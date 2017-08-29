What Will It Take For Altagas Stock To Go Higher?

Making progress on the WGL acquisition and finally getting it approved.

New internal projects going into service will help counter the earnings and cash flow reduction from asset sales.

Altagas must show that its dividend is more than sustainable -- by raising its dividend. Management aims for a hike in Q4.

Since announcing to acquire WGL Holdings (WGL) in late January, Altagas Ltd. [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) shares have declined ~17.5%.

The $8.4 billion pending acquisition will complement Altagas's current assets, as WGL primarily consists of regulated gas utilities. You can learn more about how WGL will impact Altagas's business.

The transaction should be meaningfully accretive to earnings and funds flow from operations ("FFO"). Management estimates the transaction will support earnings per share growth of 8-10% and FFO per share growth of 15-20% per year through 2021. As well, the transaction will support dividend growth of 8-10% per year through 2021 with a reduced payout ratio.



What's Pressuring the Shares?

Whether the WGL Acquisition Will Go Through or Not

The WGL acquisition will temporarily increase its EBITDA contribution to ~55% from its utility business segment. However, in the long run, Altagas plans to diversify evenly across its three business segments -- the other two being its power and midstream segments.

Renewable power generation

In light of making progress on the acquisition, Altagas has begun selling some assets, with a target of C$1.5-2.5 billion worth in total. The market probably doesn't like the uncertainty surrounding the acquisition, as we won't know for certain if Altagas will acquire WGL successfully until the first half of 2018.

In the meantime, it costs Altagas money as it raises funds to ensure it has enough to pay for the acquisition, including having a US$3 billion bridge facility, which will be available for 1-1.5 years following the closing of the acquisition and raising C$2.6 billion from the subscription receipts.

The interest expense for the bridge facility was only C$4 million in Q2, which when we make a projection, equates an annual rate of ~0.43% (based on US$1 -> C$1.25).

The funds raised from the subscription receipts, which will convert to Altagas common shares, are more costly. The good thing is the company offered the receipts when they yielded ~6.8% instead of the current yield of ~7.6% as the price per receipt has declined (along with the common share price).



Investors get wary of big yields, which they fear will get cut.

Sustainability of its Dividend

Many investors fear that Altagas's ~7.7% yield is not sustainable.

However, management has shown so far that it is committed to the dividend. Since Altagas converted from an income trust to a corporation, it has steadily raised its dividend per share consecutively for five years. The dividend growth rate averaged 8.8%.

Altagas's payout ratio is estimated to be ~85% this year. In the long run, it aims to maintain a payout ratio 50-60%. Furthermore, ~90% of its dividend is underpinned by long-term contracted cash flows from rate-regulated utilities, long-term power purchase agreements, take-or-pay (~17 years on average), and cost of service agreements (~13 years on average).



Although Altagas's asset sales will reduce its earnings and cash flows as they are sold, the company has internal projects which will increase earnings and cash flows.

For example, the upgrading of its Townsend facility to increase its gas-processing capabilities to meet demands is expected to go online in October, and the North Pine facility could be coming into service as early as December. Altagas is also building the Ridley Island Terminal, which is expected to be the first propane export terminal on Canada’s west coast.

All of these projects will boost cash flows as they come online. They also show that Altagas isn't just relying on WGL for growth.



What Will Turn the Shares Around?

A combination of developments should help boost the share price, including dividend growth, internal investments paying off, and making progress on the WGL acquisition.

A dividend hike will certainly send some confidence to interested investors and shareholders. In fact, management recently stated that it's planning a dividend hike for Q4. It's just a matter of how much the dividend will be increased by depending on the schedule of the asset sales.

In the recent Q2 results, Tim Watson, the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Altagas stated,

...we're off to a very strong start for the first half of the year. We've also upped the guidance for the year in total. So this is going to be an outstanding year from an AltaGas standpoint. Clearly, the growth and the cash flow generation will support a strong dividend here going forward and that's also going to insure that we have a consistent payout ratio in the payout ratio range, percentage range that you've seen over the past several years.

...The WGL transaction is obviously a focus for the management team for the balance of the year. We do want to make continued progress on there. But the dividend isn't per se tied to the WGL transaction; it's tied to ultimately how our finances and our base business is doing.

As Altagas gets more projects online, it'll generate more cash flow, which will reduce the payout ratio and instill more confidence in its dividend.



Investor Takeaway

Currently, risk-averse investors can consider the lower risk way of investing in Altagas -- through its subscription receipt [TSX:ALA.R] that traded hands at C$27.75 at the market close of August 28.

If at the end, the WGL acquisition falls through, you'll get C$31 per receipt back for ~11.7% upside while getting a yield of ~7.6%.

In the worst case scenario, the WGL acquisition goes through, but shares remain depressed. However, if the company continues to grow its dividend, the market will eventually realize its value and bid up the shares.

