Dislocation Alerts

Sometimes, the world becomes dislocated. It is often unsettling. The pieces of the puzzle are all there, however. All that you have to do is concentrate, focus, and then put them back together. - The Wizard

I make note this morning, I call upon your attention, to a number of things that are rattling the markets. I have said before that the two great political threats to stability are Venezuela and North Korea. These are the wild cards dancing upon the world's stage. North Korea, once again, is "Futterwacken Vigorously" as it shoots a missile over a Japanese island and threatens peace on Earth.

You may hold what opinion about the North Korean leader that you like but I think the guy is out of his mind, and that is the way he should be played. He is quickly coming up on a "Bridge Too Far" and he is toying with a line in the sand that will finally cause Japan and South Korea and perhaps the U.S. to respond. There is a point, I state, where a stringent response will come.

I have projected a 2.00% yield on the ten year Treasury, this year, based upon the flow of money created by the world's central banks. The number, according to Yardeni Research, stands at $19 trillion presently and it roughly equates to a new economy, which is the size of the United States or China. It is almost magical, being able to create $19 trillion from nothing but the sleight of hand and the blink of an eye. I do not think that many people appreciate the majesty of this trick. I, however, appreciate it greatly.

The financial markets appear to be full of many magical things that are patiently waiting for your wits to grow sharper so that you can recognize that they are nothing more than doggie treats, when all is said and done. - Ms. Lalique, the Sage

The person of questionable intelligence in charge of North Korea can bring us to 2.00% much quicker, of course. A missile here, and a bomb there, and we will be there before you know it. The equity markets will take the opposite tack, of course, as risk assets are shunned for safe havens. Consequently, when real risk is identified, and I think we have that established now, dislocations can be expected and actions should become predicated upon the risk.

It is not time to flee, quite yet, in my estimation, but it is far safer now to hunker down some and concentrate on your "Preservation of Capital." Grant's Rules are always at the forefront of my mind and especially so, when some idiot is playing "Blind Man's Bluff" in Asia.

Hence, I warn.

Far less chilling but another major dislocation is what is happening with the dollar. I have warned, before, that if we cross the 1.20/euro line that trouble would begin. We arrived there this morning, for the first time in two years, and I am paying close attention.

It doesn't matter if you agree with our new position. It only matters that you now must reassess what it will do to trade and the European and American economies. "Havoc" would be a word that would be an apt choice. Ms. Merkel will scramble, Mr. Draghi will blather and you may expect all sorts of nonsense to soon flow out of the Continent. Earplugs in the "ready position" now, is my advice.

One more warning from Mr. Grant.

Next, I look at oil. Technically, in my view, it is behaving badly. On the patriotic side of things, I am delighted with oil at its present level and I hope it goes lower. I am a staunch supporter of the "Tell OPEC to Go to Hell" idea. They have run the world around for more than fifty years and I am just delighted that we can finally, because of our shale oil production, give them the old "Heave Ho."

Good riddance!

I would be somewhat cautious, as the price of oil is likely to drop further, in my estimation, about the riskier credits, both equities and debt, in this space. Some names have gapped out recently and more trouble may be on the way. I would look for trouble now, before it comes looking for you. That is what I would be doing.

A third warning, for those of you that are listening.