Prospect Capital: United Sporting Companies Driving Lower NAV And Dividend Coverage

It should be noted that PSEC’s REIT portfolio, National Property REIT Corp., has been continually marked up and currently has a fair value of $250 million, or 167% over cost basis, which has helped to offset previous losses from other portfolio investments.

I have reduced my pricing to take into account additional credit issues and lower expected NII in the coming quarters.

NAV per share declined by another 1.2% due to United Sporting Companies, Inc. added to non-accrual due to declines in operating performance and demand for firearms and ammunition.

As predicted in my previous articles, PSEC cut its dividend by 28% (from $0.08333 to $0.06 monthly).

As mentioned in "Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts For Q3 2017" from earlier this month:

"BDCs will be reporting Q2 2017 results this week and I am expecting at least two companies to announce dividend cuts."

The two business development companies ("BDCs") that I correctly predicted were FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), in the following articles:

It should be noted that I predicted a worst-case scenario dividend cut to $0.18/quarter for FSIC, but management stepped up and did the right thing by also temporarily reducing its base management fee, so the dividend was only reduced to $0.19/quarter.

As for PSEC, I predicted a dividend cut of 28% to $0.06/month, which was correct:

The company expects to declare November 2017, December 2017, and January 2018 distributions in November 2017.

It is important to note that management was likely considering lower portfolio yields when setting the new distribution, which is also how I came up with $0.06, as shown below:

Earnings Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, PSEC reported between my worst- and base-case scenarios (please see article linked above for details), only covering 77% of its dividend.

Source: BDC Buzz

Increased Non-Accruals and Declining NAV per Share

NAV per share declined by another 1.2% as non-accruals increased to almost 5% of the portfolio cost, or 2.6% of portfolio fair value. As mentioned in previous reports, its investment in United Sporting Companies, Inc. (“USC”) is one of its larger investments and was previously marked down and needs to be watched. From PSEC's 3/31/17 10-Q filing:

“Net change in unrealized loss of $53,746 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was driven primarily by declining operating performance within certain investments and a decline in returns from CLOs. Write-downs in our investments in USES, PrimeSport, Inc. and United Sporting Companies, Inc. were due to declining operating performance and resulted in unrealized losses of $21,144, $9,645 and $8,203, respectively. The valuation of our portfolio was also negatively impacted by the decline in returns from CLOs, and we therefore recognized $15,252 in unrealized losses.”



Source: SEC Filings

USC was added to non-accrual status as of 4/1/17 and marked down another $49.4 million (see below), which impacted NAV per share by $0.14 and was primarily responsible for the change in NAV during the recent quarter.

“The value of our investment in USC decreased by $53,443 due to both a decline in operating performance and the overall decline in demand for firearms and ammunition.”







Source: SEC Filings

Source: BDC Buzz

Source: BDC Buzz

It should be noted that PSEC’s REIT portfolio, National Property REIT Corp. (“NPRC”), has been continually marked up and currently has a fair value of $250 million, or 167% over cost basis, which has helped to offset previous losses from other portfolio investments.

Source: BDC Buzz

Increased Portfolio Risk

I consider PSEC to have a higher-risk portfolio due to the continued rotation into higher-yield assets during a period of potentially higher defaults and later-stage credit cycle concerns, growing CLO exposure to 18.5% combined with real estate 10.7%, online consumer loans of 6.4%, consumer finance of 8.6% and oil & gas exposure of 2.3%. As mentioned in previous reports, S&P Ratings also considers the CLO, real estate and online lending to be riskier allocations that currently account for almost 36% of the portfolio.

Source: BDC Buzz

Also, the company continues to restructure investments into equity assets with declining first-lien as a percentage of the portfolio as shown in the charts below.

Source: PSEC Earnings Release

Declining Income

The company continues to experience declining income mostly related to lower cash flows from CLO investments, increased non-accruals and decreased dividends from control investments. This was briefly discussed in the SEC filings and press release:

“The $65,046 decrease for the year ended June 30, 2017 compared to the year ended June 30, 2016 is primarily the result of a $62,901 decrease in interest income, driven primarily by a decline in interest income from reduced returns from our structured credit investments due to lower future expected cash flows, an additional $248,357 weighted average balance of loans on non-accrual status and a reduced interest earning asset base, and a $20,822 decrease in dividend income related to APRC, Echelon, CCPI and MITY discussed earlier.” “Executing our strategy to preserve capital, reduce risk, and avoid “chasing yield” through investments deemed too risky with a poor risk/return profile at this point in the economic cycle, we reduced originations this quarter to about half the levels of the prior quarter. We remain committed to our historic credit discipline. We currently have a robust pipeline of potential investments in our target range for credit quality and yield. We believe our disciplined approach to credit will serve us well in the coming years, just as that disciplined approach has served us well in past years. In the June 2017 quarter we also implemented our objective to reduce risk by decreasing our net debt to equity ratio from 75.6% at March 2017 to 70.5% at June 2017.”

As discussed by management above, PSEC has been reducing the amount of “net leverage” that excludes cash of $318 million, resulting in a reduced overall portfolio. Additionally, the company has already experienced another $141 million in repayments for the current quarter (see below) and likely driving lower interest income. Management is paid a 2% management fee of the idle cash, which is not excluded as it is with higher-quality BDCs. This means higher fees paid to management and interest expense (due to not being used to pay down borrowings), further reducing NII and dividend coverage.

Source: PSEC Earnings Release

How does all of this impact dividend coverage?

When the company reported March 31, 2017, results, it was painfully obvious that the dividend needed to be reduced. Declining interest income has a direct impact on dividend coverage, but so does declining NAV per share due to required asset coverage ratios for BDCs. This translates into the amount of leverage the company can use to increase returns. Subscribers of my "Sustainable Dividends" platform on Seeking Alpha are notified each time the company reports results or when there are meaningful changes to the company for updated dividend coverage, suggested pricing, and rankings.

As you can see in the chart below, the previous drop in stock price came after reporting March 31, 2017, results, and investors who were still long PSEC had plenty of time to get out at higher prices.

Sustainable Dividends

Please visit my "Sustainable Dividends" platform on Seeking Alpha for the following:

Preview of upcoming public articles.

Portfolio Maintenance: The BDC sector is constantly changing and this service provides investors with real-time spreadsheets and reaction for 23 BDCs with updated pricing, projections, and buy/sell recommendations.

The BDC sector is constantly changing and this service provides investors with real-time spreadsheets and reaction for 23 BDCs with updated pricing, projections, and buy/sell recommendations. Timing of Trades: My goal is to save investors at least $0.50 per share when buying or selling through knowing the proper price for each BDC and the timing of trades, including the ability to quickly assess changes and make recommendations before other investors can react.

My goal is to save investors at least $0.50 per share when buying or selling through knowing the proper price for each BDC and the timing of trades, including the ability to quickly assess changes and make recommendations before other investors can react. Dependable Portfolio Yields: Suggested BDC portfolios with current yields ranging from 8% to 10% (mostly based on risk profiles) that continually outperform the average.

Suggested BDC portfolios with current yields ranging from 8% to 10% (mostly based on risk profiles) that continually outperform the average. Please visit "Sustainable Dividends" for more details.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.