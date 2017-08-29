Aevi Genomic Medicine: Institutional Interest Shows Faith In Mid-Stage Study

In May the company announced plans to initiate a mid-stage trial of AEVI-001 in contactin-4 mutation-positive ADHD, with patient screening to begin in the third quarter.

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) have fallen 75% year to date after lead clinical candidate AEVI-001 failed to beat placebo in a study in adolescents with mGluR mutation-positive attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (NASDAQ:ADHD).

While AEVI-001 failed to achieve its primary endpoint (overall ADHD-RS), a striking trend in improvement at highest dose was observed. Other encouraging takeaways included an improvement observed on the inattention subscale (p=0.0515) and a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in a second pre-specified responder analysis of Clinical Global Impression of Improvement scale (57% of treated patients versus 33% on placebo, p=0.0155).

In September of last year I had submitted the stock as a near term runup idea for readers and have to eat my crow accordingly. At the same time, I am glad I included a section on the importance of taking profits when dealing with binary risk and the stock did experience a 30% spike near the end of the year that hopefully some readers took advantage of to reduce risk.

Recent Developments

Updated data from the SAGA trial presented in April revealed nine genes that were predictive of significant, clinically meaningful responses (ADHD-Rating Scale decrease of 17.6, p<0.005).

Figure 2: Frequency of responder genes (source: corporate presentation)

What was most interesting was that all patients who tested positive for a specific mutation, contactin-4 (CNTN4), experienced meaningful, statistically significant responses to AEVI-001.

Figure 3: SAGA CNTN4 subset (source: corporate presentation)

The CNTN4 mutation accounts for 5% of pediatric ADHD patients and is important in Autism Spectrum Disorder. When management of biotech firms use after-the-fact data to justify further trials, many times I believe it's just an excuse to keep the lights on and paychecks coming. However, in this case they appear to have a decent rationale for pivoting in this direction and pressing forward. According to the company, patients who have CNTN4 mutations have a more severe ADHD phenotype with higher rates of behaviors associated with emotional dysregulation (disruptive behavior, anger control, risk-taking, etc) as reported by parents.

In May the company announced plans to initiate a mid-stage trial of AEVI-001 in contactin-4 mutation-positive ADHD, with patient screening to begin in the third quarter. If all goes according to plan top-line data would be due by mid-2018.



On August 10th the company announced a $28 million private placement comprised of common stock and warrants, led by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation. That they were able to raise such a large amount of cash speaks to the potential to still be found in this story and the belief of institutional investors in pushing forward with the new trial. On June 2nd Adage Capital reported a 5.56% stake, while the Baker Brothers own around 1.6 million shares.

Final Thoughts

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $21.36 million, which doesn't take into account proceeds from the recent private placement. Net loss for the quarter came in at $8.03 million.

Another catalyst coming in the medium term is initial data from a phase 1/2 signal finding study of AEVI-002 in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

For readers interested in the story who have done their due diligence, initiating a pilot position in the near term appears to be an intelligent decision. We could see a small runup into year end data for AEVI-002, while the big runup catalyst will be top-line data for AEVI-001 in the middle of next year if management sticks to the timeline.

One major risk is delays in initiating the trial and enrolling patients, which would push back the data readout and likely lead to weakness in the stock price. Other risks include disappointing data and competition. Dilution appears to be off the table for the near to medium term due to the recent private placement. Lastly, the stock is a penny stock and I generally try to steer clear from such concerns. They are prone to manipulation and significant volatility, so make sure to use limit orders and potentially reduce position size if necessary.

In regards to ongoing studies, investors need to be aware of the high risk nature of the story. The goal of the trial for AEVI-002 in severe pediatric onset Crohn´s disease is simply to search for signs of activity- even if evidence of efficacy is observed, it doesn´t mean that it will be enough to justify further development. Likewise, the mid-stage trial of AEVI-001 in contactin-4 mutation-positive ADHD is based on a study that in all reality failed to achieve its primary endpoint. If the drug candidate flunks another trial, I would expect the stock to trade below the value of their cash position.

