to keep discounting the M&P 2.0 line of pistols in order to maintain market share and revenues.

For the bottom line however, neither of those are good.

Smith & Wesson's problem is not the margins on the pistols; it is all of the sales & admin expenses at the corporate level on top of the debt being piled on in order to fund acquisitions.

The current long term debt of $250 million is more than 25% of the current market cap.

Over the last 10 years, AOBC's revenues did grow, 69.9%. The debt however over the same time grew 205%.

Perhaps more telling however is the income. which for all of the increases in revenue and debt... has not really kept up.

A Gen 5 Glock is NOT what a Smith & Wesson and a Ruger investor needs.

I hope this article was helpful and of interest. I thank you for your time and interest.

