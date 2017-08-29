The 3 Points You Should Focus On To Retire Stress-Free

As the market seems to go up a little bit more every week, we can feel an overall award sentiment. If you are like me and investing your money for a sound and comfortable retirement, you certainly don’t want to put in your new money today and get hit by a crash…

Source: Ycharts

Unfortunately, the truth is that nobody owns a crystal ball and the market could definitely continue to go up for a few years before we hit the next correction. If you are thinking the market is uneasy right now, you probably had this feeling for a few months, or a couple of years. But even though we went through a bumpy ride since 2015, lots of profits have been made:

Source: Ycharts

I won’t bury you under tons of graphs, but you can figure out how much money you left on the table if you sold during the latest drops in 2015 and beginning of 2016.

The problem is that if you invest for your retirement, the key point is to keep investing. So if you want to retire healthy and wealthy, this is where you should put your focus:

#1 Build a strong investing plan (and stick to it)

#2 Look for dividend growth stocks

#3 Don’t get the valuation dilemma in your way

#1 Focus on Your Investment Plan

I think we will never put enough emphasis on the importance of having an investment plan. Most people think they have something solid the moment they read a few books and developed an investing process (like the 7 rules of dividend growth investing). But an investment plan goes a lot further than this.

Your plan should not only cover the good days (the moment you have money in hand and buy stocks on the market). It should also cover the bad days when the market goes down, the economy is in a slump and the Seeking Alpha headlines scream for blood.

You should know way ahead of time when it is time to buy or when it is time to sell. You should not be able to do so because you have a crystal ball and you know everything (trust me, we all make mistakes). You should buy & sell at the right time according to your investment plan.

For example, we all know that if you invest the same amount month after month, you will end up with a sizeable retirement fund in the future. However, the fear of investing in today’s market prevents you from doing so. By sticking to your plan, you don’t ask yourself those silly questions of market timing anymore. You simply invest month after month, ignoring the noise.

#2 Dividend Growth is THE Key

As opposed to many dividend investors, I don’t focus on yield or long distribution history. Between you and me, it’s great to find a company that has been increasing its dividend for the past 30 years. Unfortunately, the economic world of 1987 didn’t know much about internet, emerging markets or low interest rates. Therefore, a successful company back in the 80’s or 90’s, may or may not adapt very well to today’s world. For example, the following former aristocrats lost their spot in this elite list of dividend growers after the 2008 crisis (in 2009-2010):

Anheuser Busch (BUD), Bank of America (BAC) , Comerica (CMA), Fifth Third Bank (FITB), Keycorp (KEY), Nucor (NUE), Progressive Corp (PGR), Regions Financial (RF), Synovus Financial (SNV), Wm. Wrigley (WW), Avery Dennison (AVY), BB&T, Gannett (GCI), General Electric (GE), Johnson Controls (JCI), Legg Mason (LM), M&T Bank (MTB), Pfizer (PFE), State Street Bank (STT), and US Bancorp (USB).

In a perfect world, the market would be efficient… at all times. However, we instead live in a world where the market goes up and down for virtually no reason as often as anything else. Your portfolio bounces up and down and this is probably why you hesitate to invest new money now; you expect it is going to go down imminently. However, there is one thing the market doesn’t control: dividend growth. While your portfolio value will go through a storm and recover later, your dividend payment could always increase if you pick the right companies.

For this reason, I focus on dividend growth. Each company I find interesting as a potential buy starts by increasing its payout by at least 7% CAGR over the past 5 years. Why? Because I aim at companies that will double the payment within a 10-year horizon. I also make sure their past performance will continue to bloom in the future.

A good start for my research is the Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

However, from time to time, I also allow myself to pick from companies which have shown double-digit dividend growth over the past 5 years. Here are a few examples:

Lazard (LAZ): 105% increase in 5 years

Apple (AAPL): 66% increase in 5 years

Disney (DIS): 108% increase in 5 years

Starbucks (SBUX): 150% increase in 5 years

Those are only a few examples of companies I believe will continue to do well for a simple reason: they all have lots of room to continue increasing their dividends in the future. The reason they have so much room is that they are dominant in their market and show strong growth vectors.

#3 Don’t Get the Valuation Dilemma in Your Way

I know… the market level is very high. I know… most stocks are overvalued. Does it matter? Oh, it does, if you know when the market will fall, how badly and for how long. But if you don’t know, your best bet is still to keep investing.

You may or may not invest at a right time. Nobody knows. If you want to argue about that because you will tell me the market will crash, then short everything you can and you will become a rich investor in no time. But you won’t do that either. The problem is that you fear the market will go down. Loss aversion and choice paralysis are two well documented investment biases many of us suffer from.

Then again, if you have an investment plan, you should not care about short-term losses. After all, it will remain paper losses for a while and then, your portfolio will come back up as if it never happened. If you focus on dividend growth stocks, you will be earning a steady income in the meantime.

There is one constant in the stock market: it always goes up in the end. It is up to you whether to give attention to the market noise or not. I’d rather focus on my plan and stay the course. I know I will arrive at my destination.

Disclaimer: I do hold LAZ, AAPL, DIS, SBUX in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

