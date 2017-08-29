Gilead: The Kite Cure

The Kite acquisition offers true potential for Gilead to shake off its longstanding malaise and will go a long way towards Gilead curing itself.

Introduction

The merger of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) couples two of pharma's most accomplished resumes. The thesis of this article is that this deal is highly favorable for Gilead shareholders over the medium, long and, hopefully, even the short term.

This morning's announcement of Gilead's agreement to acquire Kite Pharma is positive for shareholders of both companies.

Gilead has been rumored to have interest in acquiring dozens of companies in the past several years. I have always been glad that it waited to find just the right company.

Monday's (8/28/17) announcement of Gilead's deal to acquire Kite shows that it has done just that. Kite Pharma is one of a handful of companies that are at the forefront of the newly burgeoning field of gene therapy. Kite has managed to carry its:

... most advanced therapy candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), [] a CAR T therapy currently under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is expected to be the first to market as a treatment for refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL) and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL). The FDA has set a target action date of November 29, 2017 to the point that it has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017...

Not only has Kite assured itself an early FDA decision on its therapy, it has arranged an intricate infrastructure to allow it to implement its complex therapy at scale. Cell therapy requires a far more complex regimen for administration than do traditional therapies. The following slide from the presentation outlines the process:

The care and sophistication with which Kite Pharma has managed this process has been exemplary. The company has prepared so that it is potentially ready to go at scale once its therapy achieves FDA approval. This careful attention to logistics was a significant factor in Gilead's decision to go forward with this deal.

It is even more positive for cancer patients.

Gilead is a rare pharmaceutical company that has not only pursued therapies for the relief of maladies, but it also pursues and, in the case of HCV, routinely effects actual cures. Kite's mission is highly compatible with this philosophy.

The following informative introductory video describes Kite Pharma's commitment to its cell therapy technology. It shows the company's relentless science-based pursuit of favorable patient outcomes on the most expedited basis possible.

As such, it is a perfect fit for Gilead. Kite's logo, as set out below, shows that it is a special company and especially appropriate for pairing with Gilead.

Both companies focus on curing dreaded diseases. The combined resources of these two powerhouses should maximize Kite Pharma's ability to advance its pipeline.

Kite's existing programs include a wide variety of initiatives, as shown by its full cancer pipeline:

With this acquisition, Gilead now has the personnel and technology to attack a broad range of hematological and solid tumor cancers.

The Kite Pharma acquisition offers true potential for Gilead to shake off its longstanding malaise and will go a long way towards Gilead curing itself.

Gilead has had a miserable last few years, as shown by its stock price chart compared to the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

GILD data by YCharts

Now, when you compare the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF to Kite Pharma, you see an entirely different picture.

KITE data by YCharts

Gilead bears can look at Kite's chart and bemoan how Gilead overpaid. I do not see it that way. I see this acquisition as Gilead's opportunity to reacquire a double-digit P/E in keeping with other top-ranked peers.

I have long considered that Gilead stock price suffered from the terrible narrative surrounding the company. This deal should offer an opportunity for the company to turn the negative narrative on its ear. Kite's technology is risky and unproven. Nonetheless, it has phenomenal potential.

Kite Pharma's most recent quarter saw it run a loss of ~$100 million. It has ample cash to fund its losses, so this deal was not one to meet the company's cash needs. Gilead has indicated that the deal should be neutral to earnings in year 3 and accretive thereafter. Accordingly, I can see in years 1 and 2, the deal may include losses of an aggregate approaching between $0.5-1 billion.

CSYJ offers his contribution to the discussion.

It was back in early March of this year that reader CSYJ commented on my article "Kite - Up, Up And Away", asking what I thought of the idea of Gilead acquiring Kite Pharma. Given his prescience on the subject, I asked for his thoughts now that the deal has been announced.

He mentioned a point that we had discussed earlier. Gilead's CEO Milligan has expressed reservations about doing a deal with a gene therapy company because it is so labor-intensive and risky. CSYJ explained that Gilead has periodic scientific advisory board meetings, which likely gave greenlighted the technology. At that point, the question becomes which target?

CSYJ thought that the price paid for Kite was quite high. He suggested that the price likely reflected the same philosophy as prevailed in the Pharmasset deal: Bid high enough to discourage competitive offers. My thoughts are if the deal works, no one will look back at the price paid. If it doesn't work... any price will have been too high.

As a former employee of Gilead, CSYJ was particularly alert to the extensive operational nuances inherent in the deal. The biggest personnel question has to be whether Kite Pharma's founding CEO, Dr. Arie Belldegrun, would remain.

Surely, this must have been negotiated as part of this deal. However, no resolution was announced. CSYJ regards Gilead's Dr. Riva's ongoing contribution as highly significant. Riva was mentioned in a question during the call with the response that he would be available in future calls, but for now was resting after recent negotiations.

CSYJ also suggested that there would likely be significant layoffs of nonessential Kite staff and questioned how facilities would be juggled. These are questions which show the operational issues inherent in any merger. They were not addressed in the call, which seemed to generally envision Kite maintaining a rough status quo.

In recent posts, there have been a number of persons who have questioned whether Gilead should keep its existing CFO. With all the changes inherent in a major deal of this nature, CSYJ suggested that this could be a natural time for a change in that position. If the company does so, it needs to make a hire that will bolster investors' confidence. The next year or two are bound to be fraught as this major change works its way into Gilead's financial reporting.

CSYJ also brought up the likelihood that the company would be hiring sales reps with oncology experience.

Conclusion

In acquiring Kite Pharma, Gilead has paved the way towards curing itself. The chances of this acquisition proceeding from success to success without intervening cataclysms is remote. Kite's technology is impressive but it is new and unproven.

However, risk and uncertainty are inherent in Gilead's business. I consider that this deal has been a long time coming. The company has carefully evaluated such risks and potential benefits. This is a deal which can be positively transformative for Gilead on multiple levels. The company is privileged that it can handle the financial burdens of this deal with ease.

I am looking forward to what the future holds for Gilead. It is moving ahead with a renewed stance as a leading player in one of pharma's most exciting new areas.

In closing let me express my appreciation to CSYJ for his friendship and contribution. As always, I must say that he has not reviewed this article, and that any errors I have made in communicating his positions are entirely my own.

