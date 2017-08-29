The Chemical Producer Set To Benefit The Most From Hurricane Harvey

There are occasional investing opportunities driven off of the backs of natural disasters – as awful as that might sound to some, it simply doesn’t pay to shun those potential investment ideas. While the impact of what is now Tropical Storm Harvey on refineries has been railed upon by most in the media and is well-known at this point, the fallout in the chemicals sector gets a little less air time. While there are plenty of chemicals produced in the Texas area, one of the key ones is ethylene. Ethylene is one of the building blocks of many major chemicals products, and its pricing can be volatile even without the impact from natural disasters. The product started the year at $950/ton, rallied quickly to $1,150/ton by the middle of February, but pricing has since collapsed to a touch under $900/ton.

The recent weather is likely to change all of that, as a large portion of U.S. chemical production of ethylene has gone offline as a result of the storm’s landfall. Like with refineries, chemical production has historically been concentrated along the Gulf Coast. As a result, 40% of U.S. ethylene capacity has been shuttered, with plants by Dow Chemical (DOW), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), LyondellBasell (LYB), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) all having been closed in the wake of Harvey. All told, more than 10 million pounds of annual production capacity is currently offline. A market that was once teetering on overcapacity now is deeply undersupplied, and that may not change as quickly as some believe. While overall impact is not fully understood at this point, I believe it will take some time to bring all of this capacity back online. Even if these plants were not damaged directly, a lot will depend on how quickly waters recede from transportation infrastructure to allow shipments to begin again, as well as the impact on workers who may be displaced.

Which Chemicals Producer Is Set To Benefit The Most?

So, who is set to benefit? Westlake Chemical (WLK) has none of these geographically driven problems, which makes it almost unique, given that more than two thirds of domestic ethylene production capacity is located in Texas. I’m not aware of another producer with that kind of available capacity outside of the Texas region; it produces a massive amount of ethylene at its Lake Charles, LA plant (1,500M pounds/year), as well as at its location in Calvert City, Kentucky. Both are operating today with no issues, as a little luck on timing never hurt anyone; Calvert City just came off planned maintenance and expansionary upgrades, which helped boost ethylene production capacity increased from 450M pounds/year to 520M pounds/year.

Expect Westlake Chemical to benefit less directly, as it currently consumes all of its ethylene it produces internally. Given ethylene prices will likely be on the rise, expectations should be for the company’s principal products to see price increases as a result as raw material costs move up. Ethylene is used to produce a variety of derivative products: polyethylene (used to create PVC/VCM plastics) and styrene and is likely to impact other products that are created in the chemicals process as well, such as caustic soda and chlorine. Polyethylene already saw price increases in July and August, so further increases seem all but likely. As a natural gas cracker, Westlake Chemical already enjoys a healthy price advantage compared to competitors using naphtha/crude, and this event is only going to help that advantage. Margins in the back half of the year could be extremely healthy for the firm.

I’d never recommend buying a company on a short-term news event alone, but the reality is Westlake Chemical was a good deal even before this news. Expectations are for $1,600M in EBITDA this year, a number that might now be low, given the current situation. $1,800M in EBITDA looks to be in the cards for 2018 assuming prices revert back to current levels then, so even without a short-term bump in earnings power, the company still trades extremely cheaply: 7.2x fiscal 2018 EBITDA expectations, even after the mild rally over the past week. In my opinion, it is a solid pickup for any portfolio that is missing basic chemicals exposure. I’ve owned the company for several years now, and it has been a while since I covered it in great detail publicly on Seeking Alpha, so it's on my list for an update – stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.