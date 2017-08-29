Checking In On Wal-Mart

I've become intrigued by recent articles that seem to indicate Wal-Mart wants to finally get serious about Amazon.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has become a stock to watch. Mostly because of the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). I own Amazon in my portfolio and don't really play the bricks-and-mortar retail sector, but I've become intrigued by Wal-Mart's supposed new seriousness regarding the threat from Jeff Bezos's company.

First, the five-year performance for Wal-Mart:

WMT data by YCharts

Two impressions: one, that's not a great performance long term; two, the stock has rebounded over the last year, even with Amazon's mall-destroying effect in place.

The market has been bidding the stock higher, but the company still has its challenges. Obviously, Wal-Mart has been around for a long time, so it is now basically a mature company that is having issues finding new growth opportunities and has entered periods where it has become a play for value investors. Still, it's a big company with a large presence. The recent earnings report revealed Q2 EPS of $1.08, which beat by a penny; the top line came in at $123.4 billion, ahead by $560 million. Same-store sales for the domestic market were up 1.8%. Cash from operations on the six-month frame was down from roughly $15 billion to a little over $11 billion.

Like I say, it's a mature company; you balance the analysis of just-okay performance with the current size of the business.

There is a headline catalyst going on (a potential one, anyway). Wal-Mart is trying new things to remain relevant. It better; and it certainly wouldn't hurt to try harder. Amazon is just not stopping. Considering Whole Foods, two things have been reported that should make Wal-Mart (and all retailers that sell foodstuffs) take notice. First, the deal has closed, and the online concern has already announced it is aggressively investing in a pricing strategy; consumers are drawn to price points more than anything else (for the most part, anyway). Second, the Echo technology is being promoted at Whole Foods. On Wal-Mart's part, it has recently announced increased exploration of online grocery delivery. Perhaps more importantly, Wal-Mart has partnered with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) to offer voice-activated shopping; this event clearly shows a reaction to Amazon. Also, over time the Jet.com asset will likely be increasingly enhanced and deployed as an asset in the battle with Amazon.

We know that Wal-Mart is therefore serious about taking on Amazon. We also know that WMT could be a potentially solid dividend stock in the future, according to Doug Carey. Right now, the stock is yielding 2.6%.

If management wants the company to grow, however, it will need to gather up some ideas that are as clever as they are aggressive. Here's something that could help.

We might tend to forget that Wal-Mart owns Vudu, a filmed entertainment content site. It's difficult to say what management currently thinks about this asset and how it could help in the fight against Amazon. Doing some searching on Seeking Alpha, I found this article from Black Coral Research that mentions Vudu and some of the cross-promotional efforts with which the retailer was experimenting. Considering that Amazon uses its Prime service in conjunction with a strong video/original content component, and that Wal-Mart seems to be doing its best to counteract some of Amazon's approaches to an omnibus business strategy, it occurred to me that at some point Wal-Mart will look to Vudu to differentiate itself.

There would be risks to a Vudu strategy. And let's be clear - I'm talking about Wal-Mart maybe someday producing original content (in a big, significant way) to place on Vudu. The risk would obviously be in competing with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), not just Amazon. Wal-Mart, though, is a company that has a current market cap of over $230 billion, can manage a lot of debt, and can manage cash flow; the idea of Wal-Mart making movies and episodic series is not out of the question, in my mind. It might be a radical idea, but it is not impossible. It's hard for me to believe that management hasn't considered this; it's even harder for me to believe that management has considered this and rejected it, although that feels intuitively probable to me. Wal-Mart knows bricks-and-mortar retail and low prices, logistics and inventories; it doesn't necessarily know storytelling. But let's be honest: it wouldn't be difficult for Wal-Mart to scale up in that area if it truly wanted to, and that's something imaginative investors must keep in mind.

Putting all of this together, my thesis at this time on Wal-Mart is that it is not a buy, even though I have become increasingly intrigued at what the company is doing to counter the Amazon threat. There are three things that would make me take another look.

First, the dividend yield would have to be higher. Sometimes 2.6% is good enough for me, sometimes it is not. In this case, it's the latter. Wal-Mart would need to trade well over 3% for me to take notice and start a new round of due diligence.

Second, some new, exciting acquisition. What that would be isn't clear to me, but I will know it when I see it.

Third, turning Vudu into a subscription streaming service powered by original content. (Maybe that would be the acquisition I seek: a studio, perhaps? Stranger things have happened.)

Just proceeding from a stock metric perspective, I'll place more emphasis on the first point. I guess I'm thinking value investing on this one. If the stock went well out of favor and pushed that yield really high, then it would be impossible not to find the stock an attractive trade at the very least. Not sure how high the market would drive the stock even in a time of bearishness (especially given the company's defensive nature), but that's what it would take for me. Given that I own Amazon and believe that Bezos is making some potentially strong moves, I'm giving Wal-Mart a pass for now, even though the stock has found some momentum in recent months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.