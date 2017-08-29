Is BHP Billiton A Good Long-Term Pick?

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has become an even more attractive long-term investment after the management announced the restructuring plan. The company is looking to sell its North American shale assets and a share in its potash project in Canada. Both these sales will have a positive impact on the future of the company and enhance its financial strength.

Selling shale assets now will allow the company to get a better value as we are at the end of the downcycle and the oil prices have recovered considerably. Selling these assets two years ago would not have fetched an attractive price for BHP. In fact, finding buyers at that time would have been a challenge. However, at current prices, BHP will get a good price as U.S. shale assets are again becoming attractive. The global production growth has mainly come from the U.S shale reserves as producers have been raising production since OPEC decided to cut its own supply. Selling these assets will also save a considerable amount in capital spending. The company was looking to spend around $1.2 billion in this year alone. This sale will allow the company to continue its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet. The trend has been quite evident in the mining sector. Most of the players had bloated levels of debt on their balance sheets. As the commodity prices fell, these debt levels became an issue for these businesses. In the last two years, mining companies have been trying to clean their balance sheets. BHP Billiton has also reduced its debt levels and funds from this sale will allow the company to further clean its balance sheet.

There was also pressure on the company to shelve its potash project in Canada. The analysts believed that an already oversupplied market will be further pressurized if the company decides to go ahead with the project. This will result in lower realized prices and poor margins. BHP’s Canada potash mine development was going to need funds in excess of $8 billion. It is now rumored that the company is looking to sell around 25% of the mine. Total value of the share will be around $2 billion. This sale will be different from its shale assets sale as this is intended to bring in a partner to share the development costs and risk. Adding a partner will allow the company to spend less on the project and the execution risk will also be shared. Also, if the company is able to get a partner from a country where potash is in high demand, future sales will also be secured. There were calls for the company to completely abandon the project. However, bringing in a partner is a much better option, in my opinion. This reduces the risk and still gives the opportunity for future growth from this segment. Additionally, the sale of 25% share will further enhance the cash position of the company.

Current credit metrics do not require the company to sell assets in order to reduce the debt. Credit profile is quite strong as the company has more than $14 billion in cash. It is clear that the management is cleaning the balance sheet out of choice. The table below shows the credit metrics and margins.

Operating margin has gone over 30% after taking a dip in 2016. The net margin of over 15% is extremely impressive for a mining company. EBITDA margin of over 52% is even more impressive as it shows that the company is extremely efficient in turning its sales into cash. This is a key reason BHP has such a strong liquidity position. In addition to the $14 billion in cash, the company has $12 billion worth of commercial paper and revolving credit facility. At the moment, no amount is outstanding under these two facilities. As a result, total liquidity of the company goes over $26 billion.

A leverage ratio of 1.46x will get an investment grade credit rating. BHP’s current rating is A3, which is an upper-medium grade rating with a positive outlook. If the company is able to further reduce its debt due to the above-mentioned sales, then its leverage will come down further and we will certainly see a ratings upgrade from the credit ratings agencies.

We can see from the image that iron ore is the largest segment for the company and it contributes a major portion of EBITDA and operating income. During last year, more than 58% of operating income came from this segment. As I am bullish on the commodities market, I believe these figures will get better. Massive infrastructure projects by the Asian countries like India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia and Philippines should go a long way in growing demand for iron ore. Coal accounts for almost 25% of the total operating income for the company. While petroleum assets generate healthy EBITDA, the contribution to operating income is quite low (only 4.5%).

BHP Billiton is on the up and these structural changes will further strengthen the company. The stock has gained considerably in the last three months. However, I believe it is still an attractive long-term pick. Fundamentals will improve further which should push the stock price higher.

