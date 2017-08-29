The Best Travel Stock You've Never Heard Of

Sabre Corp. serves the wholesale travel industry.

SABR offers significant upside.

SABR pays a generous > 3% yield.

Sabre Corp is Arrowloop's Stock of the Week.

Almost every investor knows about Priceline (PCLN), Expedia (EXPE) and Trip Advisor (TRIP). Those firms interface directly with the public. None of them appear cheaply priced though, with P/Es ranging from 24.0x to 36.3x.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a business-to-business technology provider that started out as a division of what is now American Airlines (AAL). SABR was spun off as a separate entity in 2000 and came public on Apr. 14, 2014, priced at $16 per share. 2014 earnings weighed in at $0.94 per share.

The stock flew as high as $30.50 late in 2015. Profits have grown since then. EPS from continuing operations are expected to hit $1.35 or so this year. At last week's close of $18.35, SABR is now offered for just 13.6x its 2017 estimate. If the company hits the consensus 2018 projection, its forward P/E drops to about 12.5x.

Those valuations are near the stock's lowest during its slightly longer than three-year, publicly-traded history. Sabre now sports a very enticing, and well-covered, 3.05% current yield.

Previous 'best entry points' (green-starred below) came with SABR at multiples of 14.9x to 17.5x. Sabre's two definite "should have sold" moments (red-starred) kicked in at multiples of 22.x to 27x.

Value Line assumes SABR can once again command a sustainable 22x multiple. I'm taking a more conservative view and simply looking for a rebound to 18x next year's estimate. That would support a 12 to 16 month goal in the $26 - $27 range.

That is far from an upper limit. Sabre carved out peaks north of $29 during both 2015 and 2016. It touched almost $26 YTD in 2017.

Independent research from Morningstar concurs and assigns SABR the highest, 5-star, BUY rating. Morningstar would shift to a sell signal if and when SABR breaks above $35. They see present day fair value as $26.

Standard & Poor's is only slightly less bullish. It maintains a 4-star, out of 5, BUY rating on Sabre while holding out a 12-month goal of $25.

Option writers can play SABR with an extra margin of safety. With the shares at $18.35 put sellers could pocket about $2.45 for the Jan. 2018, expiration date, $20 strike price option or $2.80 out to Apr. 20, 2018.

"If exercised" prices would drop to just $17.55 or $17.20 respectively. Both break-even levels are very close to Sabre's absolute best prices since 2014. Maximum profits on these, or any other option sales, would be keeping 100% of all premiums collected up front.

Buy Sabre shares, sell some puts or consider doing both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SABR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

