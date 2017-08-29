Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Is An Emerging Threat To The Primacy Of Celgene's Revlimid

Celgene is highly dependent on revenue from Revlimid - almost 2/3 of it.

Last week Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF), (OTCPK:GMXAY) announced positive topline results for its phase III ALCYONE study, sponsored by Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). ALCYONE studied a front-line, Darzalex-based combination for multiple myeloma.

This was a Revlimid-free combination. And just when it looked like Darzalex combined with Revlimid and dexamethasone might become the combination of choice based on the POLLUX trial.

If Darzalex daratumumab is approved in combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone as front line, it will be a direct threat to Revlimid maker Celgene (CELG). In the most recent quarter, the $460-a-pill Revlimid accounted for $2,034 of $3,256 (millions) total revenue. Even a modest encroachment by Darzalex will be very costly to Celgene given that degree of dependency on Revlimid.

Experts in the field have already hailed daratumumab as a game changer.

A NEJM editorial (Rajkumar & Kyle, 2016) concerning the POLLUX and CASTOR trials refers to results with the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody as “unprecedented” and “a singular breakthrough in the treatment of myeloma.”

In the POLLUX trial (Dimopoulos, 2016) of previously treated patients, daratumumab provided an overall 12-month survival advantage (92.1% vs 86.8%) to patients also treated with Revlimid and dexamethasone. The absolute PFS achieved in that trial appeared superior to that achieved in CASTOR in which daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone were used.

Six weeks after publication of the POLLUX and CASTOR trials the FDA approved Darzalex as 2nd line therapy of myeloma on the condition that it be given with lenalidomide (Revlimid) and dexamethasone. That pretty much confirmed the inclusion of Revlimid in standard of care for this incurable disease. That was a long-time coming due to safety concerns, so yes, it could be several years before Darzalex is able to seize primacy from Revlimid.

Darzalex is being developed by Janssen but was designed by Genmab (see "Danish Biotech Genmab Designed Johnson & Johnson's Fastest-Growing Drug").



A shift towards the anti-CD38 mAb would fit the strong trend in oncology toward more tumor specific i.e. "targeted" therapies. The CD38 molecule is thought to be abundant on all myeloma cells, but absent or nearly so on on other immune cells and on the cells of other tissues (Lockhorst, 2015).

By contrast, Revlimid, which is a chemical and not a biological, is thought to work by a multitude of mechanisms, i.e. it has "pleiotropic effects." Not all are good, and despite the significant overall survival benefit of lenalidomide in myeloma sufferers, there remains concern over secondary malignancies which are estimated to occur at a rate 3.8% over 3 years (Jones, 2016). Such concerns over secondary malignancies have not yet plagued daratumumab.

