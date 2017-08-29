Gold - Is The Korean Provocation The Right Catalyst?

If the U.S., the U.S. economy and/or the U.S. dollar are perceived by investors to be in danger, then precious metals can continue significantly higher.

Whether the move for gold continues on the Korean provocation or not will depend entirely on the American response.

Certain geopolitical events matter more for safe haven assets than others. The North Korean missile provocation this morning is the right sort of catalyst for gold, but much depends on the American response.

I rarely hear criticism about geopolitical factors for precious metals, but its rare appearance shows there is a need for clarifying reports like this one. So why do some geopolitical events seem to matter more for gold and silver than other events then?

There's a simple litmus test to discover whether a geopolitical event matters for the price of gold and silver in dollar terms, and whether it will drive capital to the precious metal safe haven. The litmus test is whether the geopolitical event is perceived by the market to be a threat to America, to the U.S. economy or to the U.S. dollar.

Regarding terrorism, for instance, when an event occurs in Paris it does not tend to impact the price of gold and silver. When something happens in the U.S., however, it does. Even so, its impact depends on the degree of danger and the uncertainty around its continuance. So when an "active shooter" is about, gold does not tend to rise, and neither does the U.S. dollar decline. But, when an unprecedented attack like 9-11 occurs, it does.

The North Korean provocation this morning fits the bill for the sort of catalyst that can drive gold and silver prices higher. But even so, much depends on what follows. Whether the U.S. engages North Korea directly or not will determine whether the U.S. dollar is perceived by the market to be in any sort of danger.

We can look back to the Russian annexation of Ukraine for one example. When the provocation first occurred there, gold and silver prices climbed. But when it became clear that neither the United States nor NATO would engage Russia directly, the U.S. dollar and America was no longer seen to be in direct danger. Gold and silver prices came back in as the factor faded.

Thus, the response of President Trump and the administration this morning will matter greatly for where gold and silver prices go from here. If the United States engages in its own sort of military provocation, suppose for example with a missile firing over North Korea in response, then we could see gold and silver prices break significantly higher over the short-term. But if the response is simply further sanctioning of North Korea or some other somewhat passive response, then stocks recover and safe havens give some capital back. The problem is that the North Korea issue is not going away, and seems to be getting worse with this unprecedented provocation of its neighbor and our important ally and global economy cornerstone in Japan.

Gold also benefited yesterday from U.S. economic concerns tied to the impact of Hurricane Harvey. As a result, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) was up 1.6% yesterday. Today, it is indicating (at 6:30 AM EDT) it will open higher by another +0.7% on this North Korea provocation, as are securities across the precious metals complex.

Precious Metals Security 08-29-17 Premarket SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) +0.7% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) +0.7% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) +0.3% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) +1.6% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) +2.2% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) +5.9% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) -6.4% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +2.3% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +2.3% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) +2.0% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +1.8% Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) +1.2% Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) +1.7%

In conclusion, precious metals were exhibiting their safe haven appeal this morning on the military provocation of North Korea. Whether the issue continues to serve gold and silver will depend greatly on the American response, and whether investors perceive a danger to America, its economy and/or the U.S. dollar. For more of my work on precious metals, investors are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.