Seadrill: Answers To Basic Questions

Reading comments on Seadrill (SDRL) articles, I noticed an influx of basic questions regarding the upcoming restructuring of the company. Instead of answering similar questions comment by comment which is unproductive, I’ll try to answer some common questions in this article.

Why does Seadrill need restructuring? It is a bit surprising that such questions emerge, given the extensive coverage of Seadrill here on SA by me and other contributors like Henrik Alex and Fun Trading. Potentially, such questions mean that shares of Seadrill are on the radar of new, very speculative investors/traders. I’d urge anyone new to Seadrill or other offshore drillers to get a firm understanding of current industry’s fundamentals, as there are many risks and industry recovery is not a given. For Seadrill, the situation is, in essence, very simple. The company finished the second quarter with roughly $1.5 billion of cash and marketable securities. The debt due within one year stood at $3.7 billion. Given the current industry fundamentals, the company was not able to raise new debt or issue equity. The problems were known a long time ago and Seadrill has been conducting negotiations with its creditors for many months now. There is no chance for a miracle here – the company will have to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, as it has indicated in its recent earnings report. The recent report shows that total shareholders’ equity is about $9.5 billion. How can the company be heading to bankruptcy? In your author’s view, GAAP accounting does a very good job of showing what’s going on with any company. However, just like every other method, GAAP has its own limitations. I have no doubt that Seadrill is in compliance with GAAP standards. However, these standards do not require the company to mark to market the value of its rigs. Given the expected life of a rig (and Seadrill has a young fleet), it is easy to say that future cash flows are greater than the book value of the rig. Therefore, there is no need for impairment – in the accounting sense of the word. At the same time, investors need to go deeper than reported GAAP numbers. There is a liquidity gap due to upcoming maturities; debt and equity markets are closed, how will the company raise money without restructuring? In theory, it can try to sell rigs. The problem is that, in current market circumstances, the value of those rigs is way below the reported numbers under “drilling units” on the balance sheet. That’s why looking at shareholders’ equity to get an idea of what Seadrill might be worth is a very bad idea. It does not matter what Seadrill rigs may earn 10-15 years in the future. It matters that the company has not enough money right now and cannot sell its fleet at decent valuations to cover the liquidity gap. John Fredriksen is a major shareholder. Will he just let his stake go to zero? It is a big and, unfortunately, a common mistake of investors to think that management/founder interests are aligned with their interests until the very last day of the company. It is not so. Contrary to ordinary investors putting their hard-earned money into the shares of a company, the management and founders have various ways to save both their jobs and their stake in restructuring. For example, Seadrill announced that the restructuring scheme will involve raising $1 billion of fresh money. In all likelihood, this money will be provided by John Fredriksen in the form of convertible bonds – protecting the principal of his investment and allowing him to increase his stake in the future. Also, he owns Seadrill bonds which will be converted to equity in Seadrill restructuring. In addition, restructurings typically provide management with incentives (in the form of equity) for their efforts during the tough times. I know it sounds not fair to common shareholders who lose their shirt when the equity is wiped out during restructurings, but it is what it is and everyone should keep in mind the rules of the game. To get a sense of how much management can retain in restructuring, study the case of Ocean Rig (ORIG). Also, fellow contributor WYCO Researcher has recently published a great piece showing why Seadrill decided to file for bankruptcy in U.S. and not in Bermuda – a read that is certainly worth your time. Look, shares trade around $0.20, all bad news is already baked in! Even at $0.20, Seadrill has roughly $100 million in capitalization. That’s a lot of value not to be left by creditors who will have to tolerate losses in this restructuring. Shareholders are last in line to receive value during the bankruptcy process. It is unlikely that creditors will leave anything to them as they are not charitable institutions. It looks like getting out-of-money warrants will be a “good case” for common Seadrill shareholders.

To conclude, I’d like to highlight the importance of doing your own due diligence in extremely risky stocks like Seadrill. I believe that shares are not worth touching before the details of restructuring are released.

