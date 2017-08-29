Coty Insiders Buy Again After Earnings Sell-Off: Third Time's The Charm?

Buying the shares of a company that is out of favor with investors is one of the most difficult and stressful tasks in investing. Very few investors can time the purchase of an out-of-favor stock properly. As a contrarian investor, we attempt to buy the shares of an out-of-favor company at our perception of a “bottom” only to see such shares fall even further. The question of when to buy the shares of an out-of-favor company is always a concern, but it is not the only one. Unfortunately, when the shares of a company fall dramatically, all sorts of “ghouls,” “trolls”, and other negative “experts” come out of the woodwork to shake the confidence of potential investors in an out-of-favor stock. Such contrarian investors then have few places to turn to give them confidence in their potential investment. (Note, we did not even mention the financial media in this discussion. Contrarian investors should not expect the financial media to guide them in their investment decisions as most financial media outlets are profit-driven entities that alternate between “euphoria” and “doom” in their drive for Internet “clicks.”) So, what is a contrarian investor to do? We suggest looking to insiders to see if they are showing confidence in their company’s future in times of adversity.

About a week ago, investors sold off Coty, Inc.’s (COTY) shares after its latest earnings report in a rather dramatic manner, given their disappointment with the pace of progress in the company’s transformation. Less than a week later, we published an article about the company’s latest quarter whereby we discussed the company’s results. (See this article for more details.) At the time, we wondered though “Would insiders step up again and buy shares after the sharp post-earnings sell off?” Less than a week later, we found out. The answer is yes, and the details are set forth below. In short, three corporate insiders stepped up to buy in total about $2 million in COTY shares at a 52-week low. We find such purchases significant because such purchases represent the third wave of insider purchases in 2017. In addition, we also find such purchases significant, given the swiftness of such purchases. The insiders did not wait for COTY’s shares to potentially fall further, but rather they made purchases within a couple days after a disappointing quarterly report. As unsettling as the COTY post-earnings sell off was, we can find solace in the third wave of 2017 insider purchases, given our belief that such insiders are continuing to send signals of their confidence in their transformation plan despite near-term uncertainties.

Despite adversities arising from COTY’s continued consumer-beauty division (acquired from Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and including CoverGirl cosmetics and Clairol hair dye) organic revenue decreases, insiders are putting their money where their mouth is in the face of such adversities. As our readers know, the company has been working to turnaround adverse revenue trends with respect to its consumer beauty brands acquired from Procter & Gamble, which were neglected prior to their acquisition (thereby losing shelf space in stores). COTY’s efforts to reverse adverse consumer beauty revenue trends include: 1) redesign of packaging for CoverGirl and Max Factor brands; 2) more efficiently identifying, innovating in, and selling into new cosmetic trends; and 3) boosting results for its Clairol hair-care product line through innovation and presentation. (For our discussion of some of COTY’s efforts to revive its consumer beauty division see this article.)

More broadly, COTY’s transformation involves: 1) integrating the acquired PG’s businesses (and other acquisitions); 2) stabilizing its business along with the realization of cost synergies; and 3) efforts relating to revenue growth acceleration such as innovation, stabilization and relaunch actions.

COTY remains committed to its cost synergy targets but emphasizes that due to the time it takes to realize the benefits of supply chain savings and SG&A cost reductions, fiscal 2018 synergies and other cost initiatives will be more heavily weighted to the second half of fiscal 2018 and adversely affect first half fiscal 2018 profitability. The company continues to target total four-year synergies of $750 million with no change to the operating costs to realize such goal. With the above-noted efforts to drive revenue/earnings growth and continued insider purchases in mind, we believe that COTY has significant long-term growth potential, given its iconic and emerging brands, Chinese market opportunities, a potential improved control over the distribution of its luxury products, and its detailed strategy to drive growth over time. We believe in the company's transformational efforts, and as such, we recommend that investors consider the company's shares now to collect an almost 3 percent dividend.

Insiders buy shares for a third time in 2017

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is where multiple insiders purchase shares on the open market. In late August 2017, the following insiders purchased the company's shares: 1) R. Singer (a Board of Directors member) purchased 20,000 shares at $16.30 for a total cost of $326,000; 2) S. Moreau (President, Professional Beauty) purchased 48,153 shares at $16.79 for a total cost of $808,489; and 3) C. Pane (the CEO) purchased 48,485 shares at $16.50 for a total cost of $800,025. In addition, JAB Holdings B.V. (“JAB” - COTY’s majority shareholder) purchased 2.6 million shares at prices ranging from $16.19 to $16.39 at a total cost of about $42 million. While these purchases are significant on their own, COTY insiders purchased even more shares in the February/March/June 2017 time frame.

We find these multiple insider purchases closer to COTY's 52-week lows as significant, given the positions each insider holds with COTY. Just as important is JAB's additional shares purchases at 52-week lows, adding to the holding company’s already substantial majority stake in COTY. Such insider purchases are particularly significant, given that investors have punished COTY's shares due to near-term integration and market adversities.

The above-identified insiders are most knowledgeable about the direction COTY is moving with respect to: 1) current and future products; 2) transformative efforts; 3) the company's financials; 4) cost reduction efforts; and 5) any acquisition strategy. We see such continued insider purchases by COTY executives as a sign of confidence in the company's post acquisition growth strategies as a newly transformed company that includes the integration of businesses acquired from PG. Such continued insider purchases also make a strong statement on the company's shares even though their purchases of COTY shares were made closer to 52-week lows. With COTY shares trading at about the insiders' purchase prices, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase the company's shares at a price similar to such insider purchases.

Our view

The selloff of COTY’s shares after a surprise loss was disconcerting to say the least. At times like this, a contrarian investor has few places to turn to restore their confidence in their investment. As noted above, sometimes, the immediate purchases of shares by insiders can serve as a confidence booster to any contrarian investor. The third wave of insider purchases by three top COTY executives is one confidence booster. The over $42 million purchase by majority shareholder JAB underscores that major COTY investors are closely monitoring the company’s progress and are standing behind the company’s transformative plans. Sometimes, these insider signals are the best an outside investor can hope for. Near term, COTY has increased its spending to revive its newly acquired but slumping PG consumer beauty brands (that PG neglected prior to their divestiture). Although the company considers its transformation as a multi-year effort to drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, initial positive signs from such transformational efforts should occur in the second half of fiscal 2018. Despite near-term adversities due to difficult market conditions exacerbated by acquisition/cost synergy uncertainties, COTY’s detailed/sound transformative plans are ongoing and likely to drive growth.

COTY is working to: 1) strengthen its global brands; 2) shift more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential; 3) stabilize its remaining brands; and 4) continue to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. The company also has maintained its $750 million cost synergy target by fiscal 2020. Further, COTY's initial efforts to acquire market share in the coveted Chinese millennial market are an additional signal of the company's focus on expanding its global market opportunities in addition to its U.S./European focused transformational efforts. COTY's transformation will expand its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets, and increase its distribution. COTY will also drive growth through acquisitions. The company is taking aggressive steps to stabilize/revitalize its consumer beauty business. COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 21.15, based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $0.76, and about 15.60 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $1.03. Estimates for both fiscal 2018 and 2019 have decreased in recent months.

We believe that investors should follow the ongoing multiple insider purchases throughout 2017 and consider the company's shares now. Over the long term, investors will benefit from share price appreciation and possible dividend increases as the company drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions, and its efforts to protect the prestige of its luxury brands.

