Wall Street Breakfast: Markets Rattled By Korea Crisis

Economy

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey are likely to rise, with forecasts for another 10 to 20 inches of rain in the coming days. Insured losses could be as much as $10B-$20B, according to JPMorgan, putting it among the top 10 costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. Impact on stocks? Oppenheimer Asset Management pointed out that losses from Katrina and Sandy "were digested and discounted by the markets and the national economy relatively quickly."

Meanwhile, U.S. fuel prices continue to rise as more Gulf Coast refiners cut output, leaving more than 13% of the country's refining capacity offline. Gasoline for September delivery climbed as much as 2.77 cents to $1.74 a gallon, while crude prices dipped slightly to $46.50/bbl. "Data available so far point to sizably larger refining than production disruptions," Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

Looking elsewhere for trade? Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit next week as he looks to decrease its dependence on NAFTA. He'll also visit the offices of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). It comes as Mexico takes part in three days of talks in Australia aimed at reviving the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

President Trump is sticking to his pledge to make Mexico pay for his proposed border wall despite his request for federal funding for the structure and threat to shut down the government over the money. "It may be through reimbursement, but one way or the other Mexico is going to pay for the wall. It's needed from the standpoint of security, for the drugs that are pouring in... and the tremendous crime problem."

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness has taken another hit after Fitch downgraded the country's long-term issuer rating by one notch, to AA- from AA. "In our view, the negotiating positions of Qatar and the boycotting countries remain far apart," analysts Krisjanis Krustins and Jan Friederich said in a statement. The gulf nation is also on negative watch at S&P and Moody's.

In a move that would deepen eurozone integration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is backing an idea to turn the region's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, into a European Monetary Fund. "I could also imagine a [combined] economy and finance minister," she said, adding that this could allow for better coordination on budget and economic policies. The news comes as the euro topped $1.20 overnight for the first time since January 2015.

The war of words between Catalonia and the central government of Spain has escalated in recent days. Pro-separatist parties are going ahead with legal preparations to create an independent state as they prepare for a disputed referendum on secession in October. The region's previous non-binding poll in 2014, which was ruled illegal by Madrid, saw 80% in favor of full secession.