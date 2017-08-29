Hurricane Aftermath May Revitalize Stumbling Hotels

CoreLogic estimates that more than 500,000 homes could be damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. If history is a guide, hotel occupancy may exceed record levels set back in 2016.

After Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed 800,000 homes, we estimate that national hotel occupancy and RevPar were 1-3% higher than they otherwise would have been during 2H15.

On a national level, however, fundamentals continue to exceed expectations as demand growth has been stronger than anticipated. Revenue per room (RevPar) is expected to grow 2-3% in 2017.

Supply growth has been most acute in the higher-tier segments and in major gateway cities. Unfortunately, REITs hold a disproportionate amount of hotels in these particular segments and markets.

Never underestimate the simple law of supply and demand. Despite strong demand growth for hotel rooms, hotel REITs have stumbled in 2017. The favorable supply/demand imbalance has been fully erased.

REIT Rankings: Hotels

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Hotel Sector Overview

Hotel REITs comprise 4% of the REIT indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our market value-weighted hotel index, we track eight of the largest hotel REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $30 billion of the total $40 billion in hotel REIT market value: DiamondRock (DRH), Host Hotels (HST), Summit (INN), LaSalle (LHO), Pebblebrook (PEB), RLJ Lodging (RLJ), Ryman (RHP), and Sunstone (SHO). We also track four of the largest hotel operators.

For real estate investors who are accustomed to simple business models, the hotel industry is an outlier. Generally, the companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott (NYSE:MAR), Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H), and Choice (CHH) - don't actually own hotels, but simply manage the hotel for the property owners. These hotel operators are typically structured as c-corporations and tend to operate in an asset-light model with higher margins and lower leverage.

Hotel REITs, on the other hand, operate with an asset-heavy model by owning the assets, collecting the revenue, and paying a set percentage to the management company. Hotel REITs tend to be less nimble and have slower growth rates than c-corp hotel operators, but have historically paid a sizable dividend yield to investors. Simplistically, hotel operators are the growth-side of the business while asset owning REITs are the income-side.

Hotels are typically grouped into segments based upon average room rates: budget, economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury. We simplify these categories into high, average, and low quality. Above we show the size and quality focus of the seven hotel REITs we track. In general, public REITs tend to be naturally biased towards the higher-quality end of the spectrum and own primarily full-service hotels in coastal urban markets or resorts. Only two REITs we track, RLJ Lodging and Summit, own primarily limited-service hotels.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

Hotel REITs have had a rough quarter, but not quite as bad as hotel operators. Hotel REITs have declined 4% over the past 13 weeks compared to a 7% fall in hotel operators and a 0.1% gain in the broader REIT index.

2Q17 earnings were generally in line with expectations but were generally interpreted by the market as a mild slowdown from the relatively strong 1Q17, particularly in the lower-quality segments. Of the eight REITs we track, six beat earnings estimates, but only one raised forward guidance. RevPar averaged 0.3% across the sector, dragged down by disappointing performance in the lower-quality segment. Sunstone and Host were the standout performers, reporting relatively strong RevPar growth and operating margin improvement.

Over the past several years, supply growth has been most acute in the middle and upper-quality segments, the segments most commonly owned by hotel REITs. These quality segments continue to underperform the national averages, and as a result, hotel REIT performance has lagged the industry-wide performance.

(Consensus Estimate of Hoya Capital, CBRE, PWC, STR)

The most significant news of the quarter was RLJ’s controversial acquisition of FelCor (FCH), which was approved by FelCor and RLJ shareholders and is expected to close later this month. The acquisition announcement came several weeks after RLJ management turned down a $3 billion offer from Blackstone at a price of $24 per share, 20% higher than the current price. The combined company will have a market value of roughly $3.5 billion and own interests in 160 hotels.

Impact of Hurricane Harvey on Hotels

More than 800,000 homes were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in August 2015. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, there was a notable uptick in hotel occupancy and average daily rate - ADR - above the pre-storm season trend. Based on an internal study, we estimate that both occupancy and RevPAR were higher by as much as 3% in 2H15 as a direct result of Hurricane Katrina.

CoreLogic estimates that at least 500,000 homes will be damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in a worst-case scenario outcome. If a similar pattern holds, and the damage is indeed as extensive as predicted, we can expect hotel occupancy and RevPAR growth to be as much as 2% higher than otherwise expected. The primary beneficiaries of this would likely be extended-stay and limited service hotels, though we could see some carry-over into the middle-tier segments. RLJ Lodging and Summit Properties, both limited-service hotels, would likely see the most direct impact.

Long-Term Thesis And Supply/Demand Dynamics

The hotel industry has experienced a sustained period of strong fundamentals over the past five years, a result of the slowdown in new supply growth after the recession, accompanied by strong demand trends. Since 2005, hotel demand has risen 32% while supply growth has risen 24%.

During the last cycle, hotel construction peaked at exactly the wrong time. Real construction spending on hotels doubled between 2006 and 2008, right into the eye of the recession. Construction essentially shut-off in the immediate aftermath of the recession, bottoming in 2011. Supply growth as a percent of existing supply has risen from about 0% to 2% since 2012, which is roughly in line with long-term averages.

On the demand side, we note that hotel demand correlates closely with GDP growth. We can further isolate the drivers of hotel demand by looking at air miles and vehicle miles. Low energy prices, rising corporate profits, and strong job growth are all positive developments for hotel demand.

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPar) growth can be roughly estimated as the difference between demand growth and the supply/demand imbalance. As supply growth has caught up with demand growth, the favorable imbalance has been erased, dragging down RevPar. Supply and demand are expected to be balanced over the next three years. With a balanced outlook, and with demand expected to be in the 2-3% range, it is reasonable to expect 2-3% growth in RevPar through 2019.

At the start of the year, we estimated that 2017 would be the first year since 2008 that supply growth exceeds demand growth. Demand, though, has been better than expected so far in 2017, and Hurricane Harvey may provide an extra boost on top of it. We now believe that demand growth will outpace supply growth by a slim margin, and have revised our occupancy and RevPar up 1% from prior estimates because of the Hurricane.

Valuation of Hotel REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, hotel REITs are among the cheapest based on current and forward free cash flow multiples. At 17x, the sector trades at a significant discount to the REIT averages. When we factor in two-year growth expectations, though, the sector appears less attractive. Expected to grow FCF at just 1% over the next two years, hotel REITs are the slowest growing REIT sector, well below the REIT average of 6%.

Across the sector, all eight names appear cheap based on free cash flows but expensive based on FCFG. Within the sector, Pebblebrook and Diamondrock are the two names that screen as attractive based on these metrics.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (click to read more information about our methodology).

As a sector, Hotel REITs are Growth REITs and are the single most equity-like REIT sectors. Hotel REITs actually exhibit a negative correlation to changes in interest rates, a rarity among income-oriented investments.

Within the sector, we classify the eight names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. Five of the eight REITs are Growth REITs while Host, Ryman, and Sunstone have Hybrid REIT characteristics.



Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, hotel REITs rank towards the top of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 4.6%. Hotel REITs pay out just 74% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by eight firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line: Harvey May Revitalize Hotel REITs

Never underestimate the simple laws of supply and demand. Despite strong demand growth for hotel rooms, hotel REITs have stumbled in 2017. The favorable supply/demand imbalance has been fully erased. Supply growth has been most acute in the higher-tier segments and in major gateway cities. Unfortunately, REITs hold a disproportionate amount of hotels in these particular segments and markets. On a national level, though, fundamentals continue to exceed expectations as demand growth has been stronger than anticipated. Revenue per room (RevPar) is expected to grow 2-3% in 2017.

After Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed 800,000 homes, we estimate that national hotel occupancy and RevPar were 1-3% higher than they otherwise would have been during 2H15. CoreLogic estimates that more than 500,000 homes could be damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. If history is a guide, hotel occupancy may exceed record levels set in 2016.

Hotel REITs have unique investment characteristics that may be attractive to many investors. First, despite their high dividend yields, hotel REITs are the single least interest rate-sensitive sector. Few other high-yield investments exhibit nearly zero correlation to interest rates. Second, while the REIT sector as a whole is rather defensive, hotel REITs are highly pro-cyclical, which can add balance to a portfolio that would otherwise underperform during good economic times.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking. We view Diamondrock, Host, and Sunstone as the most attractive names in the sector.

