Energy Transfer's Permian JV With Exxon Mobil

This is another piece on the midstream master limited partnership Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), and how growth projects are supposed to help the Energy Transfer family dig itself out of its current predicament. With all that has gone on over the past year, the significance of the Permian Express Partners joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) can get lost. Let's dig in.

Overview

When the Permian Express Partners JV, abbreviated as PEP, was announced Sunoco Logistics Partners was still a separate entity (now SXL is part of Energy Transfer Partners). Sunoco Logistics entered into an agreement with Exxon Mobil Corporation to form an 85%/15% venture, with Energy Transfer Partners now owning the 85% stake.

Investors should note that there are a lot of assets under the PEP umbrella. Energy Transfer put up its Permian Express 1, Permian Express 2, Permian Longview and Louisiana Access pipelines. Also, Energy Transfer will contribute its stake in the Bakken Pipeline System now that it's completed in return for a larger stake in PEP. It isn't clear how much larger that stake will be.

Exxon Mobil put up its Longview to Louisiana and Pegasus pipelines, the Hawkins gathering system, "an idle pipeline in southern Oklahoma" (not sure what line that is) and its Patoka, Illinois terminal. There isn't an enormous amount of straightforward information on these assets, so I did some digging.

Assets under the umbrella

The Permian Express I has 150,000 bpd of capacity and carries crude, starting in Wichita Falls, TX, to the Nederland crude terminal near Texas' Gulf Coast. Unlike later Permian pipelines, the Permian Express I is connected to Permian oil producers through third-party pipelines routing crude from West Texas up to North Texas (which is where Wichita Fall is located). Also, the Permian Express I is connected to the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub through third-party lines.

For reference, the Permian Basin is a major oil & gas producing region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. It is home to over one-quarter of America's oil output.

It is a different story at the Permian Express II pipeline, which starts at Garden City (heart of Midland Basin) in Glasscock County, TX, and runs to Corsicana in East Texas. The Permian Express II line has the capacity to carry 200,000 bpd of crude. From Corsicana, crude can be routed to Longview, TX, then down to Nederland and other oil & refining hubs along the Gulf Coast.

Then there was the Longview and Louisiana Extension, which routes 100,000 bpd from Corsicana to Tyler, TX, through a 75-mile line. What this pipeline addition really did was enable the Permian Express II to route crude (through third-party lines, including Exxon Mobil's North Line) produced in the Permian to buyers along the Gulf Coast in both Texas and Louisiana.

At this point, Exxon Mobil comes back into the picture. The Longview to Louisiana pipeline the energy giant put up, also known as the 160,000 bpd North Line, had a portion of the system's direction reversed back in 2015. 71 miles of that system was upgraded so crude can flow from Longview to two cities in northern Louisiana, Shreveport and Finney. From there crude can be routed to Anchorage, LA, through the North Line (the second part of the reversal process) to supply Exxon's massive ~500,000 bpd Baton Rouge refinery.

Pivoting to the Pegasus Pipeline, this line carries crude from Pakota, Illinois (an oil hub that is becoming far more significant now that the Dakota Access Pipeline is online), to Nederland, TX. It has 95,000 bpd in capacity and runs for about 850 miles. But part of the line appears to still be shut after part of the pipeline ruptured in Arkansas back in 2013. What is still operational and noteworthy is the Corsicana to Nederland part of the Pegasus system in Texas, the part that matters most (in regards to the Permian pipeline network).

The Pakota terminal Exxon put up is still relevant, as that can service operations at the now completed Bakken Pipeline. The Dakota Access Pipeline runs from North Dakota (sourcing crude produced from the Bakken & Three-Forks shale plays) to the Pakota oil hub, with the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline running from Pakota down to Nederland (those two lines make up the Bakken Pipeline). As I've already written about the Bakken Pipeline endeavor before, I won't go into too much detail. Interested investors can read more about the asset here.

I didn't find any material information on the Hawkins gathering system (not mentioned in Exxon Mobil's latest 10-K), other than that it is probably in Texas. The idled Oklahoma pipeline have may to do with problems at the Pegasus system.

Source: Energy Transfer Partners LP/Sunoco Logistics Website

What matters most is what kind of utilization rates Energy Transfer Partners LP, Energy Transfer Equity LP, and Exxon Mobil Corporation can expect going forward. I'm going to quickly skim over the Bakken Pipeline and Pakota Terminal and say this, the Bakken system is running at full capacity and that bodes well for storage utilization rates. The idle Oklahoma pipeline is immaterial.

The Permian pipelines are what this piece is really about, and things are looking good. While not a part of the Permian Express Partners JV, the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is noteworthy as part of this pipeline network.

Energy Transfer Partners LP is the operator and owns 60% of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline, with Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) holding the remaining 40% interest. The first part of the project, a 30-inch line from Nederland to Lake Charles, LA, came online in April 2016. By Q1 2018, the Lake Charles to St. James portion of the system should be completed. Initially the pipeline will carry 280,000 bpd with the aim to scale that up to 480,000 bpd. The purpose of this expansion is to route additional crude supplies, including those pumped out of the Permian basin, to refineries in Louisiana.

Macro picture favorable

Everyone who follows the oil & gas industry has heard about the Permian oil boom. Oil production has roared along over the past seven years, rising from 1 million bpd at the beginning of 2011 to 2.537 million bpd in August 2017 (an estimated 2.601 million bpd in September according to the EIA).

Also important, there are 2,330 drilled but uncompleted wells in the Permian Basin, a third of America's DUCs at the end of July. This means that even if the surge in drilling rigs eases off, there still is an enormous amount of Permian wells just waiting to be completed.

Genscape sees Permian oil production exceeding pipeline and local refining capacity by 2018, with rail takeaway options offering the only way to get crude out of the region to refineries elsewhere (specifically along the Gulf Coast). This is largely due to Genscape seeing Permian oil output rising to ~2.8 million bpd by the end of this year to ~3.4 million bpd by the end of 2018.

In light of the surge in drilling activity, with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) noting 377 rigs are active in the play as of this writing (basically double 2016 levels), and the large DUC inventory, that production guidance seems reasonable as things stand now.

What this means for Energy Transfer and Exxon Mobil is that utilization rates for the Permian Express Partners' pipeline assets should be very very high. Upstream players need takeaway capacity and pipelines are hands down the best (cheapest and safest) way to transport crude. Even with new capacity coming online, Permian growth could outstrip that next year, with longer term projects not due to come online until 2019-2020.

For Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners' Bayou Bridge Project, that should also sport high utilization rates as Permian crude displaces imports and/or increases US oil exports.

Another expansion

Energy Transfer Partners LP announced that Permian Express Partners had launched an open season for the Permian Express III pipeline back in May 2017. That pipeline will start in West Test and run to Nederland with an initial capacity of 100,000 bpd. Due to the existing right-of-way and related midstream infrastructure in the state, Energy Transfer sees the project coming online in Q4 2017 as the open season was a success.

Farther out, PEP wants to go deeper into the Permian by building a lateral from the Midland Basin (eastern part of the Permian) to the Delaware Basin (western part of the Permian, includes parts of New Mexico). This could see the Permian Express III's capacity rise to 300,000 bpd, and an open season is being considered for late-2017.

While Exxon Mobil is a partner in the endeavor, its small interest in PEP indicates this expansion will largely be covered by Energy Transfer.

Final thoughts

The Permian Basin is a major growth opportunity that continues to dumbfound OPEC, oil traders, and the market at-large. Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP merged assets with Exxon Mobil Corporation to leverage existing pipeline networks to support high utilization rates at existing facilities and future growth endeavors. Based on the macro picture where it stands today, the midstream side of the Permian equation looks very favorable.

Investors looking to read more about Energy Transfer Partners and Energy Transfer Equity LP check out how the midstream family is capitalizing on surging NGLs production out of Appalachia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.