Gilead And Kite Pharma: The Game-Changing Acquisition We Have Been Waiting For

Dr. Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) just announced it is going to buy Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) in a deal worth about $11.9 billion. In a June article, I had discussed the possibilities surrounding a CAR-T acquisition for Gilead. The appointment of Alessandro Riva, ex-head of onco-heme at Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and who has experience leading that company’s pioneering CAR-T program, was a strong indicator of Gilead’s slow shifting of focus towards oncology as a replacement for its faltering HCV product line. Now that the company is finally about to acquire Kite, I feel vindicated that what I said in June, and believed for much longer than that, has finally come true.

To quickly deal with prelims, there’s no upside to trying to buy Kite right now; pre-market, it is already almost touching $180, which was the offer price for Gilead. Trading has since been halted.

There is, however, upside in acquiring or holding some of the other CAR-T stocks - I mentioned one such company, Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD), in an earlier article. Other CAR-T pioneers like Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM), Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will now become more valuable. Gilead, too, will probably see considerable upside in the next half-year as a result of this acquisition.

What does Gilead get from Kite Pharma? Well, Kite has the most advanced-stage pipeline in CAR-T after Novartis, and Novartis is not acquirable. Kite has its drug candidate axi-cel, which is under expedited U.S. review for advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017.

In the most recent available press release, Kite reported on its progress with axi-cel thus:

"Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (axi-cel) Regulatory and Clinical Development The submission of axi-cel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains under review with a PDUFA Action Date of November 29, 2017.

Submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axi-cel as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA.

Patients are now being treated in ZUMA-5, the Phase 2 trial of axi-cel in indolent B-Cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Patients in the European Union (EU) are now being treated with axi-cel. Kite is currently enrolling adult patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, PMBCL and TFL in certain EU medical centers.

A publication from researchers at the National Cancer Institute reported complete remissions up to 56+ months in patients with chemorefractory aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) after receiving anti-CD19 CAR T-cells in a clinical trial."

So how much is axi-cel worth? If approved, and if properly carried through to the market, which is something Gilead excels at (and Kite has already begun developing a sales team), this could be one drug/therapy that could actually have a chance to replace Gilead’s huge HCV revenue figures. Analysts estimate that CAR-T therapies may cost in the half a million dollar range and make billions of dollars for their developers. Kite not only has axi-cel, but it has a number of other programs in onco-heme, and even non-CART programs in solid tumors. It is actually difficult to estimate the value of the entire pipeline, but I have no doubt this can replace HCV, if carried through properly.

Kite Pharma’s current commercial facility, located close to LAX, has a current capacity to produce 4000+ patient therapies per year. If you remember your CAR-T primer, this therapy requires the patient’s blood to be drawn at the treatment facility, and T-cells separated from the blood. This is then sent to the developer’s facility, where, using a harmless form of a virus, these T-cells are engineered to produce the CARs, or chimeric antigen receptors, on their surface. These CAR-Ts are then sent back to the treatment facility, re-infused into the patient, and the CAR-Ts work their miracle. CARs are currently specific to the CD19 antigen, as we discussed in the article. However, the possibilities are endless, and the treatment can theoretically target many other antigens.

What about the rest of Kite’s pipeline? Well, here’s what Gilead gets for its money:

(Source: Kite Pharma)

The T-cell receptor (TCR) line is in the early stages, but this pipeline is very detailed and diverse. It gives Gilead access to treatments for a large number of heme malignancies; the TCR segment also has early-stage candidates for solid tumors. Overall, this is a huge acquisition, and I believe it will allow Gilead to become a major player in the onco-heme market in the years to come.

The timing of the acquisition and the target are just right. The imminent PDUFA makes this product a revenue driver right from the get go, and we should see the returns showing up by the middle of next year. The long-tailed pipeline also gives Gilead a chance to develop things for years to come. And most importantly, this does differ from its HCV franchise, because the market size is vaster, much more diverse, and seemingly never-ending in onco-heme.

As investors are aware, its HCV revenue is dwindling, and while HIV is going strong, Gilead needs to quickly replenish its pipeline with something as big as the Pharmasset acquisition that originally made the company. For two years now, investors have seen this stock go down from the $120s to the $60s. People have been clamoring for a major acquisition that will pull Gilead up from the mire. Finally, this seems to be it. The acquisition of Kite gives Gilead a foothold in the potentially multi-billion dollar CAR-T market. I still think it should take on couple more companies working in the CAR-T of solid tumors, but this is a good start. Once revenue figures from the new acquisition come in, I expect Gilead to finally get back to the $100 range again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, KITE, BLCM, CYAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.