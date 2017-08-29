Symantec: $27 Before $37

I believe we will revisit $27 before we get to $37/share.

The Street is bullish on the hopes of faster revenue growth, better cost management and gains from synergies to be achieved from recent acquisitions.

The cyber security sector has thrived on the hopes of growth, straight up driven by the explosion of internet-enabled devices in need of protection. Symantec (SYMC) was one of the few incumbents with an early start gaining global prominence with its antivirus line of endpoint solution. That trend was bucked with the onslaught of competition from OEMs and other niche players who commercialized the traditional AV security model.



Where does Symantec’s valuation lie in light of a dearth of high margin growth opportunities?



Management

Source: Symantec

Investing based on a trustworthy leadership with a strong leash on the company’s cash flow trend remains a key consideration for most investors. Visionary leaders like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech icons have demonstrated the important impact of a convincing leadership team on the valuation of businesses with unreliable cash flow projections.



Companies with visionary leaders have disappointed numerous short sellers who have predicted doom and gloom of their disruptive business models, mostly highlighting the dangers of their novelty and the consequent risk premium required to invest in such ideas.



From Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Tesla (TSLA) to the new BlackBerry (BBRY), management's ability to communicate its winning strategies and the correlation with global growth catalysts has continued to uphold bullish market sentiments for stocks that have found themselves under the onslaught of hungry short sellers.



In the case of Symantec, management’s previous narrative was stuck in the dilemma to shift growth from the dying high-margin consumer security segment to the fast growing cloud security niche.

Consequently, Bluecoat was acquired to gain market share in fast growing segments of the cyber security market including cloud, analytics, advanced security, and the web. In addition, Lifelock was also acquired to buffer the rapid fall of operating & profit margins in the consumer security segment. The strategy was to shift a bigger portion of profit margin from the consumer security (dying) to enterprise security segment - a strategy which makes perfect sense given the competitive pressure eating into margins in the consumer security segment,



With Bluecoat, Symantec acquired more capabilities in cloud security, cryptography, and advanced threat solutions which are largely intelligence driven and insightful. And on top of that sits a new CEO who was formerly heading Bluecoat.



That reinforced the message that Symantec won’t be relying on its consumer security division for FCF in the near future. While this reversed the downward spiral of the stock’s valuation, investors in Symantec remain stuck in moderate valuation land given the huge debt incurred in reversing this trend.



Even after reversing the dismissive sentiment of its consumer security cash cow, threat from competition has neutralized overly bullish projections from the future of IoT. How deep are these threats?



Competition

High margin businesses with sustainable growth often require some form of market monopoly. Such cannot be found in the cyber security industry which remains heavily fragmented.



Just like the current cypto-frenzy, the complication of what happens behind the scene has created a low entry barrier for incumbents who can sell convincing stories to FORTUNE 500 execs about the capabilities of their security boxes. Akin to the insurance industry, it's hard to test what works until a security box has failed.



The good old signature-based marketing slogan has been fast replaced with buzzwords like next-generation firewalls, malware sandboxing and advanced threat solutions.

This means Symantec faces a herd of competition in every cyber security niche it participates in. What this implies is a double headwind on profit margin - firstly from marketing and sales cost required to reverse the dwindling consumer security segment and secondly from the added cost to beat competition on price and branding. There is little room for excess margin improvement due to this. At least, I'm sure the next few quarters will be more about tinkering with WHAT WORKS.



Macro-Winds





The tech sector has been one of the most vulnerable to macro instability in the U.S. More volatile niches like cyber security are often susceptible to massive downsides in times of geopolitical tension and growing macro headwinds as investors seek shelter in safer havens with more moderate valuations. Symantec isn’t your darling safe haven asset and it tends to follow the broad equity swing due to this.

Source: SimplWallSt

While some stocks have the capability to stomach a few jolts of volatility, heavily leveraged assets like Symantec with high debt exposure and little FCF yield have little protection to offer. This sets the tone for my cautious valuation of Symantec heading into the coming quarters.



Financials

Source: Symantec

The Street is expecting an average FY’2018 revenue of $5.18 billion. This is a whopping 22% growth, YoY. 48% of that will come in 1H’18 and the 1Q’18 results plus the 2Q’18 guidance sets it on course to land within the FY’18 revenue guidance of $5.160-$5.260 billion in revenue. This also assumes an improvement in GAAP operating margin to 3-4%.



Valuation





Given a broader diversification into key growth niches, Symantec is exposed to minimal windfalls outside of the consumer security segment. Assuming management successfully executes on its plan to reinforce the consumer security segment by cross selling Lifelock and Norton, the market will delay any panic until late into 2H’18. And with a better handle on cost buckets, valuation ratios below the gross margin line will witness shrinking GAAP/non-GAAP disparity.



Compared with a healthier company like Check Point Software (CHKP), Symantec appears on the high end of market optimism going by its profit ratio as indicated in the chart above. It trades at an EV/EBITDA estimate of 48 compared to Check Point’s 19. This indicates that the bulk of its valuation is embedded in unearned revenue. I don’t know if the Street is discounting the risk of an earning miss, however, I make the case for volatility to bring more downside into the $27/share range before the lofty $37/share projected by Morgan Stanley is achieved.

I don’t know if the Street is discounting the risk of an earning miss. However, I make the case for volatility to bring more downside into the $27/share range before the lofty $37/share projected by Morgan Stanley is achieved.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.