3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 29, 2017

Welcome to a new edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events in pharma and biotech.

And let me tell you, today's edition is going to be perhaps the easiest and most exciting I've written so far over the several months I've been doing this! Huge news, pleasant surprises, and getting proven fully wrong on a market thesis, all in one edition!

So strap yourselves in!

Gilead steps onto the CAR-T space with a huge buy-in

If you happened to catch my article entitled "Gilead Is A Bull In Waiting Based On Its Oncology Portfolio Alone," you might recall that I have had a positive outlook both for Gilead's (GILD) nascent oncology program, as well as their potential moves they could make in the market. One of those I suggested they might be able to make a splash with was Kite Pharma (KITE), which is on the precipice of being one of the first to market with chimeric antigen T cell (CAR-T cell) therapy.

And then they went and did it, as I'm sure you heard! KITE agreed to a buyout to the tune of $11.9 billion, which is more than quadruple their market cap at their 52-week low from last year.

Looking forward: There's no denying GILD's intentions in the space of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as this acquisition places them in a great position to capitalize early on the favorable results KITE gained in diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Many questions remain about the marketability of CAR-T cell therapy, to say nothing about the price of this acquisition, which is mind-blowing for a company that has no marketed products. But it's a very exciting move forward, and I'm glad to see GILD step into oncology in a major way.

Aveo Pharma gets marketing approval in Europe

In my original investment thesis on Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO), I drew some criticism from commentators over perceived negative bias and outsized language in my headline for the article.

AVEO went on to persist and move its lead kidney cancer candidate, tivozanib, into submission with the EMA.

Now, the news is out that the EMA has approved their application in renal cell carcinoma, placing them in the race with the other anti-angiogenic small molecules. Considering this treatment area's hallmark is subsequent agent after agent, there are patients who will benefit from tivozanib.

Looking forward: Count me surprised, overall. I had the impression that tivozanib was a bit of an "also-ran" without too much to offer in this brave new world increasingly dominated by Exelixis's (EXEL) cabozantinib. But they made it, and they're going to do as much as they can to capitalize on their new approval, I'm certain. Moreover, AVEO have triggered milestone payments that should help with the outlay from here.

Novartis has a pleasant surprise

Novartis (NVS), being a huge pharma, is no stranger to developing drugs in widely disparate disease areas. So they get a lot of coverage in "3 Things" because of the sheer volume of news they're able to put out into the world.

But it's quite rare to see different disease areas cross into one another in any meaningful way. Certainly, there are drugs that treat pre-malignant (non-cancerous) conditions that can ultimately progress into cancer, but you don't often see a ton of overlap in totally different spaces.

In this case? Cancer and heart disease. NVS's biologic candidate canakinumab is a monoclonal antibody that is approved for a few rare inflammatory conditions. However, there was also indication early on that this agent might have positive effects on heart health, specifically heart attack-related complications.

Recently, NVS debuted primary data from the CANTOS study, which showed a marked decrease in cardiovascular complications among heart attack survivors receiving canakinumab.

But the investigators also noticed something else that was very interesting. In an exploratory analysis, published in The Lancet, the incidence of lung cancer and total lung cancer-related mortality were decreased significantly in patients receiving canakinumab, as well. This suggests that blocking interluekin-1beta signaling has positive effects on the risk of developing lung cancer.

Looking forward: Very surprising, indeed, though perhaps not quite so much when considered in context. Inflammation is a known driver of cancer, so it makes some sense that targeting inflammation for one serious condition might prevent another. It's definitely interesting that lung cancer is the malignancy in question here. But I'd fully expect NVS to begin a clinical trial to more robustly assess the potential role of canakinumab in patients with heart conditions and who might be at risk for lung cancer.

Conclusions

What an eventful bit of news! Obviously, the GILD news dwarfs all, and I personally feel a bit vindicated in my investment thesis from earlier this year, when I had quite a few naysayers who were not thrilled with the idea of GILD sticking with oncology in a meaningful way.

Thank you for tuning into this digest! If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates whenever new articles of mine go live. Regardless, I really appreciate your readership, and I hope you have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.