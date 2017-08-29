GNC Inks Deal (In China) With Alipay

This is excellent news as quoted in the article by Euromonitor: By 2021 China's vitamin and dietary supplement market is estimated to growth to $28.7 billion.

One of my Market Adventures readers alerted me that GNC inked a deal with Alipay.

For context on Alipay, per Alibaba's (BABA) recently filed form 20-F:

Given the significant transaction volume on our platforms, Alipay provides convenient payment processing and escrow services to us through contractual arrangements on preferential terms. These services are critical to our platforms and the development of our ecosystem. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, approximately 72% of GMV on our China retail marketplaces was settled through Alipay's escrow and payment processing services. We rely on the convenience and ease of use that Alipay provides to our users. If the quality, utility, convenience or attractiveness of Alipay's services declines for any reason, the attractiveness of our marketplaces could be materially and adversely affected.

To be clear, Alibaba's 10-K spells out that Alipay is owned by Jack Ma's Ant Financial Services, but they have a long term relationship.



"Alipay" are to Alipay.com Co., Ltd., a company with which we have a long-term contractual relationship and which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Financial Services or, where the context requires, its predecessor entities. We do not have any equity interest in or control over either Ant Financial Services or Alipay.

This is excellent news, as I have written on many occasions that My Man - Robert Man - needs to go do a deal in Asia given GNC's strong brand name and the strong demand in Asia for its products. I specifically mentioned this in my August 9th piece: GNC Is Drinking Everyone's Milkshake.

With 22.8 million shares short, I expect GNC's shares to break out of their recent slump, as Asia and China are critically important to GNC's future growth path.

