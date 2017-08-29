Freeport-McMoRan Agrees To Bad Grasberg Deal

Finally, the long saga is over. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just agreed to a deal with Indonesian government. The company agreed to satisfy all the government's wishes - to convert the Contract of Work into a Special Mining License, to divest 51% of its stake, to build a smelter within the next five years and to increase its contribution to state revenues from the Grasberg mine. The company's contract will be extended to 2041.

The dispute over Grasberg was the key uncertainty hanging over Freeport's stock. Now this uncertainty is gone. Some key questions are not yet answered, like the price of the divestment or the size of increased contribution. Nevertheless, the situation is now clear - Freeport agreed to all government demands, which is certainly not the best possible outcome of these negotiations.

Grasberg will now become a perpetual strategic risk to Freeport-McMoRan. The company will have to invest $17 billion by 2031. At that time, it will no longer have a majority stake in the operation. In essence, the fate of the operation will now depend on the political climate in Jakarta. Indonesia showed that it was rather easy to change the rules of the game on the fly, despite the existing Contract of Work. Freeport was put in a difficult situation and was not able to change any of the government demands. Frankly, I expected that the company will make more progress in negotiations.

Also, Freeport indicated that the "fair market value" for its shares will have to be determined. This could turn into another lengthy soap opera. I originally expected that if Freeport agrees to all government terms, it will be able to sell at least part of the stake at an attractive valuation. This may still be the case in the future, but the value of the stake has not been determined yet, which means that the company was not able to bargain a good price for its Grasberg stake in return for agreement to all government demands.

In my view, negotiations are a failure for the company. Freeport spent months in dispute, suffered setbacks in Grasberg operations only to agree to every government demand and get nothing in return. Typically, lifting uncertainty helps the stock of a given company. I'm not sure this will be the case with Freeport's shares today. The deal is just bad, increasing the strategic risk for the company and providing nothing in return. Freeport may still be able to save value by selling at a good price. The company has the necessary expertise on this front as previous deals have shown. However, this is not a given at this point, so we cannot include the potentially good price for Grasberg stake in the evaluation of the deal.

Nevertheless, I remain optimistic on the short-term perspectives of Freeport shares. As I expected, copper prices successfully passed the $3.00 mark and continue to rally, fueled by improving fundamentals in the copper market and the weakness of the U.S. dollar. While I don't think that Grasberg deal will be a major contributor to Freeport's upside, I remain confident that the market won't sell the stock heavily. Short-term, the deal provides the necessary clarity, so there's hardly a reason to run away from Freeport shares. I continue to expect that a $17 level may be reached relatively soon by the company's shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.