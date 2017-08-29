How To Quit Working In 5 Years With $330,000 In Savings: A Year On

Despite the dismissals, the approach I outlined a year ago significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and would bring a saver nearly 20% closer to financial freedom in just 12 months.

A year ago, I wrote an article about how to quit working in half a decade with $330,000 in savings. I wrote it partly as an autobiography (I did something similar a while ago, but with a different amount and a different portfolio approach) and partly because it’s a topic I am personally very passionate about. Financial freedom has been one of the most powerful forces in my life, and I earnestly believe people should think differently about their careers and their relationship to money and risk.

I was surprised that the article got as much attention as it did, although the vitriol and criticisms it got was less surprising. Some of the criticisms were solid, but many were mostly incredulity: How can anyone do something like this? That left me scratching my head, because I have met a few people who have done something similar - and I think it’s important for people to know different lifestyle options are available.

The most important criticism of the article was that the approach was high risk and inadvisable. In my example, I had used a four-stock portfolio to demonstrate how someone could quit working with $330,000 to fund a $24,000 per year lifestyle while taking inflation into account and offering a significant margin of safety.

It’s been a year since I wrote that article. If someone had followed my advice and purchased those four investments - Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) - how would the person have done?

Total Return versus the S&P 500

This four-fund approach to financial freedom offered an average return that beat the S&P 500 by a very wide margin. Only one fund- NIE - underperformed the S&P 500, although only slightly (less than 200 bps):

At the same time, the portfolio offered a 21.6% average total return over the last year. In my example, I assumed a 25-year old saving $46,000 per year; that savings would now be worth $55,913 if invested in my four-fund “Quit Working in 5 Years” portfolio versus $52,725 with the S&P 500.

Current Income Stream

Superior total returns are important, and that’s what I always strive for in all of my financial work. But the real goal of this approach is passive income. So how would this portfolio perform from that perspective?

Assuming a year of profits reinvested, that $55,913 portfolio would yield $376.36 per month in income, versus $88.06 per month with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

Yield 1 Year Ago Yield Today PCI 12.71% 8.77% PDI 12.70% 8.80% NIE 7.90% 7.56% MAIN 8.06% 7.18% Total Income $481.90 $376.36

Note that this is an extremely pessimistic and conservative estimate. I am assuming PCI and PDI do not distribute special dividends at the end of 2017, although their special distributions were significant last year. Even with this conservative estimate, our hypothetical saver is over 18% towards the passive income goal in just one year.

Forward Look

Would this four-fund portfolio work today? With such monstrous gains in the last year, there's good reason to wonder.

There are additional reasons for caution: PDI and MAIN are both trading at premiums to their net asset values (NAV), and the discounts to NAV for PCI and NIE are smaller than they were a year ago:

Ticker Market Price NAV Premium to NAV Premium 1 Year Ago PCI 22.45 23.47 -4.3% -5.60% PDI 30.09 28.94 4.0% 5.23% NIE 20.1 21.9 -8.2% -10.60% MAIN 39.31 22.62 73.8% 61.6%

However, it's important to remember that these tremendous gains happened despite the premiums that PDI and MAIN traded at a year ago, so discrediting them on that basis alone didn't work a year ago and would not necessarily work this year either. MAIN's net investment income increased 7.4% year over year last quarter and has beat expectations over the last year. Furthermore, the BDC's dividend coverage ratio over the last 12 months is 101% - in line with historical performance. There's no reason to be cautious about MAIN, even if some other options may also be worth consideration.

A quick look at PCI and PDI would encourage caution. A year ago, both funds were out-earning their dividends with net investment income; over the last six months as of the end of July, PCI's coverage ratio was 65.9% and PDI's was 72.7%. However, both funds have more than made up for that with capital gains. The NAV growth for PCI is 10.7% and for PCI is 6.7%:

Last year, both funds were seeing their NAVs decline by similar amounts:

So, the value in investing in these funds remains there, but instead of getting an income stream, you're getting capital gains. From an investor's perspective, it looks pretty much the same, since the fund managers can use those capital gains to fund distributions.

The real question is how this impacts both funds' special dividends. In the past, excess investment income has been paid out to investors as a special dividend at the end of the year. There's no way to know if fund managers will choose to continue the tradition of paying a large special dividend this year, funding it using capital gains instead of income.

Finally, NIE has been able to fund income through a combination of NAV growth and net investment income, helping the fund's NAV to remain roughly level, while sustaining payouts:

This is similar to the fund's historical performance, so there's little reason to expect much of a change to NIE in the near term.

Conclusions

Despite the incredulity that it cannot be done, a 5-year approach to financial independence involving aggressive savings of an upper-middle class income can result in a significant enough passive income stream to open up new opportunities for young people. High yield investments, including the four recommended a year ago, provided a superior return as compared with passive index investing.

If you felt disdain towards the notion of using closed-end funds (CEFs), business development corporations (BDCs), and other high-income assets to plan for financial freedom when reading my article a year ago, you not only lost out on beating the market, but you also missed out on building a significant monthly income stream.

While I’m not as enthusiastic about these four stocks now as I was a year ago, I will update this hypothetical example in a year’s time to see if that 5-year plan will remain a market-beating idea to quick financial freedom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.