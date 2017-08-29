Summit Industrial Income: Wait For A Pullback

Investment Thesis

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) (TSX:SMU.UN) has been aggressively expanding its portfolio of light industrial properties in the past few years. On August 16, the company announced its acquisition of 511,848 square feet of industrial property in Montreal. The REIT has so far acquired 7 additional properties this year. With strong demand for industrial properties, its occupancy ratio has been nearly 100% in the past year. Despite its strong growth in FFO, its FFO per unit growth has been stalled. This will reduce its ability to raise its distribution frequently if the REIT cannot resume growth in FFO per unit. With its distribution yield declined to 7.09% due to capital appreciation, investors need to be cautious.

Source: Summit II Website

In this article, we will discuss Summit II's Q2 and H1 2017 financial and operational highlights. For a fundamental overview of the company and its Q1 2017 highlights, please also read here.

Acquisitions Continues in H1 2017

Summit II continues to grow its portfolio by acquiring 7 income producing properties in H1 2017. We can see from the chart below that the focus of its acquisition continues to be properties in the urban centers in Canada. Its properties in Oakville and Etobicoke are located in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Region and Lachine is located in Greater Montreal Area. These places are supported by strong economic activities lately.

On August 16, 2017, the REIT also announced its C$43 million acquisition of 511,848 square feet of property in Montreal. This property has 10 years of lease remaining with 1.5% annual rent escalations. The property has a capitalization rate of 6.42% or an average cap. Rate of 6.9% over the ten years term. The positive side of this acquisition is that its capitalization rate is above the national average of 5.56% for industrial properties in Q2. What we do not like from this acquisition is the low rent increase. This is likely due to a long lease term, but the rent increase is likely going to be below inflation in the long run.

H1 2017 Acquisitions (Source: Q2 2017 MD&A)

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Manageable Balance Sheet

Summit II's leverage ratio improved considerably from 51.4% at the end of June, 2016 to 44.9% at the end of June, 2017. This drop is due to its equity financing from funds received on June 30, 2017 and that not all of the funds have been used for acquisitions. If we include its acquisition capacity of C$184 million, the portfolio leverage would be approximately 57%. This is in line with Summit II's leverage target of mid-50%.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Summit II continued to improve its weighted average effective interest rate to 3.34% in Q2 2017 from 3.45% in Q2 2016. Its average interest rate also slightly improved from 3.38% in Q1 2017. Similarly, its debt service also continues to improve to 1.84x in Q2 2017 from 1.74x in Q2 2016. Its interest coverage improved to 3.13x from 2.93x in Q2 2016. The improvement was due to a lower average interest rate.

While the remainder 2017 only has 1.8% of its total debt maturing and will not have a material impact on its average interest rate, 2018 will be the year to watch. With 21.1% of total debts or C$59.7 million debt maturing in 2018, significant hikes in interest rate will greatly impact Summit II's interest coverage. At the moment, we do think interest rate hike will be gradual due to the continued low inflation rate in Canada.

Debt Maturities (Source: Q2 2017 MD&A)

Occupancy Ratio

Summit II's occupancy ratio has retained at near 100% level in the past year. As the table below shows, its occupancy rate in Q2 2017 was 99.7%. Ontario which consists of over 60% of its portfolio remained very strong. The average lease term for Summit II's portfolio is approximately 5.8 years.

What we need to be aware of is that with nearly 100% occupancy rate, same property net operating income growth can only come from rental increases. Any decline in its occupancy rate will likely impact its net operating income.

Occupancy Ratio (Source: Q2 2017 MD&A)

FFO per unit Growth Stalled

Summit II does not provide Same Property NOI growth in its quarterly reports. However, it provides an average contractual step in rent of approximately 1.5% per year for its leased-out portfolios. As discussed earlier, this rent increase will make its revenue grow less than the inflation in the long run.

For the three months periods ending June 30, 2017, FFO was C$6.4 million (C$0.150 per unit) compared to C$4.5 million (C$0.149 per Unit) in the same quarter in 2016. The increase in FFO in 2017 is due primarily to acquisitions completed over the prior twelve months.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

While we see an increase in FFO quarter over quarter, its FFO per unit growth is stalled. Its YoY growth in Q2 2017 was only 0.7%. Its H1 2017 YoY growth was a decline of 3.3%. The chart below shows its quarterly FFO per unit information since Q3 2015. As can be seen, its FFO per unit has been in the C$0.15 range. With a low rent increase rate, the REIT is not likely to raise its dividend frequently.

Quarter FFO per unit (C$) Q3 2015 $0.151 Q4 2015 $0.150 Q1 2016 $0.149 Q2 2016 $0.149 Q3 2016 $0.153 Q4 2016 $0.157 Q1 2017 $0.138 Q2 2017 $0.150

Source: Created by author

Distribution Payout

Summit II increased its monthly distribution in June 2017 to C$0.043 per unit from C$0.042 per unit. This represents a modest increase of 2.4%. With today's unit price, its distribution yield is about 7.1%. With the increase in its distribution, its payout ratio based on FFO per unit also increased to 85.3% in Q2 2017 from 84.3% in Q2 2016.

For investors thinking about investing, the Trust offers an attractive Dividend Reinvestment Plan where the company will return an extra 5% if the unitholder opted for DRIP. This 5% discount is attractive. However, given its limited FFO per unit growth, it is unlikely that we will see frequent dividend hikes.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its unit price appreciation in the past year, Summit II's yield of 7.09% remains attractive for income investors. With strong demand for industrial properties, Summit II's occupancy ratio is already near 100%. There will be almost no growth available from occupancy rate improvement. Given a low rent increase in the future, it is unlikely we will see frequent distribution increase. Investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.