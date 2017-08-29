Forget The Permian, Let's Talk About Devon's STACK Position

The limelight is on the Permian, but I want to talk about the STACK.

The Mid-Continent region is made up of Oklahoma (main focus of this article), Kansas, Nebraska, and northern Texas. Marine and stream deposits during the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras laid the foundation of the Mid-Continent's oil & gas industry today. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is heavily invested in the area. Let's dig in.

Overview

Home to the Woodford and Meramec shale plays, which are rich in oil and gas, the STACK area has increasingly becoming a prolific liquids-weighted opportunity since 2014.

STACK stands for Sooner Trend, Anadarko [Basin], Canadian [County], and Kingfisher [County]. Not to be confused with a geological formation, STACK is a reference to a geographic area. The geological formations to note are the Meramec and Woodford shale formations.

While the Woodford was the play that first created investor interest in STACK, it was the Meramec that kept industry interest alive during the downturn. Investors should note that Kingfisher, Canadian, and Blaine counties are the core part of the Meramec. On a rough basis, the Meramec is thought to be on par with the Permian Basin, albeit the economical portions of the Meramec is much smaller.

Tier 1 to me means that a play has a material slate of well locations worth developing (high incremental well returns) in a $40 WTI world. Well breakevens (doesn't factor in sunk costs) are strong enough to justify continuous development of the region in a low price environment. However, don't let the smoke and mirrors game of well returns fool you, those forecasts come loaded with an enormous amount of caveats.

Corporate level costs, like interest expenses, G&A, and income taxes are usually not properly allocated on a per well basis. Land doesn't get depreciated, which can make DD&A expenses look marginally smaller than they are (land portion of acquisitions aren't depreciated). Assumed realizations are overly optimistic and don't factor in regional pricing differentials (you'll see a 100% ROR at $50 oil but that isn't the same as $50 WTI), and the impact of third-party and labor price inflation isn't seriously brought up.

Don't get me wrong, Tier 1 wells can be very economical. Core of the core wells can generate a profit even in a sub-$40s WTI world, but don't let breakevens or incremental well returns cloud over the reality of the situation. When including all the associated costs, $50 WTI is needed to truly make these plays economical (meaning materially better than just trading dollars to keep production bases flat).

Sure, Tier 1 wells are economical in the current environment but that is contending with uneconomical past investments. The beginning of 2017 saw the start of new wells truly offsetting the negative impact of old wells on upstream financial statements, but only for firms with top tier drilling inventories. Devon Energy Corporation was one of those companies.

Devon and STACK

Partially due to a big acquisition the company made in December 2015, which added 80,000 net acres to its STACK position, Devon Energy is now siting on 430,000 net acres in the STACK. More importantly, the 2015 deal greatly grew its exposure to core Meramec and Woodford well locations and consolidated its acreage holdings in the STACK.

Devon was running seven rigs in the STACK at the end of Q2, which helped drive its production base up from 88,000 BOE/d in Q4 2016 to 105,000 BOE/d in Q2 2017. As Devon scales up to ten STACK rigs, its exit production rate will grow to over 120,000 BOE/d. Liquids makes up over half of Devon's current STACK output and that should continue to climb higher.

On the Meramec front, Devon brought four wells online in Q2 with an average 30-day IP rate of 2,000 BOE/d with an average lateral length of 5,900 feet. Those wells were brought online in the over-pressurized oil window of the Meramec play, the core. A fifth well brought online in Kingfisher County, the Privott 17-H, was singled out due to its immense productivity.

With a 24-hour IP rate of 6,000 BOE/d (50% oil, facility constrained due to bottlenecks) and a 30-day IP rate of 4,800 BOE/d, the Privott 17-H well is clearly a monster. It was drilled with a 10,000-foot lateral and management expects the well to produce over 2 million BOE during its lifetime.

Now, one thing that drives me crazy is how Devon doesn't stack well performance up to its type-curve. The type-curve is the production trajectory of a well that is used to gauge well returns and EUR, estimated ultimate recovery, rates.

Devon assumes (made back in Q3 2016) the standard 5,000-foot lateral well in the over-pressurized oil window costs between $5.5-6.5 million to drill & complete, sports a 30-day IP rate of 1,200-1,500 BOE/d, and has an EUR of 1,000-1,200 million BOE (40-50% oil).

Using that as a base, it seems the four 5,900-foot lateral wells (brought online with an improved completion design, which may marginally increase completion costs versus past guidance) are outpacing Devon's current type-curve. While keeping in mind the higher D&C costs, these wells appear to be more economical than previous assumptions due to the probability of higher EUR rates. Devon may once again boost its EUR and well return guidance at the Meramec play.

For 10,000-foot Meramec wells in the core, management assumes (back in March 2017) that those wells will sport a 30-day IP rate of 1,900-2,300 BOE/d, an EUR of 1,600-2,000 million BOE (40-50% oil cut), and will cost $7.5-9.0 million to drill & complete.

Pivoting to the Privott 17-H well, that clearly blasted past expectations so expect additional 10,000-foot lateral wells in the future. Higher well costs are justified if the EUR increases are significantly higher. Operating costs have been aggressively driven down enhancing those improvements. Management aims to drive LOE (lease operating expenses, the cost of pulling oil & gas out of the ground once the well has been drilled) down further by the end of the year.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

There was also positive gains made on the Woodford development front. Devon Energy's ramp up in production of the 39-well Hobson Row project in Canadian County, part of the Woodford Condensate Corridor, helped drive its production growth in Q2. Strong Hobson Row well results enabled Devon to boost its Woodford well inventory by 10% as the size of the Condensate Corridor grew. The oil cut of those wells tends to be lower than the Meramec and expected returns aren't as strong but still reasonable.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

Resource potential

Devon Energy sees itself sitting on 280,000 net acres in the Meramec, split between 130,000 net acres in the over-pressurized oil window and 150,000 net acres in the liquids-rich gas window (NGLs and dry gas heavy). The oil window is what matter most in this environment, as NGLs prices track WTI and domestic dry gas prices remain subdued. The Meramec over-pressurized oil window is home to 1,700 gross known well locations with room to scale up to 3,000 gross well locations.

Source: Devon Energy Corporation

Over at the Woodford play, Devon is sitting on 305,000 net acres, 135,000 net acres in the Condensate Corridor home to 2,000 known gross well locations that could be scaled up to 3,800.

Management intends to move forward with Devon's first Woodford-Meramec co-development scheme. The 25-well Showboat project in Kingfisher County is Devon's way of gauging if bringing Meramec and Woodford wells online in the same drilling unit[s] (the Showboat project stretches across two drilling units) is a good development strategy. Four payout horizons will be targeted. Drilling starts this September.

The company also owns 85,000 net acres in what Devon refers to the NW Exploration area, but that is far from economical. Given Devon's large existing growth runway, that acreage is more of a long-term call on higher oil prices than a near-term exploration/appraisal opportunity.

Final thoughts

It's clear attention has shifted towards Permian players, a play Devon Energy Corporation has a material position in, but the STACK remains very interesting as well. Meramec and Woodford co-development should provide a long-term growth runway, but it will take a while in the current environment for the asset to start producing profits (new wells need to offset uneconomical old wells, and then there are corporate level costs to consider).

Devon Energy Corporation's stock price will match movements in WTI, or more specifically sentiment regarding medium and long-term movements in WTI, until oil prices are high enough where upstream firms can truly differentiate themselves. Until then, Devon Energy Corporation's stock price will tread water, but its financial position will remain stable, which interested investors can read about here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.