Mondelez Quarterly Dividend Rises

Operating cash flow is improving which if continued would support the decision to raise the dividend.

Mondelez announced an increase in dividend this month but the share price has weakened in response.

Mondelez MDLZ is a food industry stalwart, a Nasdaq 100 company specializing in snacks, and operating in 165 countries worldwide, with 2016 net revenues of $26 billion. Within their product range they own the Cadbury chocolate brand (a British leader which encompasses sweets, gum, biscuits, and powdered beverages), as well as breakfast on the go biscuits 'Belvita'.

Investors should be interested in Mondelez, it's a profitable company that has just raised its dividend, their financial position appears solid, (there are a few flags, Guru Focus scores them 5/10 for financial strength), they operate in the food industry historically a 'defensive' product position, and the share price is still offering 'value'. After pondering on any financial risk, the real question is when to buy.

Dividend Rises

On August 2nd Mondelez International declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22/share of class A common stock, to shareholders of record as of September 29th. The dividend increase seems great for investors, but could be a negative for the company on the longer term, if it reduces its opportunity to expand and compete.

Financial Position

Mondelez carries a forward P/E ratio of 20, and carries several Guru Focus warnings. Cash flow is a major consideration, and that appears to have recently improved.

Source: Earnings Outlook (Guru Focus)

Mondelez International Inc's Cash Flow from Operations per share for the three months ended in Jun. 2017 was $0.53. Its Cash Flow from Operations per share for the trailing twelve months (TTM) ended in Jun. 2017 was $1.77.

* Based on a trailing 12 months, but cash from operations is rising based on the current 10Q for the June 2017 quarter. If continued the next twelve months should show a significant cash flow improvement over the last.

WACC (Return From Invested Capital)

As of today, Mondelez International Inc's WACC % is 5.71%. Mondelez International Inc's return on invested capital is 4.17% (calculated using TTM income statement data). Mondelez International Inc earns returns that do not match up to its cost of capital. It will destroy value as it grows.

Stock Charts

The monthly chart suggests that MDLZ is holding both diagonal rising trend lines, but still consolidating sideways over a pattern of several years. The recent monthly candlestick is red pointing to possible weakness. MDLZ could be consolidating with a C wave of an ABC correction, similar to that of the period between 2002 and 2009, but on a more condensed level. If that is the case, longer term current support lies roughly over the green horizontal bar.

Weekly Chart (above)

The full stochastic is oversold but could continue oversold for some while with a falling share price, as it did in 2014. (The red line is trailing the black.)

The black ADX has bearishly crossed the red DMA over the MACD, and as yet shows no sign of turning up. The trend is still down. The trading pattern appears similar to that of 2014, and as a direct comparison would likely bounce from a lower price. First level support is above S1 on the 200ma, a bounce from that level would reflect the same scale as the 2014 correction.

Even if the market continues bearish, the oversold RSI reflex can still move the share price up considerably, to retest the previous high. The bullish continuation in 2014 did just that, but sold on selling resistance to test the recent low before rising. A bearish situation could have the share price rise to selling resistance, and then fall to S1, for another bounce and then descend to a lower price level.

Daily Chart

I've introduced a descending channel in green into the short term chart below, which also suggests the share price could be headed lower short term. Trading is below the 200ma at this level, a bearish indicator. The RSI is over sold already, but this was achieved in June and the share price still fell as the RSI trended sideways. The last daily candle is developing as a gravestone doji, pointing to further short term weakness.

Looking Forward

Operating cash flow appears to be improving, despite the financial flags offered by Gurus Focus, but should be monitored.

Technically, long term charts look weak, an increase in dividend could be received as the company losing value, so investors should also be wary of downside risk and use the support and trend lines indicated as a means of reducing risk by introducing a real or imagined stop loss.

Short term trading still appears to be falling. The ADX needs to flatten out, ideally on a trend support before investors consider entering a speculative long position.

