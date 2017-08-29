What's Going On In Europe These Days? Hope?

Third, Emmanuel Macro is pushing to introduce needed economic reforms and the budgetary discipline suggested by the EU and even though his polls have slipped, investors applaud his efforts.

Second, the political situation in Europe seems to have stabilized with Angela Merkel expected to be re-elected for a fourth term, showing stronger overall leadership of the whole EU.

There is strength in the Euro these days and many of the reasons for this strength is coming from Europe, itself.

The value of the Euro has now risen to almost $1.2000. The Euro has not been at $1.2000 since January 2, 2015 - a long, long time ago.

Yesterday, I wrote about the other side of this relationship: what was happening in the United States. To see the whole picture, however, we need to look at what is going on in Europe.

Basically, investors are looking at what is going on in Europe and are thinking that things don't look that bad - especially when compared to the United States.

For one thing, all the countries in the European Union are growing and the unemployment rates are coming down.

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, has given hints that the quantitative easing of the ECB is nearing its end. Many analysts and investors believed that Mr. Draghi might even give some hints out about the future of the ECB's monetary policy at the recent "get together" at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The next crucial date in this saga will come around the middle of September when the next meeting of the ECB takes place. Now, most analysts and investors believe that Mr. Draghi and the ECB will announce that the quantitative easing is over and that policy interest rates will begin to move up soon.

The ECB monetary policy, then, would be moving in the same direction as the Federal Reserve System in the US rather than producing policies that are going in opposite directions. In other words, monetary policy in the European Union will be "relatively" tighter to the monetary policy of the United States than it has been for several years and this is a "positive" for a stronger Euro against the US dollar.

But, not everything impacting the foreign currency markets these days is economic. As I mention in my previous post, politics are playing a big role in what is happening in the financial markets.

Perhaps the most important political factor contributing to the strengthening of the Euro is what is happening in Germany.

All signs are pointing to an Angela Merkel triumph in the September elections, which will give Ms. Merkel her fourth term as the Chancellor of Germany. This will not only provide continuity on the European continent but also seems to provide the whole of Europe with greater and stronger leadership.

Germany, as is well known, has not been aggressive on the leadership front, as many would like it to be, basically because of the past history of Germany in Europe. In a lot of cases, like the situation in Greece over the past couple of years, Europeans still bring up Germany's Nazi-past whenever they don't like what Germany is advocating.

Ms. Merkel in the three terms she has served in the position of Chancellor, has tried to walk a narrow line, taking a strong position here and there, but doing so in a way that will produce as little in the way of controversy. Given Germany's position within the EU, not only politically, but being the largest economy in the EU, playing such a moderate role leaves the community without the guidance that it really needs.

With her re-election becoming more sure and with the changing relationship of the United States with Europe, Ms. Merkel appears to be taking stronger stances in several areas that are important for the future of the eurozone. And, Ms. Merkel has re-confirmed her stand on the immigration issue.

This change also seems to be contributing to the strength of the Euro.

But, the French situation, in its way, is also contributing to the strength of the Euro. The election of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France has been a positive from the start, and Mr. Macron, who stepped up right from the start of his term, came to Ms. Merkel, seeking partnership in the affairs of Europe and the European community. This was a very good start.

However, Mr. Macron has been suffering in the polls ever since he took over as president. In fact, his decline in the polls has been the most rapid of any new French president in their first 100 days in office. His approval rating dropped to 36 percent from about 63 percent according to Ifop, a French pollster.

One reason for this is that Mr. Macron's party did not exist only 15 months before the election. Furthermore, in the first round of voting, only 24 percent of the voters, his base, supported Mr. Macron. In the final runoff against Marine Le Pen, the far-right populist, he got a resounding 66 percent of the vote, although many voters, voted against Ms. Le Pen rather than voting for him.

He still, however, has very strong support amongst his base.

The Economist magazine had an article this week, the August 26th edition that discussed the reasons for Mr. Macron's decline in the polls. I found that the strongest arguments for his decline in the polls are, one, he is a very brash, young, new-comer to politics, who, two, is doing some very unpopular things.

Not long ago, Mr. Macron was an investment banker and focuses upon economics and markets, much to the dislike of many of the French. But, the point is that someone had to provide this kind of leadership for the French if the French were ever to step off in the right direction for the economic reforms needed.

Many of the reforms that he is suggesting along with spending cuts is an effort to bring France into conformity with the deficit guidelines of the European Union. He is trying to build an economic program that will spur on growth and stimulate job creation. Furthermore, he has added a much-needed anti-corruption law that the public has given him very little credit for.

Furthermore, these changes take time to work themselves through the economy. And, a tough month lies ahead for Mr. Macron will present to the nation labor reforms in September and these will be accompanied by strikes scheduled for September 12th.

The important thing, I believe, is that investors are in Mr. Macron's camp even if the French polls are not.

The changes that Mr. Macron is bringing to France are the changes that are needed to make the country more productive and more competitive in world markets. Investors know this and, therefore, they are encouraged by the efforts that Mr. Macron is making. And, Mr. Macron, working with a stronger, more assertive Ms. Merkel, provide the hope for a stronger, more complete European Union. This is all good for the Euro.

There is still a long road to navigate, but the efforts of Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron provide for some optimism. Now, it is only hoped that Italy, with the possibility that Mr. Matteo Renzi, its young, former Prime Minister, will get re-elected in the spring of 2018 and provide a third partner to the possibly team building the EU. This too, I believe, would be seen as positive by the investment community and this would be good for the Euro.

