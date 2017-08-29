Bank Of America: Just Plodding Along, But That's Okay

BAC is investing in an area that will play a significant role in the banking industry for years to come.

BAC shares have been range bound in 2017, but long-term investors should not be concerned about this.

Bank Of America's (BAC) stock has been range bound so far in 2017, but let's not forget that BAC shares are still up big since Donald J. Trump was elected to be our president.

Earlier this week, Dividend Investors published a well-written article titled, "BAC: This Won't End Well", and explained to the Seeking Alpha community that investors in BAC should be worried about the recent Federal Reserve statements (please read Dividend Investors' article for additional commentary - it was a good one). I tend to agree with the author's call that BAC shares may remain range bound, or possibly face downward pressure in the months ahead. But, as a long-term investor, I believe that the stock is a great buy at today's price. This bank's stock has been just plodding along, but I am okay with that.

There's More To BAC's Story Than Just A Rising Rate Environment

The Street's main focus has been related to the bank's lackluster stock performance over the first eight months of 2017, but it is important to note that Mr. Moynihan and team have been able to string together some very solid quarters over the last few years. To this point, BAC has beat the consensus EPS estimate in each of the last eight quarters.

(Source: Fidelity)

This an impressive feat for any company, but it is especially impressive, in my opinion, for a bank that has shelled out over $100B in legal fines and settlements since the Financial Crisis. In light of this, expense management has been a key component to Mr. Moynihan's strategy but this bank recently changed course when management decided to shift their focus from reducing expenses to more of a growth mindset, a topic that I covered in this article. Therefore, investors should start to bake in expectations for this bank to put forth a more concerted effort to grow its top-line through 2018 and beyond.

More recently, BAC reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.46 on revenues of $22.8B. The highlights for the quarter were the following:

Net interest income increased 9% (to $11B).

Efficiency ratio of 60%, which is a significant improvement from prior periods.

Most notably, the bank received approval to increase its dividend (from $0.075 to $0.12) and buyback a significant amount of shares (initiated a buyback program of ~$15B).

There was a lot to like about the Q2 2017 financial results but, in my opinion, the bank's impressive results have been getting lost in the shuffle. The financial community has been focusing almost solely on the fact that we are in a low interest rate environment, but I would contend that Mr. Moynihan and team are thriving in this challenging operating environment. Simply put, management is doing what they can now to properly position this bank for the future. And, so far, they have been successful.

Digital Banking, A Key Growth Driver

Digital banking is a key pillar to management's long-term growth strategy so the progress that has been made in this area over the last few quarters is extremely encouraging. In the most recent quarter, BAC reported strong digital banking results almost across the board.

(Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation)

As shown, active digital banking users came in at 34MM (up from 32.2MM at Q2 2016) and total digital payments were up 11% YoY (from $289B to $322B). The bank's digital numbers continue to improve and, according to a recent survey, the growth is not expected to slow down anytime soon. This survey that was conducted by Convergys, on behalf of BAC, found that "62% of Americans use a mobile banking app today. That's up from 54% of people in 2016 and 48% in 2015". These may not seem like significant increases but think about it for a minute --the percentage of Americans using a mobile banking app is up ~30% in two short years!

Furthermore, BAC's head of digital banking, Ms. Michelle Moore, was recently recognized as American Banker's "Digital Banker of the Year". Therefore, it appears that this bank, and more specifically Ms. Moore, is doing something right. I believe that this bank is investing in an area that will fuel a tremendous amount of growth in the years ahead, so expect to hear a lot more about this topic in the future.

Valuation

BAC is still trading at an attractive valuation when compared with its peer group.

BAC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Additionally, I believe that the bank's buyback program and the prospects of future dividend raises should create a floor for BAC shares in the lower-$20 range.

Bottom Line

BAC shares are still attractively valued at today's price, even after the run-up since November 2016. The prospects of a rising rate environment have leveled off over the last few months but I believe that this bank has a lot more going for it than just the potential benefits of interest rate hikes. BAC's long-term story - an under-appreciated bank that is slowly gaining investor's trust back by improving its expense base and returning capital to shareholders - is still intact and, in my opinion, the future looks even brighter for this large financial institution.

It was also recently reported that deregulation of the banking industry would result in a significant uptick in pretax profit (in the mid-teen percentage range for BAC) and give the banks an opportunity to return a substantial amount of capital to shareholders. I believe that it is still a little premature to begin thinking about deregulation because the president has shown no ability to push through policy changes (at least so far), but this could eventually become a significant long-term tailwind for BAC, and the other large banks. Moreover, the banking industry will stand to benefit just from the fact that the current administration has been standing firm about not increasing regulation, which is a big change from the last administration.

At the end of the day, I believe that BAC shares are a great investment at today's price so I would treat any pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: BAC is a core holding in my R.I.P. Portfolio (and my largest position), and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the next few weeks.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.