North Korean Incident Is A Buying Opportunity

Well it looks like the North Korean missile incident could depress sentiment even more and give us a precious intermediate low in the S&P 500. It amazes me how investors and traders alike seem to want to use any incident for calling a top in US equity markets. When these incidents take place, I think it is important to remain focused on the big picture. No, this latest provocation is not going to tank the markets indefinitely. In saying this, if we do get some robust selling pressure in the near term, just remember Warren Buffet's famous old quote.

Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful

Personally, I would love to see the S&P drop below the July lows of 2,409. This level is still only 71 handles off the index's all time high which demonstrates the insignificance of recent corrections in a period of low volatility. If we break this level, expect more selling to ensue, as bears will believe the top is in. A break of this level would confirm an intermediate cycle low as the lows would be underneath the last daily low (2409) and the intermediate trend line would get breached. A move back to the 61% retracement level (2386) would be perfect in order to build the fuel for the next move up. Again, this level would be less than 100 handles off the index's all time highs so traders need to have some perspective when dealing with these corrections. In the overall scheme of things, they are pretty insignificant, which is why I have recommending that subscribers should just continue to hold long positions and hang on.

The longer sentiment remains like it is currently, the more violent will be the snap back rally when it eventually occurs. In fact, the intermediate sentiment chart of the S&P below tells its own story. Look at last November's reading, for example, when the market was fearful about what a Trump inauguration would do to US equity markets. Well the S&P was able to tack on a further 400 handles to surpass 2480 this very month. Intermediate term sentiment was only at 50 ten months ago. We now are at 43 and will probably go lower once this intermediate decline is done. Markets always seem to use altercations or incidents to work off short term overbought conditions. I believe we are getting one right here. Stay focused on the big picture.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

As I write, the S&P is down around 20 handles in the pre-market. This potential correction like so many others could get halted so we don't reach our 2409 target. This should not change market direction though. In saying this, there will probably come a time when cycles and sentiment readings will go out the window as corrections will become very shallow and short lived. When this happens, it will mean we are approaching the final stages of this cyclical bull market. Personally, I don't want to get there yet which is why I want to see nice selling pressure this week. I know it goes against popular belief but the more the market is able to correct, the longer we have in this cyclical bull. Our plan remains the same for the time being. Remain long our core positions and add on weakness. Only until the likes of the COT reports and ROBO ratio show extreme readings will we entertain any thoughts of selling. We will be early in liquidating.

