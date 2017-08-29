DDT: Now Is The Time

Fear of redemption is clearly present, but it might have just dodged it for now.

The stock is trading at levels where the risk might be worth it.

This product has seen a lot of attention from us over the last weeks, mostly in 'Trade With Beta.'

Introduction

With all the different issues getting called and replaced by companies, we are presented with another type of 'opportunity' and that is finding the right callable product of our liking and taking a calculated risk.

That being said, there are a lot of preferred stocks and baby bonds to cover and the majority of them seldom provide us with a buying opportunity or anything close to it.

Our recent article on these types of products should provide you with some food for thought. Additionally, the 'redemption' series has helped us formulate a framework, sort of, so we can be buyers who not only know their risk, but have a good theory to back up the precise timing.

The Product

A formal introduction to DDT - Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (NYSE: DDS) - is needed:

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 8/12/2003

Maturity Date: 8/01/2038

Nominal Yield: 7.50%

Credit Rating: Ba1/BBB-

Current Yield (as of 8/28/2017): 7.37%

Stripped Price: $25.28

Needless to say, what we are looking for here is a buying opportunity where the call exposure does not exceed our risk parameters, because if this product has remained outstanding for 14 years after its call date has passed, it would be foolish to make a claim that it will be redeemed tomorrow, for example. And being able to snatch a few dividends with this kind of a yield is something we are interested in.

The Setup

A majority of you surely remember the article, or have discovered it in this one's introduction section, where we briefly mentioned DDT as one of the 'dangerous' preferred stocks (although it actually is a Trust Preferred), and had this 'risk scale' made up:

Source: Barchart.com - DDT Daily Chart (6 months)

Clearly we were not interested in buying it at that time and price as the company's earnings report was due, and a pattern we had observed pointed towards a higher probability for callable products to get taken out of our little universe of fixed-income products during such events.

However, the market keeps on moving and while it seems no one was afraid that DDT would be redeemed on the 10th of August, as you will notice on the chart below, right now we are presented with a buying opportunity:

Source: Barchart.com - DDT Daily Chart (6 months)

Taking into account the accrued dividends, which we have mentioned earlier to be of importance as they effectively reduce our call exposure, this level is not risk-free, but it is definitely worth the risk.

For any newcomers, we would like to clarify that the 'stripped price' effectively represents the current market price minus accrued dividends. And the closer the stripped price gets to par value ($25.00), the more we like DDT or any similar product we are waiting to pounce on.

Conclusion

When it becomes harder to find products with good yield that also have a decent risk profile, we turn our attention to these kinds of speculative investments. As you have clearly noticed this play is backed up by good financial logic and can become a beautiful addition to one's portfolio if the company does not redeem it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.